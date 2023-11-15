Tino's Artisan Pizza - Rumson Rumson
FOOD
12” Red Pizza
- 12” Tino's Margherita$16.00
(RED) Traditional pie: Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.
- 12” American Pie$16.00
(RED) Light tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, light drizzle of EVOO.
- Sicilian Tomato Pie$19.00
(RED) 10”x11” EVOO and sea salt Focaccia round, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarela, oregano, grated parm, EVOO
- 12” Parm Pie$18.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.
- 12” Meatballer$19.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.
- 12” Dora$19.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.
- 12” Tartufo$18.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, crimini mushrooms, white truffle oil.
- 12” Amatriciana$20.00
(RED)Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.
- 12” Antonia$20.00
(RED) Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, salami, EVOO.
- 12” Puglia$17.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, burrata cheese, EVOO, basil
- 12” Marinara$13.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, roasted garlic, EVOO, oregano. Please note this pizza does not have cheese. For a more traditional pie, try our Tino's Margherita!
16” Red Pizza
- 16” Tino's Margherita$23.00
(RED) Traditional pie: Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.
- 16” American Pie$23.00
(RED) Light tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, light drizzle of EVOO.
- 16” Parm Pie$26.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.
- 16” Meatballer$27.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.
- 16” Dora$27.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.
- 16” Tartufo$26.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, crimini mushrooms, white truffle oil.
- 16” Amatriciana$28.00
(RED)Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.
- 16” Antonia$28.00
(RED) Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, salami, EVOO.
- 16” Puglia$25.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, burrata cheese, EVOO, basil
- 16” Marinara$21.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, roasted garlic, EVOO, oregano. Please note this pizza does not have cheese. For a more traditional pie, try our Tino's Margherita!
12” White Pizza
- 12” Vegano$17.00
Vegan four cheese Italian blend, mixed grilled vegetables, plant based pepperoni, EVOO
- 12” No Choice$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, Tino's hot agave, parsley
- 12” Molisana$19.00
Provolone, roasted garlic, sausage, stewed broccoli rabe, EVOO
- 12” Capracotta$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, sausage, peppadew peppers, red onion
- 12” Bori$17.00
(WHITE) Provolone, ricotta, roasted garlic, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onion.
- 12” Raffaella$16.00
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, hot pepperoncino paste, EVOO, shaved parmigiano.
- 12” Pesto Pomodoro$17.00
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, pesto marinated diced plum tomatoes, balsamic reduction.
- 12” X Pie$18.00
(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.
- 12” Cacio e Pepe$18.00
(WHITE) Mozzarella, grana, shaved Parm, pecorino Romano crema (crema has black peppercorn mixed in), EVOO and black peppercorn.
- 12” Ruchetta$19.00
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, shaved parm, balsamic reduction, EVOO.
- 12” White Pie$16.00
Fresh mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese
16” White Pizza
- 16” Vegano$25.00
Vegan four cheese Italian blend, mixed grilled vegetables, plant based pepperoni, EVOO
- 16” No Choice$27.00
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, Tino's hot agave, parsley
- 16” Molisana$27.00
Provolone, roasted garlic, sausage, stewed broccoli rabe, EVOO
- 16” Capracotta$27.00
Fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, sausage, peppadew peppers, red onion
- 16” Bori$26.00
(WHITE) Provolone, ricotta, roasted garlic, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onion.
- 16” Raffaella$25.00
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, hot pepperoncino paste, EVOO, shaved parmigiano.
- 16” Pesto Pomodoro$25.00
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, pesto marinated diced plum tomatoes, balsamic reduction.
- 16” X Pie$26.00
(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.
- 16” Cacio e Pepe$26.00
(WHITE) Mozzarella, grana, shaved Parm, pecorino Romano crema (crema has black peppercorn mixed in), EVOO and black peppercorn.
- 16” Ruchetta$27.00
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, shaved parm, balsamic reduction, EVOO.
- 16” White Pie$23.00
Fresh mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese
Sandwiches
- Flora$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, mixed grilled vegetables, red onions, EVOO, balsamic glaze, Italian seasoning
- Gianluca$13.00
Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, pesto, sea salt, fresh pepper, oregano, balsamic vinegar.
- Tonno$13.00
Served cold: Sicilian tuna w/ finely chopped red onion, celery, carrots. EVOO, mayo, spring mix, tomato.
- Stefano$15.00
Breaded chicken breast, provolone cheese, broccoli rabe, peppadew peppers, Tino's hot agave
- Eggplant Parm$12.00
Served hot: Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, breaded eggplant.
