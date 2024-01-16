Tita Boba - Fire Station Rd 590F Fire Station Road
Bubble Tea
Milk Tea
Uses Non- Dairy Creamer Includes 1 Scoop Topping
Fruit Tea
Fruit mixed with Tea Includes 1 Scoop Topping
Signature
- Brown Sugar MT- Boba
Brown Sugar Milk Tea with Tapioca Topping
- Cookies & Cream- Boba
Milk tea mixed with cheese cream and cookies with boba
- Brown Sugar Dalgona- Boba
Brown Sugar Milk Tea Topped with Whipped Coffee and Tapioca Topping
- Love Potion
- Peach Sunrise
- POG Fruit Tea- Lychee Pop
Passion fruit, orange, guava with green tea with lychee popping
- Spring Fling
- Strawberry Matcha- Boba
Strawberry Matcha with Tapioca Topping
- Ube MT- Boba
Sweet Yam- Like Flavor Milk Tea Includes 1 Scoop of Tapioca Topping
Seasonal Drinks
Milk Tea
Fruit Tea
Hot Food
Rice Bowl
Lumpia
Steam Buns (Siopao)
Snacks
Cheesecake
- Ube$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cookies & Cream$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Red Velvet$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Funfetti$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Banana Cream$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberries & Cream$5.00
- Cookie Dough$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Keylime$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- White Mac.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Gingerbread$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Turtle Pecan$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Triple Chocolate$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Reeses$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- German Cho.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Salted Caramel$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tutti Fruity$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnabon$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Desserts
Filipino Sweets
Tita Boba - Fire Station Rd 590F Fire Station Road Location and Ordering Hours
(931) 368-9099
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM