Toast Noir Cafe 2770 Lenox Rd NE B4
DRINKS
Smoothies
- Island Twist
½ cup Mango ½ cup Pineapple ½ cup Peaches 1 oz Passion Fruit Syrup 1 cup Coconut Water$10.00
- Greens Come True
1 cup Spinach ½ Green Apple ½ cup Pineapple 1 cup Coconut Water$10.00
- Strawberry Bliss
½ cup Strawberry ½ cup Banana ½ cup Almond/Oat Milk$10.00
- P&B
1 cup Bananas ¼ cup Peanut Butter Dash Cinnamon ½ cup Almond Milk Add on - Concentrated Cold Brew 1 teaspoon ¼ cup Add Vegan Vanilla Powder (optional)$10.00
Tea
Specialty
Cold Pressed Juices
BITES
Treats
Sandwiches
Soup & Salads
Toast Noir Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(404) 536-0098
Closed • Opens Thursday at 8AM