- Polpette$14.00
Served hot: Mama's meatballs (grass-fed beef, veal & pork), tomato sauce, provolone cheese.
- Balsamico$13.00
Served hot: Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
- Parm Sandwich$13.00
Served hot: Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce.
Insalate
- Pasta Fredda$15.00
Pasta salad, salami, cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, Italian seasoning
- Beet$12.00
Beets, goat cheese, walnuts, baby argula, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
- Octopus$16.00
Served chilled. Kalmata olives, capers, red onion, celery, parsley, garlic, lemon, EVOO, baby arugula, italian seasonings.
- Fragola$12.00
Strawberries, almonds, feta, sping mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications
- La Pera$12.00
Fresh pears, gorgonzola, walnuts, red onions, spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
- Greco$11.00
Feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, romaine, seasoned red wine vinegar, EVOO, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
- Caesar$10.00
Romaine, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.
- Ahi Tuna$17.00
Wild caught seared tuna, mixed grilled vegetables, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, EVOO.
- Small Side Salad$5.00
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes and cucumbers with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
- Large Side Salad$10.00
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
- Small Caesar$6.00
Antipasti
- The Real Antipasto$15.00
Italian cured meats & cheeses, marinated vegetables, olives. Comes with your choice of ciabatta bread or 7 grain whole wheat bread.
- Arancini (Bites)$10.00
Bite-sized oven baked rice balls stuffed with mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, green peas and champignon mushrooms. Served with tomato sauce
- Burrata$14.00
Fresh mozzarella ball with a stracciatella center, prosciutto, pears, baby arugula, balsamic pearls, EVOO, italian seasonings.
- Chicken Bites$10.00
Gluten-free, antibiotic & hormone free, breaded, oven baked. Served with your choice of tomato sauce or agave mustard.
- Eggplant Rollatini$12.00
Breaded eggplant, impastata ricotta, fresh mozzarella, italian seasonings, organic tomato sauce.
- Fiori Di Zucca$10.00
Zucchini flowers stuffed with fresh mozzarella & battered, pesto.
- Mamma's Meatballs$15.00
Grass-fed beef, veal & pork. Served with sunday sauce and shaved parm.
- Mozz Tots$9.00
Mini fresh mozzarella tots coated with Italian breadcrumbs, oven baked, tomato sauce
- Pane Romano$8.00
Ciabatta with cacio e pepe crema, roasted garlic, provolone cheese, EVOO, Italian herbs
- Feta, Strawberry & Basil Bruschetta$11.00
Served on sea salt & olive oil focaccia
- Traditional Bruschetta$9.00
Chopped heirloom grape tomatoes, EVOO, basil, garlic. Served on Focaccia bread
- Truffle Gnocchi Bites$9.00
Oven Baked Gnocchi stuffed with porcini mushrooms, grana padano cheese and truffle. Served with roasted garlic and truffle aioli.
- Truffled Agave & Goat Cheese Bruschetta$10.00
Goat cheese, truffle oil agave, cracked black pepper. Served on Focaccia bread
- Chicken & Corn Chowder$6.00
Slow-simmered chicken, sweet corn, tender potatoes and bell peppers in a roux-thickened chicken stock with a touch of light cream and a blend of Southwestern spices.
