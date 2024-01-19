TLC fusion 1014 Fruitvale ave Oakland CA 94601
CATERING
On-Menu Catering
- Shrimp Rolls$90.00+
Deep fried marinated shrimp egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce
- Veggie Egg Rolls$80.00+
Deep fried egg rolls stuffed with vegetables and vermicelli noodles served with sweet chili sauce
- Crab Rangoon$90.00+
Crispy wonton stuffed with creamy crab served with sweet chili sauce
- TLC Wings$90.00+
Deep fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet & sour garlic sauce topped with red bell peppers and fried thai basil
- Fresh Rolls$90.00+
Rice paper stuffed with tofu or shrimp, fresh crunchy vegetables, white vermicelli noodles, and fresh herbs served with peanut sauce and sweet chili sauce
- Fried Pork Belly$95.00+
Three layer crispy marinated pork belly served with smack sauce
- Lao - Som Tum$110.00+
Shredded green papaya salad with tomatoes, shredded carrots, and green beans tossed in chili lime fermented crab paste dressing and served with white vermicelli noodles, cabbages, and pork grinds
- Thai - Som Tum$110.00+
Shredded green papaya salad with grilled shrimp, tomatoes, shredded carrots, green beans, and ground peanuts tossed in chili lime dressing and served with vermicelli noodles, cabbage, and pork grinds
- Larb Duck$125.00+
Roasted minced duck with red and green onions, mint, cilantro, and toasted rice powder tossed in chili lime dressing and served with iceberg lettuce
- Salaw Machu Beef$130.00+
Cambodian salty, sour & spicy soup with beef, thai eggplant, thai basil, and chili peppers served with rice
- Pad Thai$90.00+
Stir fried thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, bean sprouts, and chives topped with ground peanuts
- Pad Se Ew$90.00+
Stir fried wide rice noodles with eggs, broccoli, and carrots
- Fried Rice$90.00+
Thai styled fried rice with eggs, green peas, carrots, corn, yellow onions, and cucumbers
- Stuffed Wings$115.00+
Chicken wings stuffed with marinated lemongrass chicken & vermicelli noodles served with sweet chili sauce & rice
- Twa Ko$115.00+
Traditional Cambodian sour sausages stuffed with minced beef, Khmer spices, galanga, lemongrass, garlic, and lime leaf served with pickled veggies and rice
- Beef Sticks$150.00+
Grilled Cambodian marinated lemongrass beef sticks served with pickled veggies and rice
- Short Ribs$150.00+
Grilled marinated beef short ribs served with pickled veggies and rice
- Curry w/ Banh Mi$115.00+
Cambodian red curry with chicken, potatoes, carrots served with toasted Banh Mi bread
Off-Menu Catering
- Kao Nam Tod$110.00+
Deep fried rice ball salad consist of preserved pork, mint, cilantro, and fried chili peppers served with crunchy lettuce and fresh herbs
- Larb Chicken$110.00+
Minced chicken, green onions, red onions, cilantro, mint and toasted rice powder tossed in a chili lime dressing served with iceberg lettuce
- Larb Beef$120.00+
Minced beef with green onions, red onions, cilantro, mint and toasted rice powder tossed in a chili lime dressing served with ice berg lettuces
- Larb Pork$110.00+
Minced pork with green onions, red onions, cilantro, mint and toasted rice powder tossed in a chili lime dressing served with iceberg lettuce
- Yellow Curry$110.00+
Mild curry paste with potatoes, carrots, and onions
- Red Curry$110.00+
Medium curry paste with zucchini, eggplants, red bell peppers, and fresh thai basil
- Green Curry$110.00+
Medium to hot green curry paste with zucchini, eggplants, red bell peppers and fresh thai basil
- Pad Kee Mao$105.00+
Stir fry wide rice noodles with chinese brocolli, thai basil, and tomatoes
- Eggplant Stir Fry$105.00+
Stir fry thai eggplants sautéed with tofu or chicken, thai basil, red bell peppers, onions, and jalapeños
- Stir Fried Basil - Fried Chicken$125.00+
