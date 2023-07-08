Toast It Iz 9204 South Western Avenue
Full Menu
Appetizers
Avocado Toast
Smoke Salmon, Avocado, roasted tomatoes, pickled onions, and capers.
Hot Honey Glazed Wings (8)
Larien Fried Tomatoes
Lobster Devil Eggs
Pancake Tacos (keeping it fruity)
Whipped Cream cheese, Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries topping with Granola and Roasted Pecans
Prrr... Parfait
Strawberries, blueberries, pineapple and Vanilla yogurt and mint.
Sweet Bites
Cinnamon Roll Bites
Waffle B's Sliders
Waffles, Biscuits, Eggs, cheddar cheese Bacon meat if Choice (Turkey or Pork)
Breakfast/Brunch It
8 Oz Ribeye Steaks
Ribeye steak, seasoned potatoes, eggs and toast
Chicken 'N Waffles
Banana pudding waffles, Chicken and eggs
Gumbo Grits & Fried Cat Fish Fillet
New Orleans style gumbo w/ chicken sausage, shrimp, chicken over a crispy Catfish
House Skillet
Steak, potatoes, bell peppers, onions and eggs, and cheese
Lamb 'N Waffles
Sweet potato waffles and 4 lollipop lamb chops, eggs, and red beans and rice
Meat Omelet
Bacon, sausage, chicken, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and cheese
Mushroom Flat Bread Pizza
Mushroom, caramelized onions, flatbread pizza
Pancakes It IZ
Pancakes, Bacon, eggs and potatoes
Salmon Hash
Salmon, finger-licking potatoes, spinach, eggs, or rice
Turkey Panini
Sourdough bread, turkey meat, bacon, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, arugula chipotle mayo, tomato pesto and red onion.
Veggie Omelet
Spinach, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers
Veggie Skillet
Potatoes, spinach, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and eggs
Meat Skillet
Sea house Omelet
Stack it waffles
Shrimp and Lobster Tower
Fountain Drinks
French Toast
Kids Menu
Breakfast Plate
1 scrambled egg, 2 bacon strips,1 sausage link, homestyle potatoes, and blueberry muffins
Crispy Kids
Mac 'n' cheese bites, with 2 fried chicken and fresh fruit
Kiddie Fingers
Chicken tenders & French toast sticks, and fresh fruit
Let's Play Kids
Pancakes 2 or 4, banana, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and rainbow sprinkles candy. Bacon, pork, turkey, or beef, scramble fluffy eggs
Pebble's It Iz
Fruity pebbles, French toast, fresh fruit
Sides
3 Honey Butter Croissant's
American Cheese
Bacon
Breakfast Potatoes
Eggs
Grits
Jalapeños
Lillie's Red Beans & Rice
Beans, rice and smoke meat
Mozzarella Cheese
Pancakes
Provolone Cheese
Rice
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Shrimp and Grits
Chicken
Toast
Gumbo
French Fries
Waffles
Salad
Ala Carte
Bar Menu
Bottle Menu
Tito's BTL
Casa Blanco BTL
Casa Repo BTL
Don Julio BTL
Don Julio Repo BTL
Don Julio Anejo BTL
Patron BTL
Patron Repo BTL
Patron Anejo BTL
1942 BTL
Hennessy BTL
Remy BTL
D'usse BTL
Prosseco BTL
Belaire BTL
Champagne
Signature Drinks
Honey Do
Malibu, orange juice, blueberry syrup, and korbel
Mangria
His and her's. Tequila, lime juice, strawberry, simple syrup, Grand Marnier, and champagne
Morning Pleasure
Malibu, blueberry, pineapple, lime juice, and grenadine
Peach Ting
Casamigos Blanco, peach syrup, triple sec, lemon juice, and korbel
Very Berry Good
Tito, watermelon juice, strawberry syrup, and lemon juice
Side Car
Flights
Wine
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Amaretto mix, sour mix
Bloody Mary
Vodka, tomato juice, garnishments
Blue MF
Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, Sour Mix, Triple Sec, Blue Curacao
Lemon Drop
Vodka, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice
Long Island
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila, Orange Juice , Grenadine
Top shelf Long island
Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, Sour Mix, Triple Sec