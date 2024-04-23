Toast’D Up
Bubbly Bites
- Smoked Salmon Dip$15.00
Served with chips
- Spinach Dip$14.00
Served with chips
- Avocado Toast$12.00
Cream cheese spread, fresh avocado, pickled red onions, and capers
- Salmon Croquettes$15.00
Served on a bed of greens with spicy remoulade sauce
- Southern Fried Chicken Wings$14.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes$12.00
Served with a remolaude sauce
- Deviled Eggs Shrimp$14.00
Topped with cajun shrimp
- Deviled Eggs Bacon$14.00
Let's Toast
- Not So Naked$14.00
Topped with cinnamon Toast'd butter and powered sugar
- Very Berry$16.00
Assorted seasonal berries with toast'd up molasses syrup topped with fresh whipped cream
- Peach Cobbler$16.00
Brioche french toast with cinnamon maple syrup with Georgia peach cobbler topping and whipped cream
- Chicken and Waffles$18.00
Belgium waffle topped with Southern fried chicken wings
Cheers to You Entrées
- 263 Main Breakfast$16.00
Two eggs cooked to order. Choice of breakfast potatoes or buttered grits and candy maple bacon, chicken sausage, or veggie sausage. Served with toast
- Sausage Biscuit and Gravy$12.00
- Vegan Breakfast Hash$16.00
- Salmon Croquettes*$20.00
Served with a side of cheese grits and 3 eggs cooked to order
- Veggie Omelette$12.00
- Buttermilk Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
- French Toast Sandwich$14.00
- Toast'D Up Breakfast Sampler$36.00
Sampler of cheese toast, honey toast, and cinnamon toast with a choice of two eggs, cooked to order, and choice of maple bacon, chicken sausage or veggie sausage
Champagne Life Entrées
- Honey Hot Chicken Wings$22.00
Chicken wings and choice of two sides of your choice
- Cajun Alfredo Pasta$18.00
Penne pasta in a cajun Alfredo sauce
- Garlic Butter Shrimp$24.00
- Blackened Salmon$24.00
Served with two side items of your choice
- Glazed Salmon$24.00
Served with two side items of your choice
- Lamb Chops$32.00
Served with two side items of your choice
- Shrimp and Grits$25.00
Shrimp with Creole sauce served on cheese grits
Sparkling Sides
- Candy Yams$6.00
- Collard Greens$6.00
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$6.00
- Macaroni and Cheese$8.00
- Island Vegetable Medley$8.00
- Grits$2.00
- Breakfast Potatoes$6.00
- Maple Bacon$6.00
- 2 Eggs$6.00
2 pieces
- Veggie Sausage$6.00
- Chicken Sausage$6.00
- Assorted Toast'd Break Basket$10.00
Cheese toast, cinnamon toast, and honey toast
- Chicken Wings$10.00
- One Biscuit$2.50