Toasted Del Mar
DINNER MENU
Crispy Thin Crust Pizzas
- Hawaiian Pizza$19.50
Golden pineapple, Canadian bacon, house-made tomato sauce
- Margherita Pizza$18.50
Tomatoes, roasted garlic sauce, basil
- New York Style Pizza$21.00
Shiitake and cremini mushrooms, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, house-made tomato sauce
- Pepperoni Pizza$20.50
Oregano, house-made tomato sauce
- Smoked Brisket Pizza$22.50
Roasted garlic sauce, jalapeños, mozzarella, pickled onions
- Spicy Italian Sausage Pizza$19.50
Oregano, house-made tomato sauce
Greens
- Balsamic Grilled Chicken Salad$18.50
Mixed greens, Gorgonzola, walnuts, basil, balsamic vinaigrette
- Bob's Cobb$18.00
Romaine, egg, roma tomatoes, Gorgonzola, avocado, smoked turkey, scallions, bacon, basil ranch
- Chopped Chicken Salad$18.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, basil, mozzarella, vinaigrette, kalamata olives
- Greek Salad$16.00
Romaine, spinach, red onions, kalamata olives, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, french feta, vinaigrette
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$19.50
Mixed greens, scallions, bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes, french feta, cilantro, sunflower seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
- Grilled Whole Romaine Caesar Salad$16.00
Without croutons
Mains
- Bone in Short Rib$32.00
Tri-color potatoes, baby carrots, demi glacé
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$27.50
Garlic, Romano, alfredo sauce, tomatoes
- Chicken Tequila Spinach Fettuccine$28.00
Bell peppers, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, tequila-lime cream sauce
- Grilled Chicken Breast$29.00
Tri-color potatoes, brussels sprouts, balsamic glaze
- Lamb Chops$33.00
Grilled with crisp, brussels sprouts, tri-color potatoes, balsamic glaze
- Mini Wagyu Burgers$20.50
Chipotle aioli, fries
- Salmon Filet$30.00
Red cabbage, arugula, red onions, cucumbers, cilantro scallions, ponzu sauce
- Sea Bass$34.00
Capers, red onions, tomatoes, parsley, frisée, EVOO
- Spaghetti Bolognese$27.00
Beef-tomato sauce, Romano
- Steak Frites$32.00
Served with truffle fries, demi glacé
- The Burger$21.50
Wagyu beef, bacon, Cheddar, red leaf, grilled onions, tomatoes, up egg, demi glacé, brioche bun, fries
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.50
Brioche bun, red leaf, tomatoes, pickles, chipotle aioli, fries
Sandwiches (Copy)
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.50
Brioche bun, red leaf, tomatoes, pickles, chipotle aioli, fries
- Mini Wagyu Burgers$20.50
Chipotle aioli, fries
- Smoked Brisket Melt$18.00
Sourdough BBQ sauce, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese, fries
- Steak Sandwich$22.50
Caramelized onions, arugula, dijon mayo, demi glacé, baguette, fries
- The BLT$16.50
Mashed avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, toasted brioche, fries
- The Burger$21.50
Wagyu beef, bacon, Cheddar, red leaf, grilled onions, tomatoes, up egg, demi glacé, brioche bun, fries
- The Grilled Cheese$15.00
Sourdough Cheddar & mozzarella, fries
Shareables
- Brussels Sprouts$16.50
Romano, walnuts, balsamic glaze
- Crispy Chicken Tenders$16.50
Southern fried chicken, chipotle aioli
- Garlic Cheese Bread$15.50
Garlic purée, mozzarella, Romano, chili oil, oregano, parsley
