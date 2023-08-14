Crepes

Sweet Crepes

Sweet Crepe BYO

$11.95

Strawberry Banana Nutella Crepe

$11.95

nutella, strawberries, whipped cream, powdered sugar

Berry Delight Crepe

$11.95

Cookies & Cream Crepe

$11.95

cheesecake spread, graham crackers, whipped cream

Matcha Strawberries and Cream Crepe

$11.95

strawberries, matcha powder, whipped cream

Peaches & Cream Crepe

$11.95

PB & J Crepe

$11.95

peanut butter, grape jelly, almonds

Cream Cheese & Jelly Crepe

$11.95

cream cheese, lemon zest, butter

Plain Crepe W/ Sugar and cinnamon Crepe

$8.00

Savory Crepes

BYO Savory Crepe

$11.95

Ham & Cheese

$11.95

(BLT) Bacon, Spring mix, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Black Pepper

$11.95

Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Spinach, Black Pepper, Lemon

$11.95

Cream Cheese, Lemon Zest, Black Pepper

$11.95

Bacon Tomato Cheese

$11.95

Turkey Tomato Cheese

$11.95

Turkey, Cheese, Spinach, Black Pepper

$11.95

Turkey Club, Bacon, Turkey, Tomato, Spring Mix, Spicy Mayo

$11.95

Waffles

BYO Waffle

$11.95

Classic Vanilla

Berry Delight Waffle

$11.95

Classic Vanilla

Toby Churro Waffle

$11.95

Cinnamon Sugar, chocolate drizzle, chocolate sprinkles

Cookies & Cream Waffle

$11.95

blue berry sauce, vanilla ice cream, blue berries, fruity pebbles

Peaches & Cream Waffle

$11.95

crushed oreo, strawberries, chocolate drizzle, whipped, powedered sugar

Matcha & Strawberry Waffle

$11.95

strawberries, whipped cream, condesed milk, graham crackers

Strawberry Banana Waffle

$11.95

sliced green apple, caramel sauce drizzle, pecans, sea salt, whipped cream

Bubble Tea

Fruit Tea

Large Passion Fruit tea

$5.95

Lemon and lime juice, fresh sliced fruit

Medium Passion Fruit Tea

$4.95

Mango base with fresh mango pieces

Large Mango Fruit Tea

$5.95

Mango base with fresh mango pieces

Medium Mango Fruit Fruit Tea

$4.95

Passion fruit base

Large Dragon Fruit Tea

$5.95

Medium Dragon Fruit Tea

$4.95

Large Grapefruit Fruit Tea

$5.95

Grapefruit juice and fresh sliced grapefruit

Medium Grapefruit Fruit Tea

$4.95

Peach tea base

Large Lychee Fruit Tea

$5.95

Lyche tea base

Medium Lychee Fruit Tea

$4.95

Dragon fruit base

Large Strawberry Fruit Tea

$5.95

Medium Strawberry Fruit Tea

$4.95

Large Peach Fruit Tea

$5.95

Medium Peach Fruit Tea

$4.95

Large Blueberry Fruit Tea

$5.95

Medium Blueberry Fruit Tea

$4.95

Large Rasberry Fruit Tea

$5.95

Medium Rasberry Fruit Tea

$4.95

Milk Tea

Large Classic Milk Tea

$5.95

Medium Classic Milk Tea

$4.95

Large Taro Milk Tea

$5.95

Medium Taro Milk Tea

$4.95

Large Thai Milk Tea

$5.95

Medium Thai Milk Tea

$4.95

Large Horchata Milk Tea

$5.95

Medium Horchata Milk Tea

$4.95

Large Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.95

Medium Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.95

Large Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.95

Medium Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.95

Coffee Bar

Iced Coffee Drinks

Medium Iced Coffee

$3.00

Large Iced Coffee

$3.50

Xtra Iced Coffee

$4.00

Medium Cold Brew

$3.00

Large Cold Brew

$3.50

Xtra Large Cold Brew

$4.00

Medium Machiatto

$3.00

Large Machiatto

$3.50

Xtra Large Machiatto

$4.00

Medium Iced Americano

$3.00

Large Iced Americano

$3.50

Xtra Iced Americano

$4.00

Medium Iced Latte

$3.00

Large Iced latte

$3.50

Xtra Iced Latte

$4.00

Medium Iced Cappuccino

$3.00

Large Iced Cappuccino

$3.50

Xtra Large Iced Cappuccino

$4.00

Hot Coffee Drinks

Small Latte

$3.00

Medium Latte

$3.50

Large Latte

$4.00

Small Americano

$3.00

Medium Americano

$3.50

Large Americano

$4.00

Small Cappuccino

$3.00

Medium Cappuccino

$3.50

Large Cappuccino

