Tisane TBar 6731 Westminster Blvd
TEAS
- ARK-Nado$6.75
- BAE-Nana$5.95
- Barney and Fruits$5.95
- Basic$5.95
- Black Panther$6.75
- Blueberry Matcha$6.75
- Blush$5.95
- Golden$5.95
- Brazilian Lemonade$6.50
- Dew Berrymore$5.95
- Dirty BAE-Nana$5.95
- Dirty Blush$5.95
- Dirty Panda$5.95
- Duke of Earl$5.95
- Ghost Dragon$5.95
- Golden$5.95
- Gram Brulee$5.95
- Green Panda$5.95
- GTA$5.95
- Guns N' Roses$5.95
- Honey Logan$5.95
- Jade$5.95
- Jasmine Green Tea$5.95
- Jazz Rock$5.95
- Kiwi To My Heart$5.95
- Life's A Peach
- Lil' Orange$5.95
- Luv U Berry Matcha$6.75
- Lychee Ice$5.95
- Man-Gogh$6.75
- Mangonada$6.75
- Matcha Latte$6.75
- Matcha Vibe$6.75
- Melon Rouge$5.95
- Peach, Please...$5.95
- Pina Colada$5.95
- Pink Volcano$6.75
- Pumpkin Thai$5.95
- Purple Rain$6.75Out of stock
- Raspberry Beret$5.95
- Ride or Thai$5.95
- Roast is History$5.95
- RPM$5.95
- Ruby Red$5.95
- Snow White$5.95
- Sugar Hill$5.95
- Test Item
- Tiger King$6.75
- Totaro$5.95
- Two to Mango$5.95
- Vida Mocha$5.95
- White Rose$5.95
- Winter Blossom$5.95
- Water Cup
- test tea$1.00
BLENDED DRINKS
KOFFEE
- HAZE KRAZE$6.50
Indulge in our blended hazelnut frappe, coated in luscious Nutella, crowned with fluffy whipped cream, and sprinkled with irresistible Heath chocolate-caramel crumbs. A dreamy delight for hazelnut enthusiasts like you!
- EGG KUSTARD KOFFEE$5.95
- HOUSE OF KARDS$5.95
- KONA KOFFEE$5.95
- V12$5.95
- KOKONUT KOFFEE$6.50
- UBE-BAE$5.95
