Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Tina Moe Kitchen LLC 139 Goodall Woods Dr
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Main Menu
Main Menu
Fish plate
$12.00+
Chicken plate
$13.00
Pork chop plate
$15.00
Wing plate
$12.00
Grilled Rib plate
$15.00
Fried Rib plate
$15.00
Oxtail plate
$19.00
Turkey Wing plate
$16.00
Philly Staek and Cheese
$14.00
Tina Moe Kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(478) 703-3349
3256 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA 31206
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement