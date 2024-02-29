Titas Restaurant 2716 w 5400 s
Food
Appetizers
Seafood
- Ceviche Curtido en Limón$21.98
Shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice, tomato, and purple onion
- Aguachile Curtido en Limón$21.98
Shrimp marinated in spicy green chile
- Albondigas De Camaron * Por Temporada$17.98
Shrimp meatball soup with vegetables served with rice
- Pez Relleno$24.98
Fried mojarra filled with shrimp served with refried beans and rice
- Pulpo Asado$26.98
Marinated grilled octopus served with side salad and grilled vegetables
- Tostada Mixta$15.98
Shrimp and fish ceviche, cooked shrimp in lime juice, cooked octopus, cilantro, avocado and chile tepin
- Pozole De Camarón * Por Temporada$17.98
Cooked shrimp and hominy in a chile guajillo broth
Chef Specialty
- Quesdilla De Mantaraya$17.98
Flour tortilla filled with Monterey cheese and stingray
- Mushroom Steak$24.98
Grilled New York steak, caramelized mushrooms and onions, and cheese served with tortillas and refried beans
- Carnitas$21.98
Braised pork served with refried beans and tortillas
- Quesabirrias$17.98
Three tacos filled with Monterey cheese and brisket birria meat served with consomme (broth)
- Pina Al Pastor$21.98
Filled pina with al pastor meat served with guacamole, garnished with onion and cilantro served with choice of tortillas de maiz or flour
- Enchilada De Langosta$25.98
Lobster filled enchiladas smothered in green chile sauce. Served with rice
- Carne en Su Jugo$16.98
Small pieces of flank steak are cooked in their juices, then mixed with whole beans and crispy crumbled bacon
- Mole$19.98
Chicken breast smothered in mole sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Chile Relleno De Camarón$22.98
Chile poblano filled with cheese and shrimp served with rice
Tacos
Breakfast
- Huevos Benedict$15.00
Two fried corn tortillas topped with two pieces of bacon, fresh grilled jalapeño slices, two over easy eggs, Hollandaise sauce, and fresh avocado slices
- Omelette Al Gusto$14.98
Build your own omelette - choice of meat: ham, bacon, sausage, or chorizo; choice of veggies: tomatoes, spinach, onion, or jalapeños; choice of cheese: Pepper Jack, Monterey Jack or Cheddar
- Chilaquiles Divorciados with Carne$15.98
Fried totopos half smothered in red sauce and other half smothered in chile verde. Served with beans and steak
- Huevos Con Machaca$14.98
Scrambled eggs with onion, tomatoes, and shredded beef served with refried beans
- French Toast$10.98
6 half slices of classic french toast topped with powdered sugar and seasonal fruit
- Hot Cakes$8.99
3 pancakes
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Cocktails
- Spicy Margarita$15.00
- Frozen Margarita$14.50
- Pina Colada$12.00
- Paloma$12.50
Pasote Blanco, fresh lime, orange and grapefruit juice, top with grapefruit soda
- Mojito$12.00
Bacardi rum, fresh lime juice, and soda
- Michelada$9.00
Choice of beer, lime juice, chile sauce, chile powder, and chili peppers. It is served in a chilled, salt-rimmed glass
- Jarrito Preparado$8.00
Grapefruit juice, orange juice lime juice, chile powder, and Tequila Blanco