$4.00

Small Machiatto

$3.00

Medium Machiatto

$3.50

Small Hot Coffee

$2.25

Medium Hot Coffee

$2.75

Large Hot Coffee

$3.25

Frappes

Medium Caramel Frappe

$5.00

Large Caramel Frappe

$5.50

xtra Large Caramel Frappe

$6.00

Medium Mocha Frappe

$5.00

Large Mocha Frappe

$5.50

Xtra Large Mocha Frappe

$6.00

Medium Vanilla Frappe

Large Vanilla Frappe

Xtra Large Vanilla Frappe

Medium Coffee Frappe

Large Coffee Frappe

Xtra Large Caramel Frappe

Non-Coffee Drinks

Medium Iced Matcha

$3.00

Large Iced Matcha

$3.50

Xtra large Iced Matcha

$4.00

Medium Iced Chai Latte

$3.00

Large Iced Chai Latte

$3.50

Xtra Iced Chai Latte

$4.00

Medium Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Large Iced Black Tea

$3.50

Xtra Iced Black Tea

$4.00

Medium Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Large Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Xtra Large Iced Green tea

$4.00

Medium Iced Lemonade

$3.00

Large Iced Lemonade

$3.50

Xtra Large Iced Lemonade

$4.00

Small Hot Tea

$3.00

Medium Hot Tea

$3.50

Large Hot Tea

$4.00

Soft opening Prices

Sweet S/O Crepes

BYO Crepe

$10.00

Strawberry Banana Nutella Crepe

$10.00

Berry Delight

$10.00

Cookies & Cream

$10.00

Matcha & Strawberry

$10.00

Peaches & Cream

$10.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$10.00

Savory S/O Crepes

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Bacon, Spring mix, Spicy Mayo, Black Pepper

$10.00

Turkey, Tomato, Cheese

$10.00

Bacon, Turkey, Tomato, Spring Mix, Black Pepper

$10.00

Cream Cheese, Lemon Zest, Black Pepper

$10.00

Turkey, Cheese, Spinach, Black Pepper

$10.00

Crepe of the day!

$10.00

Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Spring Mix Black Pepper

$10.00

S/O Fruit Tea

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$5.00

Mango Fruit Tea

$5.00

PassionFruit Tea

$5.00

Peach Fruit Tea

$5.00

Dragon Fruit Tea

$5.00

Grapefruit Fruit Tea

$5.00

Honeydew Fruit Tea

$5.00

Pineapple Fruit Tea

$5.00

Lychee Fruit Tea

$5.00

Orange Fruit Tea

$5.00

Blueberry Fruit Tea

$5.00

Raseberry Fruit Tea

$5.00

S/O Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.00

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.00

Horchata Milk Tea

$5.00

Dalgona Boba Milk

$5.00

Taro Milk Tea

$5.00

Classic Milk tea

$5.00

Matcha Boba Milk Tea

$5.00

S/O Waffles

Build Your Own Waffle

$10.00

Strawberry Banana Waffle

$10.00

Berry Delight Waffle

$10.00

Cookies & Cream Waffle

$10.00

Matcha & Strawberry Waffle

$10.00

Peaches & Cream Waffle

$10.00

Toby Churro Waffle

$10.00

S/O Expresso/Coffee

Iced Matcha Latte Drink

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Latte

$3.00

Iced Machiatto

$3.00

Iced Americano

$3.00

Cold Brew

$3.00

Coffee Drink

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot coffee

$3.00

Chai Latte

$3.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$3.00

Dirty Matcha Latte

$3.00

Machiatto

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

Latte

$3.00

Flat White

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Expresso shot

$3.00

Hot Matcha

$3.00

Hot Chai

$3.00

S/O Frappes & Milk Shakes

Expresso Frappe

$5.00

Caramel Frappe

$5.00

Mocha Frappe

$5.00

Matcha Frappe

$5.00

White Mocha Frappe

$5.00

Vanilla Milk Shake

$5.00

Strawberry Milk Shake

$5.00

Chocolate Milk Shake

$5.00

Birthday Cake Milk Shake

$5.00

Cookies & Cream Milk Shake

$5.00

Peanut Butter Cup Milk Shake

$5.00

Ice Cream Sundae

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Sundae

$5.00

Vanilla Scoop

$2.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate Sundae

$5.00

Chocolate Scoop

$2.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

Strawberry Sundae

$5.00

Strawberry Scoop

$2.50