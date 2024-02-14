Tobias Frogg - Berks
FOOD
Appetizers
- Bang Bang Shrimp$14.99
Crispy shrimp, coated in a creamy, spicy sauce!
- Boneless Wings$13.99
House Breaded Boneless Wings, deep fried to order and tossed in your choice of sauce. Sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Mild Garlic Parm, Medium Garlic Parm, Hot Garlic Parm, Butter Garlic Parm, Old Bay, Sriracha, Bay on Fire, Irish BBQ, Sweet Chili, Jerk, Southwest
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$13.99
Shredded Chicken baked with cream cheese, hot sauce and blue cheese crumbles served with tortilla chips and celery.
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$15.99
Fresh Cut Fries, Topped with Shredded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Three Cheese Blend and Bleu Cheese Crumbles
- Cheese Fries$12.99
- Cheesesteak Eggrolls$15.99
Rib Eye steak, onions, and cheese, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection.
- Chesapeake Fries$15.99
Fresh cut fries, smothered with crab and goat cheese dip, topped with cheese.
- Chicken Mac Fries$15.99
- Chips and Salsa$7.99
- Creamy Brussels Sprouts$10.99
- Crunchy Coconut Shrimp$13.99
Large gulf shrimp dredged with coconut, cornflakes and seasoned flour, fried and served with our mango chipotle sauce.
- Drunken Shrimp
Shell on shrimp cooked steamed in our house blend of spices. Served with onions, peppers and lemon wedges.
- Fried Calamari$13.99
Hand-breaded tender rings, deep fried with banana peppers, served with a spicy marinara and cilantro lime aioli.
- Fried Mozz$11.99
Hand breaded fresh mozzarella, flash fried and served with fresh roasted tomato sauce.
- Fried Pickles$10.99
4 Golden Fried Pickle Spears Served with Siracha Ranch and Our Chef's Secret Sauce
- Hot Crab Gratin$14.99
Crab, cream cheese, goat cheese and parmesan baked to perfection and served with grilled bread and tortilla chips.
- Mac N Cheese$9.99
- Bavarian Pretzel$13.99
- Pork Pot Stickers$12.99
Fresh Pork, Green Onions, Cilantro, Garlic & Ginger, Filled in a Wonton Wrapper, with Sweet Chili Sauce, Served with a Side of Sesame Ginger Sauce
- Wings
Jumbo Wings, deep fried to order and tossed in your choice of sauce. Sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Mild Garlic Parm, Medium Garlic Parm, Hot Garlic Parm, Butter Garlic Parm, Old Bay, Sriracha, Bay on Fire, Irish BBQ, Sweet Chili, Jerk, Southwest *Wings are cooked to order from scratch, and take approximately 25 mins.
Boli
- Ham & Cheese Boli$16.99
Ham, American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara Sauce on the Side
- Cheese Steak Boli$16.99
Cheesesteak Meat, Onions, American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara Sauce on the Side
- Pepperoni Boli$14.99
Pepperoni, American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara on the Side
- Italian Boli$17.99
Chef Specials
- pork and kraut$14.99
- Fish Spec$19.99
- Egg Roll Spec$14.99
- Steak Spec$36.99
- 1/2 Slab Rib$16.99
- Full Slab Rib$23.99
- Chicken Dinner$16.99
- Shrimpand Scallop$22.99
- Short Rib Pot$14.99
- Football Smash Burger$10.99
- Pretzel Bites$10.99
- spinach n artichoke dip$12.99
- Fried Tortellini$9.99
- Creamy Brussels with Bacon$9.99
- Surf n Turf$21.99
- smoked ham panini$14.99
Desserts
Entrees
- Fried Chicken Mashed Bowl$15.99
Mashed Potato Base, Fried Chicken Bites, Corn, Cheese, and Chicken Gravy
- Chicken Tender Basket$15.99
Fresh, juicy and hand-breaded to order, prepared in house, deep fried and served with house made honey mustard, and french fries.
- Crab Cake Entree$25.99
Jumbo lump crab cake dinner served with jasmine rice and vegetable du jour. #nofiller
- Fish & Chips$16.99
Corona battered cod with hand cut fries with a side of coleslaw.
- Frogg's Alfredo$14.99
Grilled Chicken sauteed with fettuccine in house garlic, parmesan cream sauce with grilled baguette.
- Savory Salmon$21.99
Grilled salmon fillet served with a honey garlic sauce, jasmine rice and a vegetable du jour.
- Korean Noodle Stirfry$16.99
Korean Sauce, Linguini Noodles, Mixed Veggies and a Red Pepper Paste, topped with Scallions. Add a protein and request your level of Heat (None, Mild, Medium, Hot)
- Maine Lobster Mac & Cheese$17.99
Cavatappi pasta, tossed in our frogg 3 cheese blend, chunks of Maine Lobster, topped with cheesy seasoned bread crumbs.
- Tiki Stir Fry$15.99
Fresh sauteed vegetables and chef blended soy sauce over brown rice, with your choice of protein
- Surf n Turf$21.99
Flatbreads
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$15.99
Diced Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, & Bleu Cheese Crumbles
- BBQ Flatbread$15.99
Crispy flatbread topped with tender chicken breast in a honey BBQ sauce and baked with our 3 cheese blend, cheddar, bacon, green onions and caramelized onions.
- Caprese Flatbread$15.99
Basil pesto sauce, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil, topped with our balsamic glaze.
- Cheese Faltbread$10.99
- Pepperoni Flatbread$13.99
Kids Menu
Salads
- Beets and Goat Cheese$13.99
Fresh flavors put together in a fresh way. House roasted red beets and goat cheese over fresh greens with cider vinaigrette and walnuts.
- BLT Flank Steak Salad$18.99
Mixed greens, diced tomato, three cheese blend, Hard-boiled egg, avocado, and bacon flank steak, served with chipotle ranch
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Hail the great Caesar. The classics became a classic for a reason. We put together a mean Caesar with romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and our caesar dressing.
- Cobb Salad$16.99
Add more meat to your veggies. An american classic, made with chopped salad greens, tomato, crisp bacon, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, turkey, ham, blue cheese crumbles.
- Frogg's Garden$10.99
Fresh Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing.
- Grilled Greek Salad$13.99
Flavorful taste of the Mediterranean. Grilled romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olives and chunks of feta dressed with our signature greek vinaigrette.
- Land or Sea$11.99
The whole food pyramid on your plate. Fresh Greens topped with tomatoes, green onions, shredded cheese, crispy Old Bay Fries and Catalina Dressing with your choice of Grilled Chicken, Seared Beef Tips, or a Pan Fried Crab Cake
- Grilled Chicken Salad$16.99
- Summer Chicken Salad$16.99
Sandwiches
- Black & Blue Burger$15.99
8 oz fresh beef burger with applewood smoked bacon, sauteed onions and blue cheese crumbles.
- BLT$9.99
- Brisket Sandwich$14.99
Savory smoked brisket, with applewood smoked bacon, bbq sauce, and topped with frizzled onions
- Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with spanish rice & beans, roasted corn salsa, fresh jalapeno and avocado with a spicy queso.
- BYO$14.99
Your Sandwich...Your Way. Your choice of a Beef, Turkey or Quinoa Patty on a fresh bun with lettuce, tomato and a pickle
- Cheesesteak$13.99
Our fresh baked roll stuffed with thinly sliced sautéed rib-eye beef and melted american cheese.
- Chesapeake Crab Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Marinated chicken breast, smothered with a crab and goat cheese gratin, lettuce, tomato, topped with our 3 cheese blend.
- Chicken Ceasar Wrap$13.99
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
- Crabcake Sandwich$22.99
Jumbo lump crab cake, pan seared and served on a Alfred & Sam Bun with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato.
- Cuban Press$14.99
Slow roasted pork, sliced ham and pickles, on fresh bread with Dijon mustard, american cheese, sliced ham and pickles served hot n toasted.
- Flank Steak Wrap$17.99
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Fresh, hand-breaded chicken breast fried to order and topped with lettuce, onion, tomato dill pickles and house made chipotle ranch.
