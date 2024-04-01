TIP-SEA 2327 Shattuck Avenue
Beverages
Featured Cocktails
- Age of Aquarius$15.00
- Anchor 63$16.00
- Baltic Pearl$16.00
- Birth of venus$15.00
- Caught in the Riptide$15.00
- Floral Reef$16.00
- Green Flash$14.00
- International Waters$14.00
- Light Keepers Daughter$15.00
- Lullaby of the Siren$15.00
- Ocean Born$17.00
- Red Sky at Night$15.00
- Under the Tidepools$15.00
- Unseen Depths$16.00
- Kelp Forest$15.00
- Schmib$6.00
Classic Cocktails
- Aperol Sprits$15.00
- Army Navy$13.00
- Aviation$13.00
- Bee's Knees$13.00
- Bitter Mai Tai$16.00
- Blueberry Daiquiri$13.00
- Boulevardier$14.00
- Clover Club$14.00
- Corpse Reviver #2$14.00
- Daiquiri$13.00
- Dark & Stormy$14.00
- French 75$15.00
- Gimlet$13.00
- Gin & Tonic$13.00
- Last Word$16.00
- Lemon Drop$13.00
- Lion's Tail$14.00
- Long Island$15.00
- Mai Tai$15.00
- Manhattan$13.00
- Margarita$13.00
- Mezcal Margarita$14.00
- Martinez$13.00
- Martini$14.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Moscow Mule$13.00
- Naked and Famous$15.00
- Negroni$14.00
- Oaxaca Old Fashioned$14.00
- Old Cuban$14.00
- Old Fashioned$13.00
- Old Pal$13.00
- Paloma$13.00
- Mezcal Paloma$14.00
- Paper Plane$15.00
- Penicillin$14.00
- Pimm's Cup$14.00
- Pisco Punch$13.00
- Pisco Sour$14.00
- Sazerac$13.00
- Screwdriver$13.00
- Sidecar$14.00
- Tom Collins$13.00
- Vieux Carre$14.00
- Vodka Soda$12.00
- Whiskey Ginger$13.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
- Bloody Mary$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$13.00
- Greyhound$13.00
- Hot Toddy$14.00
- Mimosa$13.00
- Mint Julep$14.00
- Sea Breeze$13.00
- Tequila Sunrise$13.00
- Whiskey Smash$13.00
- White Russian$13.00
Beer
Tip-Sea Location and Ordering Hours
(510) 435-2689
Open now • Closes at 1:30AM