Pasta
- Baked Eggplant Parm$17.00
Breaded eggplant slices, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, tomato sauce, fresh egg linguine, fresh basil
- Tortellone$16.00
Cheese filled tortellone, Cacio E Pepe crema, black peppercorns, parsley
- Chicken Parm (Pasta)$20.00
Antibiotic free breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, cheese filled tortellone, tomato sauce, basil
- Nonna's Linguini & Meatballs$18.00
Fresh egg linguini, tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, grated parm, basil
- Plain Tortelloni$14.00
- Plain Linguini$13.00
Condiments
Sides
- Side of Ahi Tuna$6.00
- Side of Anchovies (3oz)$3.00
- Side of Grilled Chicken$5.00
- Side of Breaded Chicken$5.00
- Side of Pepperoni (20-25 slices)$3.00
- Side of Proscuitto (4 Slices)$4.00
- Side of Sicilian Tuna (6oz)$4.00
- Side of Vegan Pepperoni (20-25 slices)$4.00
- Pint Of Tomato Sauce$3.00
- Pint Of Balsamic Dressing$7.00
- Side of Feta (3oz)$2.00
- Side of Fresh Mozzarella (4 slices)$3.00
- Side of Goat Cheese (3oz)$2.00
- Side of Gorgonzola (3oz)$2.00
- Side of Pizza Mozzarella (5oz)$5.00
- Side of Provolone (7 slices)$5.00
- Side of Ricotta Cheese (3oz)$2.00
- Side of Shaved Parm (3oz)$2.00
- Side of Grated Parm (3oz)$2.00
- Side of Vegan Feta (3 oz)$2.00
- Side of Artichokes (6oz)$3.00
- Side of Arugula$3.00
- Side Of Beets (3oz)$3.00
- Side of Cherry Tomatoes (6oz)$3.00
- Side of Chopped Basil (3oz)$2.00
- Side of Cucumbers (8 slices)$2.00
- SIde of Kalamata Olives (3oz)$3.00
- Side of Mushrooms raw (6oz)$2.00
- Side of Roasted Peppers (3oz)$3.00
- Side of Sundried Tomatoes (3oz)$3.00
- Side of Broccoli Rabe (6oz)$3.00
- Side of Peppadew Peppers (3oz)$3.00
- Side Mixed Grilled Veg (Cold)$3.00
- Bag of Chips$2.00
- Side of Whole Grain Ciabatta$4.00
- Side of Ciabatta$4.00
- Side of Piadina$5.00
- Side of Sesame Crisp (6)$2.00
- Side of Pasta Salad (6oz)$3.00
- Side of Gluten Free Roll$4.00
Dough
- 6oz Cold Pizza Sauce$2.00
- Regular Dough ToGo$3.00
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
- 6oz Pizza Mozzarella$4.00
- 12" Sourdough Roman Flatbread To Go$5.00
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
- Gluten Free Crust ToGo$5.00
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
- Cauliflower Crust ToGo$5.00
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
- Focaccia Crust ToGo$5.00
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
- 8oz Frozen Pizza Dough SPECIAL SALE$1.00
DRINKS
Bevande
- Tino's Water$2.00
- 500ml Sparkling Water$3.00
- 1L Sparkling water$5.00
- 500ml Still Water$3.00
- 1L Still water$5.00
- Limonata$3.00
Organic sparkling Italian soda
- 1L Limonata$6.00
- Blood Orange$3.00
Organic sparkling Italian soda
- 1L Bloodorange$6.00
- 1L Aranciata$6.00
- Mexican Coke$3.00
Contains caffeine, sweetened with cane sugar (vs. high fructose corn syrup).
- Mole Cola$3.00
- Ginger Ale Zevia$3.00
- Zevia Diet Cola$3.00
Sweetened with stevia leaf.
- Rocky Mountain Root Beer$3.00
Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan
- Buena Vista Black Cherry$3.00
Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan
- Palisade Peaches & Cream$3.00
Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan
- Unsweetend Ice Tea$3.00
- Half & Half$3.00
Unsweetened iced tea with lemonade
- Kids Milk$2.00
- Orange Juice$2.00
- Apple Juice$2.00
- Yoga Nectar$1.25+
- Cold Brew Tea$3.00
- Cold Brew Coffee$3.00
- Fresh Lemonade$3.00
Caffe
DESSERT
Dessert
- Biscotti (1)$2.30
Artisan Hand Crafted Buck's County Biscotti. Choose between Pumpkin Pecan, Sea Salted Chocolate Toffee and Classic Almond Anise
- 1/2 Dolce 1/2 Cannolo$18.40
Best of both worlds! Pizza crust topped with half chocolate hazelnut spread and half cannolo cream. Strawberries on entire pie.
- Dolce Vita 12"$18.40
12 inch Pizza crust, organic chocolate hazelnut spread, sliced strawberries, organic whipped cream.
- Cannolo Rollatini 12 "$18.40
12” inch Pizza crust, chocolate chip cannoli cream, strawberries. Rolled and sliced for easy eating.
- Cannolo$2.30+
Italian pastry shell filled with chocolate chip cannolo filling.
Cold Dessert
- Tiramisu$8.05
Layers of imported Mascarpone cream, delicate ladyfinger cakes soaked in espresso with a hint of Liquore and dusted with cocoa. Tiramisu cake, which means "pick-me-up" in Italian is just that.
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.05
(GF) A rich chocolate cake slowly baked to a soft, chewy consistency. Finished with an apricot glaze on top and sprinkled with confectionary sugar. Served Chilled