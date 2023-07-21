Food Menu

Party Starters

Captain Tim's Conch & Shrimp Fritters

$21.00

Habanero guava marmalade & key lime mustard our seche

Southern Most Shrimp Dip

$14.00

Cool & creamy smoked gulf shrimp dip topped with pickled onions, red peppers, fried jalapeños, and blue corn tortilla chips

Papa's Cuban Cigars

$15.00

3 flour tortillas filled with mojo pork, honey ham, swiss cheese, crispy pickles, flash-fried, and key lime mustard

The Marky Mark

$19.00

Cuban bread crostini with mojo steak, horseradish crème, scallions, and balsamic reduction

Off the Hook Pickles

$10.00

Beer battered, key lime mustard & secret frita sauce

Stock Island Buffalo Shrimp

$18.00

1/2 pound beer battered gulf shrimp bites tossed in spicy bird pepper buffalo sauce, gorgonzola crème

4 Wives of Hemingway Ceviche

$21.00

Ceviche 4 ways shrimp, conch, scallop, mahi. Blue corn tortilla chips. No substitutions

Bikini Lettuce Wraps

$18.00

Gulf shrimp & grilled pineapple salsa, island slaw, toasted coconut, habanero pickled onions

Miss Key West Drunken Shrimp

$18.00

Beer steamed peel 'n eats, tequila lime cocktail sauce, Cuban bread for dipping. Caught from the only shrimp boat in Key West's Marina, the 'Miss Key West'

Coconut Crack Conch

$18.00

A Caribbean delicacy, sweet chili marmalade

Steak Carpaccio

$16.00

Thinly sliced rare steak, Parmesan, Romano & asiago, fried capers, arugula, horseradish crème, and truffle oil

Salads & Chowder

Louie's Caesar

$11.00

Chopped romaine, creamy Caesars dressing, Parmesan, Romano & asiago, Cuban bread croutons

Old Town Steak Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, white balsamic dressing, mojo steak, gorgonzola, and shoestring potatoes

Bahama Village Conch Chowder

$9.00

Key West style with conch, tomatoes, potatoes, and pork

New Town Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg wedge, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, gorgonzola, pickled onions, balsamic reduction, gorgonzola dressing

Burrata Panzanella

$15.00

Cuban bread croutons, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, crushed pistachios, white balsamic dressing, creamy burrata cheese & balsamic reduction

Hemingway House

$14.00

Chopped romaine, fried avocado, red pepper, applewood smoked bacon, queso fresco, Cuban bread croutons, toasted coconut, pineapple mojito dressing

Sandwiches

Truman Po' Boy

$18.00

Beer battered gulf shrimp, Cajun remoulade, lettuce, tomatoes, crispy pickles, Cuban bread

Shipwreck Burger

$18.00

2 pork & beef Cuban smash patties, mojo pork, lettuce, caramelized onions & mushrooms, gorgonzola crème, grilled sourdough

Ana's Cubano Mix

$18.00

Mojo pork, honey ham, crispy pickles, swiss cheese, house mustard, Cuban bread

Cuban Frita Burger

$18.00

2 pork & beef Cuban smash patties, swiss cheese, shoestring potatoes, secret frita sauce, over easy egg, brioche bun

Spicy Rooster

$18.00

Beer battered chicken tossed in spicy bird pepper buffalo sauce, fried jalapeños, lettuce, gorgonzola crème, crispy pickles, and brioche bun

Lazy Way Lane Mahi Mahi

$26.00

Blackened or beer battered mahi mahi, habanero guava marmalade, island slaw, guacamole, shoestring potatoes, and brioche bun

Papa's Steak Sandwich

$26.00

Mojo steak, sriracha honey, caramelized bacon & onions, fried jalapeños, shredded lettuce, horseradish crème, Cuban bread

Dockside BLT

$26.00

Blackened or beer battered mahi mahi, applewood smoked bacon, mixed greens, tomato, key lime tartar, grilled sourdough

Mahi Mahi Reuben

$26.00

Blackened or beer battered mahi mahi, 1000 island slaw, swiss cheese, horseradish crème, grilled sourdough

Party Time

The Calvin Coolidge Steak & Frites

$32.00

Grilled & sliced 9 oz mojo center cut sirloin steak, crispy fries, gruyère fondue, mini Caesar salad