Stir fry fried chicken with thai basil, red bell peppers and chili peppers
- Gai Yang (BBQ Chicken)$125.00+
Thai style yellow curry marinated chicken served with rice, cucumber salad, and sweet chili sauce
FULL MENU (3PO)
Appetizers
- Shrimp Rolls$15.45
Deep fried marinated shrimp egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce
- Veggie Egg Rolls$13.45Out of stock
Deep fried egg rolls stuffed with vegetables and vermicelli noodles served with sweet chili sauce
- Crab Rangoon$15.45
Crispy wonton stuffed with creamy crab served with sweet chili sauce
- TLC Wings$13.95+
Deep fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet & sour garlic sauce topped with red bell peppers and fried thai basil
- Fresh Rolls$13.45Out of stock
Rice paper stuffed with tofu or shrimp, fresh crunchy vegetables, white vermicelli noodles, and fresh herbs served with peanut sauce and sweet chili sauce
- Fried Pork Belly$14.45
Three layer crispy marinated pork belly served with smack sauce
Salads
- LAO Som tum$17.45
Shredded green papaya salad with tomatoes, shredded carrots, and green beans tossed in chili lime fermented crab paste dressing served with white vermicelli noodles, cabbage, and pork rinds
- THAI Som Tum$17.45
Shredded green papaya salad with grilled shrimp, tomatoes, shredded carrots, green beans, and ground peanuts tossed in chili lime dressing served with white vermicelli noodles, cabbage, and pork rinds
- Larb Duck$19.45
Roasted minced duck with red and green onions, mint, cilantro, and toasted rice powder tossed in chili lime dressing
Soups
- TLC Boat Noodle$21.45
Thai homemade beef broth with vermicelli rice noodles (sen mii), sliced beef, beef meatballs, tender short beef ribs, chinese broccoli, bean sprouts topped with pork rinds, cilantro, green onions, fried shallots, and fried garlic
- Kao Piak$16.45
Lao chicken noodle soup with homemade rice noodles, cilantro, and green onions topped with fried shallots & fried garlic
- Salaw Machu$20.45
Cambodian salty, sour & spicy soup with beef, thai eggplant, thai basil and chili peppers served with rice
Stir fry
- Pad Thai$14.45
Stir fried thin rice noodles with choice of tofu/veg, chicken, or shrimp. Includes eggs, tofu, bean sprouts, and chives topped with ground peanuts
- Pad Se Ew$14.45
Stir fried wide rice noodles with choice of tofu/veg, chicken, or shrimp. Includes eggs, broccoli, and carrots
- Fried Rice$14.45
Thai styled fried rice with choice of tofu/veg, chicken, or shrimp. Includes eggs, green peas, carrots, corn, yellow onions, and cucumbers
Chef Specials
- Stuffed Wings (2pc)$18.45
Chicken wings stuffed with marinated lemongrass chicken and vermicelli noodles served with sweet chili sauce and rice
- Twa Ko (4pc)$18.45
Traditional Cambodian sour sausages stuffed with minced beef, Khmer spices, galanga, lemongrass, garlic, and lime leaf served with pickled veggies and rice
- Beef Sticks (4pc)$21.45
Grilled Cambodian marinated lemongrass beef sticks served with pickled veggies and rice
- Short Ribs$23.45
Grilled marinated beef short ribs served with pickled veggies and rice
- BBQ Banh Mi$13.45
Banh Mi sandwich with marinated BBQ beef, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, jalapeños and cilantro
- Curry Banh Mi$18.45
Cambodian red curry with chicken, potatoes, carrots served with toasted Banh Mi bread
- Steak Prahok$21.45
Steak paired with our Cambodian sour and spicy fermented fish dipping sauce served with cucumbers and rice
Desserts
Drinks
- TLC Brown Sugar$4.95+
- Float - Thai Tea$7.95
Thai tea with coconut icecream
- Thai Tea$4.95+
- Thai Coffee$4.95+
- Longan Thai Tea$4.95+
- Lychee Tea$4.95+
- Taro Milk Tea$4.95+
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.50+
- Pomegranate Lemonade$5.50+
- Green Apple Kumquat Lemonade$5.50+
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Orange Soda$3.00
- Bottled Water$3.00
- Young Coconut Juice$5.00
Side Order
