Toby Pierre Cafe 340w Jericho Tkpe
Crepes
Sweet Crepes
Sweet Crepe BYO
Strawberry Banana Nutella Crepe
nutella, strawberries, whipped cream, powdered sugar
Berry Delight Crepe
Cookies & Cream Crepe
cheesecake spread, graham crackers, whipped cream
Matcha Strawberries and Cream Crepe
strawberries, matcha powder, whipped cream
Peaches & Cream Crepe
PB & J Crepe
peanut butter, grape jelly, almonds
Cream Cheese & Jelly Crepe
cream cheese, lemon zest, butter
Plain Crepe W/ Sugar and cinnamon Crepe
Savory Crepes
BYO Savory Crepe
Ham & Cheese
(BLT) Bacon, Spring mix, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Black Pepper
Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Spinach, Black Pepper, Lemon
Cream Cheese, Lemon Zest, Black Pepper
Bacon Tomato Cheese
Turkey Tomato Cheese
Turkey, Cheese, Spinach, Black Pepper
Turkey Club, Bacon, Turkey, Tomato, Spring Mix, Spicy Mayo
Waffles
BYO Waffle
Classic Vanilla
Berry Delight Waffle
Toby Churro Waffle
Cinnamon Sugar, chocolate drizzle, chocolate sprinkles
Cookies & Cream Waffle
blue berry sauce, vanilla ice cream, blue berries, fruity pebbles
Peaches & Cream Waffle
crushed oreo, strawberries, chocolate drizzle, whipped, powedered sugar
Matcha & Strawberry Waffle
strawberries, whipped cream, condesed milk, graham crackers
Strawberry Banana Waffle
sliced green apple, caramel sauce drizzle, pecans, sea salt, whipped cream
Bubble Tea
Fruit Tea
Large Passion Fruit tea
Lemon and lime juice, fresh sliced fruit
Medium Passion Fruit Tea
Mango base with fresh mango pieces
Large Mango Fruit Tea
Mango base with fresh mango pieces
Medium Mango Fruit Fruit Tea
Passion fruit base
Large Dragon Fruit Tea
Medium Dragon Fruit Tea
Large Grapefruit Fruit Tea
Grapefruit juice and fresh sliced grapefruit
Medium Grapefruit Fruit Tea
Peach tea base
Large Lychee Fruit Tea
Lyche tea base
Medium Lychee Fruit Tea
Dragon fruit base