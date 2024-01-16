Tipsy Putt - Tahoe
Fri-Sat #Taco
Nachos & Shareables
- Party Nachos (3-4ppl)$20.95
Black beans/jack/cotija/jalapenos/pico/guac/Black Olives/ sour cream/add meat option
- Pub Nachos$10.95
Black beans/jack/cotija cheese/jalapeños/pico/guac/black olives/ sour cream/add meat option
- Elote Bowl$6.95
Butter Roasted Mexican Street Corn slathered in Elote-Mayo & Cotjia Cheese with a kick of Chili Powder and Topped with Flaming Hot Cheetos, Cilantro and a Fresh Lime Wedge.
- Pub Pretzel$13.50
- Churro Donuts$7.50
- Chips & Queso$6.45
- Chips & Salsa$4.95
- Chips & Guac$6.45
Tacos!
- Achiote Pollo Taco$4.00
Achiote chicken/queso fresco/citrus slaw/avo crema/micro cilantro
- Stout Braised Carnitas Taco$4.25
Stout braised pork/pickled onion/queso fresco/radish/tomatillo aioli/chicharron
- Bomb Barbacoa Taco$5.00
Slow cooked Barbacoa/charred pineapple salsa/sliced avocado
- Chicken Tikka Masala Taco$6.00
Tender chicken Tikka Masala served with a cucumber raita, jalapeno, onion, and cilantro on a caramelized-onion naan bread.
- Korean BBQ Pork Belly$6.00
Not Tacos!
- Mexican Chopped Salad$11.95
Fresh chopped hearts of Romaine, fire roasted corn, red onion, tomato, jicama, bell pepper, pepitas, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips tossed in a cream cilantro dressing.
- Bowl in One$8.95
Cilantro rice, Mexican black beans, pico de Gallo, black olives, shredded cheese & lime sour cream
- Birria Ramen$15.00
A bowl of Birria Ramen in beef broth topped with green onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime, coleslaw, radish, egg, sesame seed.
- Mission Style Burrito$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, sour cream and lettuce. Wrapped in foil for easy eating!
- Quesadilla$16.00
Flour tortilla filled with cheesy goodness and topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Sides
- Side Achiote Chicken 4oz$3.00
- Side Stout Braised Carnitas 4oz$3.00
- Side Bomb Barbacoa 4oz$5.00Out of stock
- Guac 4oz$2.95
- Queso 4oz$2.95
- Side Sour Cream 2oz$0.50
- Shredded Cheese Mix 1oz$0.50
- Salsa Verde 2oz$1.00
- Salsa Roja 2oz$1.00
- Pico de Gallo 2oz$1.50
- Chips 3oz$2.00
- Seasoned Black Beans 6oz$3.00
- Sliced Olives 1oz$0.50
- Pickled Jalapenos 1oz$0.50
KIDS MENU 11am - 7pm
Little Putters
- Lil Slice$8.00
Two Kids Cheese Pizzas on 4" Naan, comes with a juice/milk.
- Lil Tiger$6.95
Chips and Queso served with a side of rice and black beans. Choice of Milk or Apple Juice.
- Lil Rory$6.95
One soft white corn taco with choice of protein, and shredded cheese. Served with a side of rice and black beans. Choice of Milk or Apple Juice.