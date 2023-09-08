Tito's Cantina Tequila Bar & Grille-Cape
Antojitos
Oaxacan shrimp cocktail
Ceviche
Fish of the moment, red onion, lemon, tomatillo, tomato, cilantro, cucumber, EVOO, avocado, and Aleppo
Capes Trash Can Nachos
Local tortillas, pickled red onion, cilantro, avocado crema, guacamole, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and toasted sesame seeds
Chicharron
White Cheddar tajin, creamy salsa Verde, citrus, and cilantro
Camarones a La Diablo
Sautéed garlic butter gulf shrimp, chipotle, and blue corn tortillas
Corn Queso Dip
Queso Blanco, charred corn, cotija, cilantro, pickled red onion, poblano, jalapeño, and citrus
Guacamole
Hass avocado, cilantro, onion, garlic, lime, EVOO, tomato, and pomegranate
MEXICAN STREET CORN
Ensaladas
Grilled Corn Salad
Cilantro, fresh corn, pickled red onion, baby heirloom tomato, shaved radish, jalapeño, pepitas, citrus, grated Parmesan, charred tomato, and chili lime vinaigrette
Caesar Cardini Salad
Crisp romaine, shaved radish, pomegranate, tortilla crisps, and shaved Parmesan
Ensalada De Betabel
Local greens, watermelon, roasted beets, shaved red onion, citrus, pepitas, goat cheese, and creamy chile cilantro dressing
Handhelds
BYO Burrito
Tacos De Dos Pisos
Corn and flour tortilla, refried pinto beans, salsa macha, shredded lettuce, Oaxaca cheese, and cilantro
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese, cilantro, onion, chipotle mayonesa, and salsa roja
Carne Asada Mulita
Two blue corn tortillas, marinated steak, cilantro, onions, pimento, Oaxaca, Cheddar, guacamole, and avocado crema
Carnitas Quesadilla
Crispy pork, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onion, salsa roja, guacamole, and cilantro lime crema
Tostada
Crunchy corn tortillas, pinto beans, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, creamy salsa Verde, and choice of chicken, steak or carnitas
fresh catch taco
Local caught gulf fish of the moment, corn tortillas, cabbage, citrus, chipotle dressing, cilantro, and onion
Poco Loco Carnitas
Blue corn tortillas, crispy pork, pickled corn, spicy mayonesa, chicharron, and cilantro
Ta-Titos
Fresh crispy tortillas, guacamole, Cheddar, pickled onions, cilantro, and choice of chicken, steak or carnitas
T-Mac Taco
Local corn tortillas, shredded lettuce, t-sauce, minced steak, and onion