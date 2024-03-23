Toast and Roast - McHenry
Toast
- Good Morning McHenry$9.00+
Toast, melted muenster cheese, mashed avocado, chopped bacon, with over easy egg on top and finished with chives and our Signature Boom Sauce
- HoneyNut Banana$7.00+
Milk bread layered with creamy peanut butter, granola, fresh banana slices, honey, and cinnamon
- Lox On The Fox$9.00+
Toast, cream cheese, smoked lox, tomato, and an arugula avocado mash
- Avocado Toast$9.00+
Toast, euro cream, tomato, chopped bacon and arugula avocado mash
- Go Figs$8.00+
Toast, fig jam, roasted tomato, melted mozzarella, arugula avocado mash
- Strawberry Serenade$7.00+
Milk bread layered with nutella spread, cinnamon, strawberries, whipped cream, and chopped nuts
- Margherita Toast$7.00+
Toast, pesto spread, fresh mozzarella cheese, grilled tomatoes, basil, and truffle oil.
Sandwiches
- Mediterranean Mozzarella$11.00
Euro cream, fresh mozzarella slices, grilled vegetables, tomato, olive oil and balsamic glaze
- Hammer Time$12.00
Ham and melted cheddar, layered with crispy bacon, roasted tomato, and our Signature Boom Sauce
- Get Figgy With It$12.00
Fig jam, turkey, fresh mozzarella, tomato, with an arugula avocado mash
- Boom Chicka Boom$14.00
Grilled chicken, euro cream, avocado, crispy bacon, pepper jack cheese, and Our Signature Boom Sauce
- PB & Jamwich$10.00
Milk bread with peanut butter, grape jam, strawberries, and crushed peanuts
Smoothies
Smoothie Bowls
- Warriors' Glory$13.00
Mango, banana, and orange juice; topped with oranges, banana, granola, shredded coconut, and chia seeds
- Peanut Butter Powerhouse$13.00
Peanut butter, banana, almond milk; topped with banana, granola, and chocolate chips
- Nirvana$13.00
Pitaya, banana, pineapple, blueberry, topped with raspberries, blueberry, banana and honey
- Açaí You Later$13.00
Açaí, banana, apple juice; topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries, and banana
Salads
- Sweet Beet Salad$11.00
Arugula and spinach, sliced beets, candied pecans, craisins, oranges, and a drizzle of balsamic dressing
- Cobb Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, red onion, tomatoes on a bed of spring mix lettuce with avocado lime dressing
- Summer Citrus Salad$11.50
Oranges, strawberries, pineapple, blueberries, toasted almonds on a bed of spinach tossed in a poppyseed dressing
- Apple Pecan Salad$13.50
Apples, grilled chicken, candied pecans, shredded gorgonzola cheese on a spring mix lettuce; all tossed with balsamic dressing
- +1 topping$0.50
- +1 protein$1.00