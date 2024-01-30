Tocumbos Ice Cream & Boba 33950 Ángels Ln
Early Delights
- Overnight Oats$8.75
Oats mixed with: Chia seeds left overnight with almond milk and greek yoghurt topped with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, agave, coconut and hemp seeds
- Cottage Cheese Fruit Salad$8.99+
Chopped Fruit: watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, strawberries, apple, banana topped with: cottage cheese, granola, raisins, shredded coconut 2oz of our honey
- Açaí Bowl$11.99
- Escamocha$8.99
Finely Chopped Fruit: watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, strawberries, apple, banana mixed in our house special sweet sauce. topped with: granola, raisins and shredded coconut
- Fruit Salad w/tajin,lime,chamoy$8.99+
Chopped Fruit: watermelon, cantaloupe, jicama, cucumber, pineapple, oranges Topped with: Tajin, Chamoy, Lime
House Specials
- Mangoneada$6.50+
House #1 Item Mango Ice Cream made of ONLY FRESH INGREDIENTS topped with Fresh Chopped Mango pieces with a drizzle of chamoy and tajin and a Tarugo stick (tamarind stick)
- Diablito$5.50+
Lime Ice Cream with: chamoy, tajin, and a tarugo stick Made with: ONLY FRESH INGREDIENTS
- Cup of Cueritos$4.99+
Cup of Cueritos: Can be topped with either Tapatio or Valentina and Lime
- Tosti Esquites$7.99
Tosti Esquites comes with: Tostito chips, drizzle of our special cream sauce, cotija cheese, corn, lime, and chili powder
- Tejuino$5.99+
Tejuino is a fermented beverage made out of corn comes with: lime and sea salt lime Ice Cream can be added for an additional price
- Tostilocos$8.50
Tostito chips with pork pickled skins, jicama, cucumber, chaka tamarind candy pieces, Japanese peanuts, drizzled with chamoy sauce, mild or hot and lime you're mouth will be drooling
- Churros Locos$8.50
churros topped with pickled pork skin, jicama, cucumber, peanuts, chakas, chamoy drizzle, lime and can be Mild or Hot
- Prepared Mango Cup$7.99
Mango Chunks with our Chamoy prepared special sauce, Tajin and Lime Topped with Candies: salsaguettis, serpentines, tarugo stick
- Strawberries & Cream$9.99
Chopped Strawberries with Our Special Sweet House made Sauce Topped with: Granola, raisins, and shredded coconut and whipped cream
- Cup of strawberries & Mango$9.99
Cup of chopped Mango & Strawberries can be made with sweet special sauce or with chamoy, tajin and lime
Cravings
- Corn in a cup$6.99
Corn in a Cup, Special Cream, Cotija Cheese, chili powder, butter and lime
- Corn on a stick$3.99
Full Corn on the cob with special sauce, cotija cheese, butter, chili powder and lime
- Strawberry Shortcake cup$7.99
Strawberry Milk Ice Cream in a cup, pieces of shortcake, special sweet sauce, pieces of strawberries and whipped cream
- Gansito Cup$6.99