TKs Tacos And Bowls 1370 Airport Rd
Taco King Creations
- The King$16.00
Our specially slow smoked brisket in a large flour tortilla burrito or quesadilla, filled with gooey cheese, salsa, and jalapeño avocado crema.
- The Queen$14.00
Our seasoned chicken is the star of this bowl that is filled with cilantro-lime rice, beans, salsa, shredded cheese and jalapeño avocado crema.
- The Prince$14.00
Our slow roasted pork birria tacos in grilled corn tortillas, filled with pork, salsa, shredded cheese, and jalapeño avocado crema.
- The Princess$12.00
Our flavorful cilantro-lime rice, topped with grilled fajita vegetables, beans, salsa, shredded cheese, and drizzled with roja sauce in a bowl.
- The Jester$15.00
Can't decide? Order the Jester which has 1 of each taco, brisket, pork and chicken. These are griddle fried in our birria sauce and topped with jalapeño avocado crema and cilantro and onions.