- Frogg Burger$15.99
Fresh 8 oz burger with applewood smoked bacon, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, topped with a mango chipotle sauce.
- Frogg Tip Sub$14.99
A mean sub with Tenderloin Tips, sauteed mushrooms, onions and peppers, provolone, topped horseradish mayo.
- Grilled Cheese$9.99
- Monterey Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Seasoned chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, frizzled onions, cheddar cheese, covered in BBQ sauce
- MacBrisket Wrap$14.99
What you get if Mac & Cheese and BBQ Brisket had a Baby! Brisket Wrap with Mac & Cheese
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.99
Slow roasted pork and house bbq piled high on fresh brioche with coleslaw, spicy mayo and provolone cheese.
- Rachel$13.99
Turkey, Swiss cheese, Coleslaw, and Thousand Island Dressing
- Sunset Club$15.99
Roasted Turkey, Pit Ham and American Cheese layered with mayonnaise, bacon, lettuce and tomato on white or wheat bread.
- The BBQ Ultimate Grilled Cheese$14.99
Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Crispy Chicken Tenders, BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Ranch. Served with French Fries.
- The Spicy Ultimate Grilled Cheese$14.99
Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Crispy Chicken Tenders, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Jalapeños, Pepperjack Cheese, & Mango Chipolte Sauce. Served with French Fries.
Sauces
- Ranch$0.50
- Blue Cheese$0.50
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- Chipt. Ranch$0.50
- Mango Chipt.$0.50
- Sweet chili$0.50
- Hot$0.50
- Medium$0.50
- Mild$0.50
- BBQ$0.50
- Caesar Dressing$0.50
- Bals. Ving.$0.50
- Cider Ving.$0.50
- Avo. Ving$0.50
- 1,000 Island$0.50
- Catalina$0.50
- Mayo$0.50
- Marinara$0.50
- Cilantro Aioli$0.50
- HorseRadish Aioli$0.50
- Old Bay$0.50
- Sriracha$0.50
- Bay on fire$0.50
- Tartar$0.50
- Cocktail$0.50
- Mustard$0.50
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Southwest$0.50
- Nacho Cheese$0.75
- Alfredo Sauce$1.00
- Spicy Mayo$0.50
- Butter$0.50
- Syrup$0.50
- Honey Sriracha$0.50
- Garlic Honey Sriracha$0.50
- Lemon Pepper$0.50
- Hollandaise$0.50
- Bang Bang Sauce$0.50
- Honey$0.50
- Death Sauce$0.50
- Salsa$0.50
- Avocado$1.00
- Marinara$0.50
- Garlic Parm$0.50
- Mango Chipt$0.50
- Avocado Ving$0.50
- Irish Bbq$0.50
- Melted Butter$0.50
Sides
- Angle Hair Pasta Add On$3.00
- Asparagus$3.00
- Avocado$1.00
- Bacon$1.00
- Basket of Fresh Cut Fries$5.99
- Basket of Onion Rings$7.99
- Basket of Sweet Fries$6.99
- Caesar Side Salad$5.99
- Chicken Add On$4.99
- Chips$2.00
- Chips and Salsa$6.99
- Coleslaw$2.99
- Crab Cake Add On$11.99
- Garden Side Salad$5.99
- Garlic Bread$1.00
- Jasmine Rice$2.99
- Side Mac N Cheese$4.00
- Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- Pickles$1.50
- Pita Chips$2.00
- Rice$2.99
- Rice and Beans$3.99
- Salmon Add On$9.99
- Seasonal Vegetable$3.99
- Shrimp Add On$6.99
- Side Celery$1.50
- Tips Add On$6.99
- Tortilla Chips$3.00
- Scallops Add On$9.99
- Exta Cheese$1.00
- Baked Pot$3.99
- Side Jalapeos$0.50
- Pasta$4.99
- Corn Bread$1.00
- Brussels Sprouts Side$3.99
Tacos & Nachos
- All-American Loaded Beef Nachos$14.99
- BBQ Pork Nachos$14.99
Slow roasted pork tossed in house BBQ over tortilla chips with Frogg's nacho cheese sauce, black beans, pineapple salsa and green onions.
- Naked Nachos$13.99
- Mahi Tacos$14.99
Grilled Mahi, stuffed into 3 flour tortillas with our 3 cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, pineapple salsa and chipotle aioli drizzle.
- Rockfish Tacos$14.99
3 Breaded Rockfish Tacos served Over Lettuce, 3 Cheese Blend, Bang Bang Sauce, and topped with Pico de Gallo
- Tuna Tacos$14.99
3 Sesame Seared Ahi Tacos, Siracha Coleslaw, and Finished with Cusabi Sauce and Green Onions
DRINKS Inside
Boozy Buckets
Bottled & Can Beer
- #Adulting$6.00
- Angry Orchard$5.25
- BO Pillars of Dankness Can$8.25
- BO Watermelon Gose$7.75
- Bold Rock Blackberry Cider Btl$5.25
- Bud Light$4.25
- Bud Light Lime$4.25
- Budweiser$4.25
- Cape May Coastal Evac Can$6.00
- Cape May IPA can$5.25
- Coors Light Btl$4.25
- Corona$5.25
- Corona Premier$5.25
- Ever Grain Joose Juicy IPA$7.50
- Guinness$6.00
- Heineken$5.25
- Heineken NA$5.25
- KLYR pineapple can$5.00
- Labatt Blue$4.75
- Landshark$6.00
- Leinenkugel Summer Shandy$5.25
- Mango Cart$5.25
- Michelob Ultra$4.25
- Miller High Life$4.25
- Miller Lite Btl$4.25
- New Trail Replenish IPA$7.50
- PBR$4.25
- Rolling Rock$4.25
- Rusty Rail All Good IPA$6.25
- Rusty Rail Blueberry Chz Sour$7.50
- Rusty Rail Gold Dust IPA Can$7.50
- Rusty Rail Wolf King Stout$7.50
- Sea Isle Spiked Tea Lemonade Can$5.50
- Stella Artois Bottle$5.50
- Surfside Tea$8.25
- Troegs perpetual Btl$6.25
- Victory Juicy Monkey Can$6.75
- Whiteclaw - Blackcherry$5.50
- Whiteclaw - Mango$5.50
- Wyndridge Cider$5.75
- Yuengling Flight Can$3.25
- Yuengling Lager Btl$4.25
6 Packs
- #Adulting 6pack$15.00
- Angry Orchard 6pk$14.00
- Big Oyster 4pack$20.00
- Bold Rock Cider 6pk$14.00
- Bud Light 6pk$11.00
- Bud Light Lime 6pk$12.00
- Budweiser 6pk$11.00
- Cape May Coastal Evac 6 Pack$18.00
- Cape May IPA 6pk$15.00
- Coors Light 6pk$11.00
- Corona 6pk$13.00
- Guiness 4 Pack$14.00
- Heineken 6pk$13.00
- Labatts 6pk$12.00
- Landshark 6pk$13.00
- Leinenkugels 6pack$13.00
- Mango Cart 6 Pack$13.00
- Michelob Ultra 6pk$11.00
- Miller High Life 6pk$11.00
- Miller Lite 6p$11.00
- Pabst Blue Ribbon 6pk$11.00
- Pour Mans Notorious 4pk$14.00
- Rolling Rock 6pk$11.00
- Rusty Rail 4 Pack$15.00
- Sea Isle Spiked Tea Lemonade 6 Pack$15.00
- Stella 6pk$13.00
- Troegs Perpetual 6 Pack$15.00
- Victory Hop Devil 6Pack$15.00
- Whiteclaw 6 Pack$13.00
- Wyndridge Cider 6 Pack$15.00
- Yuengling Lager 6pk$11.00
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$7.25
- Angry Balls$6.50
- Bahama Mama$6.75
- BayBreeze$5.75
- Berry Mule$8.75
- Black Russian$7.25
- Bloody Mary$7.25
- Blue Hawaiian$5.25
- Blue Long Island$8.25
- Bourbon Street Tea$8.75
- Coconut Baybreeze$6.25