Island Life Tacos

$18.00

Beer battered or sautéed gulf shrimp, grilled pineapple salsa, island slaw, guacamole, pickled onions, sriracha honey, queso fresco, with black beans & rice, chips & salsa

305 Seafood Pasta

$29.00

Squid ink pasta, gulf shrimp, bay scallops, fire-roasted tomatoes, burrata cheese, parmesan, Romano & asiago, white wine garlic pesto sauce

Papa's Pilar Basket

$28.00

Beer battered gulf shrimp, bay scallops, Caribbean conch & shrimp fritters, fries, island slaw, sweet chili marmalade & Cajun remoulade

Afterdeck Seafood & Grits

$29.00

Gulf shrimp, bay scallops, creamy gruyère grits, caramelized bacon & mushrooms, coconut rum glaze

Boca Gnocchi

$26.00

Smoked salmon, fire-roasted tomatoes, sautéed vegetables, fried capers, creamy lemon dill sauce

Hemingway's Fish 'N Chips

$28.00

Island slaw, key lime tartar sauce

Trattoria Gnocchi

$21.00

Mushroom gorgonzola cream sauce

A Moveable Feast Bowl

$19.00

Cuban black beans & rice, mojo pork, pickled onions, guacamole, mango & jicama escabeche, fried jalapeños, grilled pineapple salsa, queso fresco

The After Party

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Piña Colada Bread Pudding

$11.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$14.00

Sides

Black Beans & Rice

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Wild Mushrooms

Mixed Greens Salad

$6.00

Fondue

$1.00

Sauce

Bird Buffalo Sauce

Cajun Remoulade

Castros Breath

Creamy Lemon Dill

Frita Sauce

Garlic Cilantro Aioli

Gorgonzola Crème

Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Gruyére Fondue

Habanero Guava Marmalade

Horseradish créme

House Mustard

Key Lime Mustard

Key Lime Tartar

Sriracha Honey

Sweet Chili Marmalade

Tequila Lime Cocktail Sauce

Add on's

Asparagus

Bacon Applewood Smoked

Bacon Candied

Chips

Capers

Capers- FRIED

CHEESE Burrata

$7.00

CHEESE Gorgonzola

CHEESE Parmesan

CHEESE Queso Fresco

CHEESE Romano & Asiago

CHEESE Swiss

Crostinis

Croutons

Crushed Pistachios

Fried Jalapeños

Grape Tomatoes

Guacamole

Habanero Pickled Onions

Pickled Onions

Pickles

Red Peppers

Scallions

Shoestring Potatoes

Sourdough

Toasted Coconut

N/A Beverage

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Refill Diet Coke

Lemonade

$2.50

Refill Lemonade

Tea

$2.50

Refill Tea

Sprite

$2.50

Refill Sprite

Soda

Tonic

$2.50

Refill Tonic

Cranberry

$2.50

Refill Cranberry

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke Refill

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

DO NOT USE (GF Menu)

Gluten Free

The Marky Mark

$19.00

Cuban bread crostini with mojo steak, horseradish crème, scallions, and balsamic reduction

Steak Carpaccio

$16.00

Thinly sliced rare steak, Parmesan, Romano & asiago, fried capers, arugula, horseradish crème, and truffle oil

Bikini Lettuce Wraps

$18.00

Gulf shrimp & grilled pineapple salsa, island slaw, toasted coconut, habanero pickled onions

Bahama Village Conch Chowder

$9.00

Key West style with conch, tomatoes, potatoes, and pork

4 Wives of Hemingway Ceviche

$21.00

Ceviche 4 ways shrimp, conch, scallop, mahi. Blue corn tortilla chips. No substitutions

Island Life Tacos

$18.00

Beer battered or sautéed gulf shrimp, grilled pineapple salsa, island slaw, guacamole, pickled onions, sriracha honey, queso fresco, with black beans & rice, chips & salsa

A Moveable Feast Bowl

$19.00

Cuban black beans & rice, mojo pork, pickled onions, guacamole, mango & jicama escabeche, fried jalapeños, grilled pineapple salsa, queso fresco

Southern Most Shrimp Dip

$14.00

Cool & creamy smoked gulf shrimp dip topped with pickled onions, red peppers, fried jalapeños, and blue corn tortilla chips