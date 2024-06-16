Tippers Neighborhood Pub
Food
Tippers Sandwiches
- 4oz Burger
Ground chuck, served on a toasted bun with your choice of toppings and condiments.$4.99
- 8oz Burger
Ground chuck, served on a toasted bun with your choice of toppings and condiments.$9.99
- Alaskan Cod Fish Sandwich
Breaded alaskan cod filet served on a bun with tarter sauce.$6.99
- BBQ Grilled Cheese (BBQ Smoked In House)
Served on texas toast with your choice of cheese with sweet southern coleslaw, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce and pickles.$9.99
- BBQ Sandwich (BBQ Smoked In House)
Served with sweet southern coleslaw, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce and pickles.$9.99
- Chicken Strip Sandwich
Breaded chicken strips on a toasted bun, with your choice of toppings.$8.50
- Classic Club
Made with 3 pieces of Texas toast, ham, turkey, bacon, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.$11.99
- French Dip
Thinly sliced beef served on a grilled hoagie bun with swiss cheese, onions and home made au-jus.$9.99
- Grilled Cheese
Served on texas toast with any 3 pieces of cheese you like.$5.25
- Grilled Ham & Cheese
Served on texas toast or rye, made with any cheese.$8.50
- Grilled Turkey & Cheese
Served on texas toast or rye, made with any cheese.$8.50
- Patty Melt
Served on toasted rye with grilled onions, melted Swiss cheese and mayo.$9.99
- Reuben, Done The Tippers Way
Slow cooked corned beef made in house. We shred our corned beef and mix fresh sauerkraut together with melted Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing. Served on rye bread.$9.99
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded spicy chicken breast on a toasted bun, with your choice of toppings.$8.99
- Tippers BLT
Served on Texas toast, with four pieces of thick cut bacon, with lettuce, tomato, mayo and your choice of cheese.$8.50
- Tippers Philly Cheese Steak
Served on a hoagie bun with provolone cheese, grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms.$9.99
Tippers Famous Wings
- 5 Wings
Served tossed in your choice of 1 sauce or dry rub with one side of ranch or blue cheese.$7.50
- 10 Wings
Served tossed in your choice of 1 sauce or dry rub with a 2 sides of ranch or blue cheese.$15.00
- 15 Wings
Served tossed in your choice of 2 sauces or dry rubs with a 2 sides of ranch or blue cheese.$22.50
- 20 Wings
Served tossed in your choice of 2sauces or dry rubs with a 3 sides of ranch or blue cheese.$30.00
- 25 Wings
Served tossed in your choice of 3 sauces or dry rubs with a 3 sides of ranch or blue cheese.$37.50
- 30 Wings
Served tossed in your choice of 3 sauces or dry rubs with a 3 sides of ranch or blue cheese.$45.00
- 50 Wings
Served tossed in your choice of 4 sauces or dry rubs with a 4 sides of ranch or blue cheese.$60.00
- 75 Wings
Served tossed in your choice of 4 sauces or dry rubs with a 4 sides of ranch or blue cheese.$80.00
- 100 Wings
Served tossed in your choice of 5 sauces or dry rubs with a 4 sides of ranch or blue cheese.$120.00
Tippers Appetizers
- Beer Battered Mushrooms
Beer Battered Mushrooms Served With Ranch$8.25
- Cheese Nachos
Freshley Fried Tortilla Chips Covered In Nacho Cheese Sauce$6.25
- Loaded Super Nachos
A Super Plate Of Nachos Served With Chili, Nacho Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatos, Sour Cream, Black Olives. Jalapenos Available Upon Request.$10.25
- Cheese Sticks
5 Cheese Sticks Served With Ranch$7.99
- Chicken Strips
Chicken Strips Served With Honey Mustard Or Ranch$7.99
- Chili Cheese Corndogs
2 Classic Cord Dogs Sliced Hotdog Style, Topped With Chili And Cheese.$7.99
- Chili Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries$7.25
- Chili Cheese Tots
Chili Cheese Tots$8.50
- Deep Fried Okra
Deep Fried Okra Served With Ranch$5.25
- Fish N' Chips
3 Beer Battered Fish Filets Served With 2 Hush Puppy Sticks And A Side Of Tarter Sauce And A Side Of Fries$9.99
- Freedom Fries Basket
Our Fan Favorite Fries Are Crispy And Served With Seasoning Salt$2.99
- Fried Green Beans
Fried Green Beans Served With Ranch$5.75
- Fried Pickle Spheres
Fried Pickle Spheres Served With Ranch$7.25
- Half Round Tater Tots
Tater Tots Done The Tippers Way$4.25
- Jalapeno Bottle Caps
Jalapeno Bottle Caps Served With Ranch$6.25
- Jalapeno Shrimp Jammers
5 Premium Quality Tail On Butterfly Shrimp Stufed With Jalapeno Cheese Then Coated With A Seasoned Breading That Cooks Up Light And Crunchy. Served With House Made Yum Yum Sauce.$8.50
- Monterey Jack Cheese Shrimp Jammers
5 Premium Quality Tail On Butterfly Shrimp Stufed With Monterey Jack Cheese Then Coated With A Seasoned Breading That Cooks Up Light And Crunchy. Served With House Made Yum Yum Sauce.$8.50
- Mini Corndogs
Putting A Mini Twist On The Classic Corndogs.$7.99
- Potato Skins
5 Freshly Fried Potato Skins Seasoned And Loaded With Mild Cheddar. Topped With Bacon and Served With A Side Of Sour Cream$8.99
- Pizza Skins
5 Freshly Fried Potato Skins Seasoned And Loaded With Mozzarella, Pepperonis. Served With A Side Of Pizza Sauce.$8.99
- Mexican Skins
5 Freshly Fried Potato Skins Seasoned And Loaded With Chili And Mild Cheddar. Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives. Served With A Side Of Sour Cream.$8.99
- Pork Pot Stickers
6 Pork Pot Stickers, Fried To Perfection. Served With A Side Of Soy Sauce or House Made Yum Yum Sauce.$8.99
- Chicken Pot Stickers
6 Chicken Pot Stickers, Fried To Perfection. Served With A Side Of Soy Sauce or House Made Yum Yum Sauce.$8.99
- Tater Kegs
5 Giant Tater Tots Stuffed With Chedder Cheese, Bacon, And Scallions. Served With A Side Of Sour Cream.$8.99
- Southwest Egg Rolls
3 Perfectly Fried Egg Rolls With A Southwester Twist. Made with Black Beans, Corn, Peppers, Onions, Chicken, And Shredded Cheese With Your Choice Of Sour Cream or Salsa$11.99
Extras
Drinks
N/A beverages
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Coke Zero$2.00
- Dr Pepper$2.00
- Orange Soda
Brands may vary depending on availability.$2.00
- Grape Soda
Brands may vary depending on availability.$2.00
- Rootbeer
Brands may vary depending on availability.$2.00
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale
Brands may vary depending on availability.$2.00
- Pepsie$2.00
- Bottled Water
Brands may vary depending on availability.$1.50
- Mountain Dew$2.00
- Sweet Tea (16oz)$2.00
- Un-Sweet Tea (16oz)$2.00
- Redbull$3.75
- Redbull Sugar Free$3.75
- Redbull Blueberry$3.75
- Redbull Coconut$3.75
- Redbull Watermelon$3.75
- Redbull Tropical$3.75
- Coffee$1.50
- Lemon Lime Soda (Gun)$2.00
- Lemonade (Gun)$2.00