- Dark N Stormy$8.75
- Dirty Bong Water$8.25
- Dirty Girl Scout$5.75
- Dirty Shirly$7.25
- Electric Lemonade$7.75
- God Father$6.25
- Grape Gatorade$8.25
- Grateful Dead$8.25
- Green Tea Drink$8.25
- Hairy Navel$4.75
- Hurricane$7.25
- Irish Car Bomb$10.75
- Irish Coffee$7.75
- Irish Mule$10.25
- Jolly Rancher Drink$7.25
- Kentucky Mule$9.75
- Liquid Marajuana$8.50
- Long Beach Tea$8.25
- Long Island Tea$8.25
- Mai Thai$6.25
- Margarita-call$7.25
- Melon Ball$6.25
- Melon Sour$6.25
- Mexican Coffee$5.00
- Mexican Mule$8.75
- Midori Sour$6.25
- Mind Eraser$8.25
- Mojito$9.75
- Moscow Mule$8.75
- Mudslide - Frozen$7.25
- Nuts N Berries$7.00
- Old Fashioned$7.25
- Orange Creamsicle$7.25
- Pain Killer$8.25
- Pina Colada$7.75
- Red Death$8.25
- Rum Runner$8.25
- Screwdriver$5.75
- Sex on the Beach$6.25
- Singapore Sling$5.25
- Slow Screw$5.75
- Spicy Mule$8.75
- Strawberry Daquiri$7.75
- Sweet Tart$5.75
- Tequila Sunrise$6.25
- Toasted Cocunut Margarita$8.25
- Tom Collins$8.50
- Top Shelf Long Island$10.75
- Trip to the Beach$5.75
- Tropic Thunder$8.75
- Virgin Drinks$5.25
- Washing Apple Drink$7.25
- White Russian$7.25
- Woo Woo$6.25
Draft Beer
- DFT 24OZ Blue Moon$6.50
- DFT 24OZ Coors Lite$4.00
- DFT 24OZ Dogfish 60min$9.25
- DFT 24OZ Fiddlehead IPA$7.50
- DFT 24OZ Guinness$7.25
- DFT 24OZ Miller Lite$5.25
- DFT 24OZ Troegs Graffiti$7.75
- DFT 24OZ Truly Wildberry$7.25
- DFT Blue Moon$5.25
- DFT Coors Lite$4.25
- DFT Dogfish 60 min$7.25
- DFT Fiddlehead IPA$6.25
- DFT Guinness$6.00
- DFT Miller Lite$4.25
- DFT Troegs Graffiti$6.00
- DFT Truly Wildberry$6.00
Liquor
- Hendricks$8.25
- Tanqueray$8.25
- Well Gin$5.25
- Amaretto Da Vinci$5.25
- Amaretto Di Saronno$6.25
- Apple Schnapps$5.25
- Apricot Brandy$5.25
- Bailyes Irish Cream$6.25
- Banana Liqueur$5.25
- Blackberry Brandy$4.25
- Blackhaus$5.75
- Butterscotch Schnapps$4.25
- Chambord$8.25
- Cherry Brandy$4.50
- Christian Brandy$5.50
- Cointreau$8.25
- Courvoisier V.S$8.25
- Creme De Almond$5.25
- Creme De Menthe$5.25
- Curaco Blue$5.25
- Dark De Cacao$5.25
- Drambuie$8.25
- Frangelico$6.75
- Godiva Chocolate$7.25
- Goldschlager$5.75
- Grand Marnier$7.25
- Hennesey$9.25
- Jagermeister$5.75
- Kahlua$6.75
- Licor 43$6.25
- Melon Liqeuor$5.25
- Limoncello$6.25
- Paul Mason - Peach$6.25
- Peach Schnapps$5.25
- Peppermint Schapps$5.25
- Raspberry Schnapps$5.75
- Rumchata$6.25
- Rumplemintz$5.75
- Sambuca$6.25
- Sloe Gin$5.75
- Sour Apple Pucker$5.75
- St. Germain$6.25
- Tia Maria$6.25
- Tripel Sec$4.25
- Tuaca$5.25
- Vermouth - Dry$4.50
- Vermouth - Sweet$4.50
- Watermellon Pucker$5.75
- White De Cacao$5.25
- 99 Bananas$5.75
