Toasted 2 2455 Lee Road 430
APPETIZERS
- POTATO SMASHERS$7.99
baby potatoes smashed & deep fried to crispy brown.
- GOOD MORNING PIZZA$11.99
made with our sausage gravy, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, sausage, & ham, then topped with 2 over easy eggs.
- BISCUIT BEIGNETS$5.99
our version of the French Donut Classic, dusted with powdered sugar and served with dipping sauce.
- FRIED GRIT fritters$5.99
White Cheddar Cheese Grit Sticks fried and served with our Sausage Gravy.
- GRILLED CHEESE STICKS$7.99
crispy grilled cheese sticks served with tomato soup dip.
- CREOL FRIES$11.99
BREAKFAST
BRKFST PLATES
- TWOEGG BRKFST$7.99
two eggs cooked for you served with White Cheddar Grits or Home Fries and a Biscuit. Add choice of Meat $3.
- EGG BENEDICT$11.99
Traditional Bennie with ham, poached eggs* and topped with hollandaise sauce.
- PORKSTK & EGGS$13.99
Two Fried or Grilled Pork Steaks, Two Eggs with a Biscuit and choice of White Cheddar Grits or HomeFries.
- HEN HOUSE$12.99
Open faced biscuit topped with sausage gravy, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried or grilled chicken and two over easy eggs*.
- CHICKEN BIGGIES$10.99
Chicken Minis....all grown up.
- AVOCADO TOAST$11.99
two slices toasted sour dough, topped with cream cheese spread, whole avocado, two poached eggs* and everything bagel seasoning.
- Van-G.O.A.T$9.99
BISCUITS
- SPICY CHICKEN BISCUIT$3.99
- PLUCKED&PEACHY$4.99
- PORK CHOP & GRAVY BISCUIT$4.99
- PIG-CASSO$4.99
- BACON BISCUIT$3.99
- BISC & GRAVY$6.99
Opened face biscuit topped with sausage gravy.
- JALAPENO BUSINESS biscuit$5.99
Biscuit served with fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon and jalapeno jelly.
- BACONEGGCHEESE BISCUIT$4.99
Biscuit with Bacon, Egg (typically fried well) and Cheddar Cheese.
- THE DEAN$3.99
- BUILD-A-BISCUIT$1.99
OMELETS
- Philly Omelet$12.99
Omelet with shaved steak, peppers, onions and cheese served with choice of biscuit or toast.
- Hamlet Omelet$10.99
ham and cheese omelet served with choice of bread.
- Veggie Omelet$11.99
Meatless Philly Omelet with pepper, onions and cheese.
- Cheese Omelet$9.99
Cheese Omelet served with choice of bread.
- 3LittlePigs Omelet$12.99
omelet with bacon, ham, sausage and cheese served with choice of bread.
FRENCH TOAST
- FrenchToast (IndivSlice)$5.00
- TWISTED PB&J$11.99
timeless classic with a twist; sweet, spicy and savory.
- BERRIES ON CLOUD$11.99
brioche french toast stuffed with special cream cheese and topped with raspberry compote.
- PLAIN JANE$9.99
regular french toast made with brioche
- MONKEY MAYHEM$11.99
brioche french toast topped with our banana foster jam
- PEACHES AND CREAM$12.99Out of stock
SAND/BRGRS/WRAPS
BURGERS
PHILLIES
SANDWICHES
- BIGDIPPER - FRENCHDIP$12.99
- GRILLED HAM & CHEESE$9.99
- PATTY MELT$10.99
- CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
- HOLY CLUCK$11.99
- FRIED PORKY$10.99
- BLT$10.99
- SPICE CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
buffalo tenders with ranch or bleu cheese, Sure to be One Hot Chicken!
- GRILLED CHEESE$8.99
ENTREES
SIDES&EXTRAS
- SIDES
- Extra Dressings$0.50
- Extra Jalapeno Jelly On Side$0.50
- Extra Piminto Cheese$0.50
- Double Meat On Philly$1.50
- Side Of Shrimp (4)$3.00
- Extra Pickles$0.50
- Extra Onion$0.50
- Double Patty$1.50
- Extra Brown Gravy$1.00
- Jager Gravy$2.50
- Side Of Rasberry Sauce$0.50
- bread pudding$6.99
- Cake$8.99Out of stock
- Side of Au Jus$1.00