- Grilled Octopus$21.00
Linguica sausage, corn, bell peppers chipotle pesto, spinach, chipotle cream, cilantro
- Kobe Beef Chili$16.00
Sourdough bread bowl, mozzarella, scallions
- Meatballs & Marinara$15.00
Romano, crostini
- Mini Wagyu Burgers$20.50
Chipotle aioli, fries
- Truffle Fries$14.00
Romano cheese
South of the Border
- Barbacoa Tacos$18.00
Pineapple, green salsa, red onions, cilantro
- Beef Taquitos$15.00
Hand-rolled, mashed avocado, cilantro lime crema, tomatoes, cotija, cilantro
- Chilaquiles$19.50
Salsa verde, corn tortillas, cilantro, 2 up eggs, chipotle crema, beef barbacoa, cotija
- Grilled Fish Tacos$19.00
Sea bass chipotle crema, avocado crema, avocado, white onions, cilantro
- Grilled Shrimp Tacos$19.00
Mashed avocado, avocado crema, pineapple pico de gallo, cotija, cilantro
- Steak Tacos$20.00
Chimichurri, chipotle crema, pickled red onions, cilantro
- The Burrito$18.50
Scrambled eggs, black beans, potatoes, Cheddar, mashed avocado, salsa fresca, lebni. Served wet with red or green salsa
- The Quesadilla$16.00
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, Cheddar, mozzarella, green chiles, beef barbacoa, potatoes, mashed avocado, salsa fresca, lebni
Toasts
Desserts
KIDS DINNER
- Kids Mini Sliders$10.00
Cheddar cheese, choice of fries or carrot sticks
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
Sourdough bread, Cheddar & mozzarella, choice of fries or carrot sticks
- Kids Quesadilla$8.50
Cheddar & mozzarella, fries
- Kids Little Dippers$4.50
Cucumbers and carrot sticks, served with ranch
- Kids Mug of Ice Cream$5.00
Chocolate or caramel sauce, whipped cream
A LA CARTE
- Ala- Avo Mashd$1.50
- Ala-1 Egg$3.00
- Ala-2 Eggs$6.00
- Ala-Aioli$1.00
- Ala-Bacon$4.00
- Ala-Barbacoa$3.00
- Ala-Berries$5.00
- Ala-Brisket$6.00
- Ala-Brkfst Pots$4.00
- Ala-Brussels Sp$3.00
- Ala-Carrots$2.00
- Ala-Chix Breast$7.00
- Ala-Coleslaw$5.00
- Ala-Crispy Chx$6.00
- Ala-croissant$3.75
- Ala-Crostini$2.00
- Ala-Cucs$0.75
- Ala-Dressing$1.00
- Ala-English Muf$2.00
- Ala-Fries$5.00
- ala-fruit$4.00
- Ala-Gorgonzola$2.00
- Ala-Grill Bread$3.00
- Ala-Grits$5.00
- Ala-Jalape (St)$1.00
- Ala-Lamb Chp (1)$8.00
- Ala-Lamb Chp (3)$24.00
- Ala-Lett. Cups$2.00
- Ala-Linguica$5.00
- Ala-Marinara$3.00
- Ala-Meatball(2)$3.00
- Ala-Pancake$3.50
- Ala-Patty$5.00
- Ala-Peanut Butter$1.50
- Ala-Pickles$1.00
- Ala-Pizza Sauce$2.50
- Ala-Pork Belly$6.00
- Ala-Proteins$4.00
- Ala-Ranch$0.75
- Ala-Rice$3.50
- Ala-Salmon (Pz)$18.00
- Ala-Sau 2oz (St)$1.50
- Ala-Sauce Grn$0.50
- Ala-Sauce Red$0.50
- Ala-Sea Bass$18.00
- Ala-Shrimp$9.00
- Ala-Slider$6.00
- Ala-Spin Raw$2.75
- Ala-Spin Saute$4.00
- Ala-Steak$20.00
- Ala-Toast$3.00
- Ala-Tricolor Pot$3.00
- Ala-Turkey$5.00
LIQUOR
Whiskey
Scotch
Bourbon
Tequila & Mezcal
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Other
- Aperol$9.00
- DBL Aperol$18.00
- Kahlua$9.00
- DBL Kahlua$18.00
- St. Germain$9.00
- DBL St. Germain$18.00
- Sweet Vermouth$7.00
- DBL Sweet Vermouth$14.00
- Dry Vermouth$7.00
- DBL Dry Vermouth$14.00
- Triple Sec$7.00
- DBL Triple Sec$14.00
- Baileys$9.00
- DBL Baileys$18.00
- Pamplemousse$14.00
- DBL Pamplemousse$28.00
- Campari$10.00
- DBL Campari$20.00
- Cointreau$12.00
- DBL Cointreau$24.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$20.00
- Luxardo Maraschino$10.00
- DBL Luxardo Maraschino$20.00