- Admiral Nelson Spiced$5.50
- Bacardi$6.25
- Bacardi Limon$5.25
- Captain Morgan$6.25
- Captian Morgan Pineapple$5.50
- Malibu$6.25
- Meyers$5.75
- Well Rum$5.25
- Bullit$7.50
- Chivas Regal$8.25
- Christian Brandy$5.50
- Dewars$6.75
- Glenlivet 14$10.50
- Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$8.25
- Avion Silver$9.00
- Avion Reposado$9.50
- Avion Cristalino$25.00
- Casamigos$9.25
- Coconut 1800$6.75
- Don Julio$10.25
- Don Julio Reposado$10.75
- Jose Cuervo Especial$6.25
- Patron Silver$10.25
- Well Tequila$5.25
- Ghost Spicy$6.00
- Absolut$5.75
- Absolut Citron$5.75
- Absolut Grapefruit$5.75
- Absolut Pear$5.25
- Chocolte Vodka$5.50
- Deep Eddies GRFT$6.75
- Grey Goose$8.25
- Ketel One$7.25
- New Amsterdam - Apple$6.25
- Pink Whitney$6.25
- Pinnacle Peach$5.75
- Pinnacle Cherry$5.75
- Pinnacle Grape$5.75
- Pinnacle Whipped$5.75
- Smirnoff Caramel$5.75
- Smirnoff Citrus$5.75
- Smirnoff Orange$5.75
- Smirnoff Raspberry$5.75
- Smirnoff Vanilla$5.75
- Stoli$6.25
- Sweet Tea$6.25
- Titos$6.75
- Well Vodka$5.25
- Faber Blueberry$5.75
- Smirnoff Watermelon$5.25
- Smirnoff Grapefruit$5.75
- Union Forge$6.25
- American Honey$6.25
- Bulliet Bourbon$7.25
- Crown Royal$7.25
- Crown Royal Apple$7.25
- Crown Royal Peach$7.25
- Fireball$5.75
- Jack Daniels$6.75
- Jack Daniels Fire$6.75
- Jameson$7.25
- jameson cold brew$7.25
- Jameson Black Barrel$8.00
- Jameson Orange$7.25
- Jeffersons Bourbon$8.25
- Jim Beam$6.75
- Jim Beam Red Stag$6.75
- Johnny Walker Black$7.00
- Makers Mark$7.75
- Redbreast 12$10.00
- Screwball$6.25
- Seagrams 7$5.75
- Shanky’s Irish$6.25
- Southern Comfort$5.75
- TX whiskey$6.00
- Well Whiskey$5.25
- Wild Turkey$5.75
- Windsor$5.25
- Woodford Reserve$8.25
- Yukon Jack$6.25
NA Beverages
- Apple Juice$2.75
- Chocolate Milk$2.75
- Club Soda
- Coffee$2.85
- coke$2.75
- Cranberry Juice$2.75
- DECAF$2.85
- Diet coke$2.75
- Espresso$3.50
- Ginger Ale$2.75
- Ginger Beer - CAN$2.75
- Hot Cocoa$3.50
- Hot Tea$2.75
- Lemonade$2.75
- Milk$2.75
- Orange Juice$2.75
- Pineapple Juice$2.75
- Raspberry Tea$2.75
- Employee Favor Redbull$2.00
- Redbull$4.50
- Redbull - Sugerfree$4.50
- Redbull - Blueberry$4.50
- Redbull - Tropical$4.50
- Root Beer$2.75
- Shirley Temple$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Tonic$2.75
- Unsweet Tea$2.75
- Water
Seasonal Drinks
- Bottom Heavy$8.75
- Bourbon Street Tea$8.75
- Caramel Macchiato Milkshake$10.00
- Chocolate Pnut Buttercup$8.50
- Cookies n Cream Milkshake$10.00
- Frogg Juice$8.75
- Honey Berry Lemonade$8.75
- Myers Float-$3.00
- Pb&j$8.75
- Prickly Ghost Margarita$9.00
- Robert E Lee$10.75
- Rumchatta Rootbeer Float$8.75
