Tipsy Mermaid
Food Menu
Party Starters
Captain Tim's Conch & Shrimp Fritters
Habanero guava marmalade & key lime mustard our seche
Southern Most Shrimp Dip
Cool & creamy smoked gulf shrimp dip topped with pickled onions, red peppers, fried jalapeños, and blue corn tortilla chips
Papa's Cuban Cigars
3 flour tortillas filled with mojo pork, honey ham, swiss cheese, crispy pickles, flash-fried, and key lime mustard
The Marky Mark
Cuban bread crostini with mojo steak, horseradish crème, scallions, and balsamic reduction
Off the Hook Pickles
Beer battered, key lime mustard & secret frita sauce
Stock Island Buffalo Shrimp
1/2 pound beer battered gulf shrimp bites tossed in spicy bird pepper buffalo sauce, gorgonzola crème
4 Wives of Hemingway Ceviche
Ceviche 4 ways shrimp, conch, scallop, mahi. Blue corn tortilla chips. No substitutions
Bikini Lettuce Wraps
Gulf shrimp & grilled pineapple salsa, island slaw, toasted coconut, habanero pickled onions
Miss Key West Drunken Shrimp
Beer steamed peel 'n eats, tequila lime cocktail sauce, Cuban bread for dipping. Caught from the only shrimp boat in Key West's Marina, the 'Miss Key West'
Coconut Crack Conch
A Caribbean delicacy, sweet chili marmalade
Steak Carpaccio
Thinly sliced rare steak, Parmesan, Romano & asiago, fried capers, arugula, horseradish crème, and truffle oil
Salads & Chowder
Louie's Caesar
Chopped romaine, creamy Caesars dressing, Parmesan, Romano & asiago, Cuban bread croutons
Old Town Steak Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, white balsamic dressing, mojo steak, gorgonzola, and shoestring potatoes
Bahama Village Conch Chowder
Key West style with conch, tomatoes, potatoes, and pork
New Town Wedge
Iceberg wedge, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, gorgonzola, pickled onions, balsamic reduction, gorgonzola dressing
Burrata Panzanella
Cuban bread croutons, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, crushed pistachios, white balsamic dressing, creamy burrata cheese & balsamic reduction
Hemingway House
Chopped romaine, fried avocado, red pepper, applewood smoked bacon, queso fresco, Cuban bread croutons, toasted coconut, pineapple mojito dressing
Sandwiches
Truman Po' Boy
Beer battered gulf shrimp, Cajun remoulade, lettuce, tomatoes, crispy pickles, Cuban bread
Shipwreck Burger
2 pork & beef Cuban smash patties, mojo pork, lettuce, caramelized onions & mushrooms, gorgonzola crème, grilled sourdough
Ana's Cubano Mix
Mojo pork, honey ham, crispy pickles, swiss cheese, house mustard, Cuban bread
Cuban Frita Burger
2 pork & beef Cuban smash patties, swiss cheese, shoestring potatoes, secret frita sauce, over easy egg, brioche bun
Spicy Rooster
Beer battered chicken tossed in spicy bird pepper buffalo sauce, fried jalapeños, lettuce, gorgonzola crème, crispy pickles, and brioche bun
Lazy Way Lane Mahi Mahi
Blackened or beer battered mahi mahi, habanero guava marmalade, island slaw, guacamole, shoestring potatoes, and brioche bun
Papa's Steak Sandwich
Mojo steak, sriracha honey, caramelized bacon & onions, fried jalapeños, shredded lettuce, horseradish crème, Cuban bread
Dockside BLT
Blackened or beer battered mahi mahi, applewood smoked bacon, mixed greens, tomato, key lime tartar, grilled sourdough
Mahi Mahi Reuben
Blackened or beer battered mahi mahi, 1000 island slaw, swiss cheese, horseradish crème, grilled sourdough
Party Time
The Calvin Coolidge Steak & Frites
Grilled & sliced 9 oz mojo center cut sirloin steak, crispy fries, gruyère fondue, mini Caesar salad
Island Life Tacos
Beer battered or sautéed gulf shrimp, grilled pineapple salsa, island slaw, guacamole, pickled onions, sriracha honey, queso fresco, with black beans & rice, chips & salsa
305 Seafood Pasta
Squid ink pasta, gulf shrimp, bay scallops, fire-roasted tomatoes, burrata cheese, parmesan, Romano & asiago, white wine garlic pesto sauce
Papa's Pilar Basket
Beer battered gulf shrimp, bay scallops, Caribbean conch & shrimp fritters, fries, island slaw, sweet chili marmalade & Cajun remoulade
Afterdeck Seafood & Grits
Gulf shrimp, bay scallops, creamy gruyère grits, caramelized bacon & mushrooms, coconut rum glaze
Boca Gnocchi
Smoked salmon, fire-roasted tomatoes, sautéed vegetables, fried capers, creamy lemon dill sauce
Hemingway's Fish 'N Chips
Island slaw, key lime tartar sauce
Trattoria Gnocchi
Mushroom gorgonzola cream sauce
A Moveable Feast Bowl
Cuban black beans & rice, mojo pork, pickled onions, guacamole, mango & jicama escabeche, fried jalapeños, grilled pineapple salsa, queso fresco
Sides
Sauce
Add on's
Asparagus
Bacon Applewood Smoked
Bacon Candied
Chips
Capers
Capers- FRIED
CHEESE Burrata
CHEESE Gorgonzola
CHEESE Parmesan
CHEESE Queso Fresco
CHEESE Romano & Asiago
CHEESE Swiss
Crostinis
Croutons
Crushed Pistachios
Fried Jalapeños
Grape Tomatoes
Guacamole
Habanero Pickled Onions
Pickled Onions
Pickles
Red Peppers
Scallions
Shoestring Potatoes
Sourdough
Toasted Coconut
Gluten Free
Gluten Free
