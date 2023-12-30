TNT Rooftop Restaurant West Madison Street
Food
Appetizer
- Buffalo cauliflower$12.00
- Buffalo Shrimp$13.00
Jumbo Buffalo Shrimp with Blue Cheese crumbles
- Calamari$13.00
Fried Calamari w/ Spicy chili sauce on side
- Crab Fries$18.00
Served with cocktail and tartar
- TNT Winglets$12.00
- Vegetable Spring Roll$10.00
Vegatable stuffed spring roll
- Seafood Bites$27.00
Lobster, Salmon, Shrimp
Dessert
Kids menu
- Chicken Strips & fry$10.00
6 piece nugget and fry of your choice
- Grilled Cheese & fry$10.00
White bread butter toasted with american cheese
- Plant based Chick'N nuggets & fry$10.00
6 piece nugget and fry of your choice
- Ramen noodles$10.00
Tradional Ramen
- Shrimp &fry$10.00
5 piece fried shrimp with tartar/cocktail and fry of choice
Main Course Entree
- Blackend Salmon (TNT Sauce)$38.00
- Bone n Ribeye$49.00
16 oz Cowboy ribeye with herb butter
- Filet minion$45.00
8oz center cut with salt, pepper and herb butter
- Grilled Chicken Breast$32.00
Lemon butter and spinach
- Lamb Chops$45.00
- Tasting Sampler$52.00
- TNT Seafood Penne Pasta (Grilled Shrimp, Crab, Lobster)$48.00
- TNT Smash Burger W Fry$17.00
Brioche, lettuce, tomato onion and ketchup/mustard on side. Choice of cheese
Plant Based
Sides
- Asparagus$8.00
Oil Olive, salt, pepper, lemon juice
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$8.00
Butter, salt, pepper, cream and garlic
- Fried Rice$10.00
- Macaroni & Cheese$10.00
Pasta, cheese sauce and bread crumb
- Sautéed Corn$8.00
- Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms$6.00
- Sautéed Spinach$8.00
Olive oil and salt and pepper
- Seasoned Fries$5.00
With ketchup or ranch
- Sweet potato fries$5.00
Ketchup on side
- TNT House Salad$6.00
Your choice of house dressing
- Soup of the day$6.00
Chefs choice
- Add 3 Grilled Shrimp$10.00
- Add 3 Buffalo Shrimp$10.00
- Add 6oz Lobster tail Grilled$20.00
- Add Chicken$7.00
- Add Blackened Salmon$12.00