- Toasted Coconut Margarita$8.25
- Trip To The Beach$8.25
- Tropic Thunder$8.75
Shots
- Alabama Slammer Shot$6.25
- Applesauce Shot$6.25
- Baby Guinness$6.25
- Black Apple Shot$6.25
- Blonde Headed Slut Shot$6.25
- Blow Job Shot$6.25
- Brain Hem. Shot$6.25
- Breakfast Shot$7.25
- Buttery Nipple Shot$6.25
- Captn on Acid Shot$6.25
- Caramel Machiatto Shot$5.75
- Choc. Cake Shot$6.25
- Choc. Covered Prtzl. Shot$6.25
- Cinn. Toast Crunch Shot$6.25
- Dirty Bong Water Shot$6.25
- Dirty Girl Scout Shot$6.25
- Four Horseman Shot$6.25
- Fun Dip$6.25
- Gator Juice Shot$6.25
- Green Fu#ker Shot$6.25
- Green Tea SHOT$6.25
- Irish Car Bomb$10.75
- Jager Bomb$6.75
- Jolly Rancher SHOT$6.25
- Kamikaze Shot$6.25
- Lemon Drop Shot$6.25
- Liquid Marijuana Shot$6.75
- Melonball Shot$5.75
- Orange Tea Shot$6.25
- Pb&j Shot$6.25
- Pickleback -Vodka$6.25
- Pickleback- Tequila$6.25
- Pickleback-Whiskey$6.25
- Pineapple upside down$6.25
- Purp. Gatorade Shot$6.25
- Rasp. Kamikaze Shot$6.25
- Red Headed Slut Shot$6.25
- Red Tea Shot$6.25
- Rocky Mt MF Shot$5.75
- Scooby Snack Shot$6.25
- Screaming Nazi Shot$6.25
- Screaming Pig$6.25
- Snakebite Shot$6.25
- Starburst Shot$6.25
- Swedish Fish Shot$5.75
- Three Wisemen Shot$7.75
- Vegas Bomb Shot$6.75
- Washington Apple Shot$6.25
- Watermelon Bomb Shot$7.75
- White Gummy Bear Shot$6.25
- White Tea Shot$9.25
- Woo Woo Shot$6.25
- White Tic Tac$6.25
Wine
- Alamos Malbec$7.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Barefoot$7.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Jlohr$10.00
- Merlot - Barefoot$7.00
- Mirassou Pinot Noir$7.50
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Jlohr$35.00
- BTL Malbec$24.00
- BTL Pinot Noir$28.00
- Champagne$6.00
- Mimosa$6.25
- Chardonnay - Barefoot$7.00
- BF Moscato$7.00
- BF Pinot Grigio$7.00
- BF Sauvignon Blanc$7.00Out of stock
- BF Riesling$7.00
- Chardonnay - Kendall Jackson$9.00
- Pinot Grigio - Eco Domani$9.00
- Reisling - Chateau Michelle$9.00
- White Zin - Suttter Home$7.00Out of stock
- BTL Chardonnay - Kendall Jackson$34.00
- BTL Pinot Grigio- Ecco Domani$34.00
- BTL Riesling$34.00
- Red Sangria-$10.00
- White Sangria-$10.00
Crushes
Trash Cans
Martinis
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- Chocolate Martini$13.00
- Lemondrop Martini$13.00
- Appletini$13.00
- Caramel Appletini$13.00
- Raspberry Lemonade Martini$13.00
- Golden Cadillac Martini$15.00
- The Prestige Martini$14.00
- Peach Martini$13.00
- Watermelon Martini$13.00
- Grasshopper Martini$13.00
- Dirty Banana Martini$13.00
- Traditional Vodka Martini$12.00
- Traditional Gin Martini$12.00
- Traditional Manhattan$12.00