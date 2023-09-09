FOOD

Breakfast Menu

Salmon BAGEL - Cream Cheese, Cucumbers and Arugula

$7.49
Croissant with Ham and Gruyère cheese

$5.49
Croissant with Nutella

$3.99
TOKA Breakfast Sandwich- Egg, avocado, gouda, tomato and Micro Greens on Ciabatta

$7.99
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich- Egg, bacon and gouda cheese on Ciabatta

$7.49
Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.99

Lunch menu

BUREK - Homemade Albanian Burek with Feta and Cottage Cheese (Homemade plain yogurt included)

$7.99
BUREK - Homemade Albanian Burek With Spinach and green onions (Homemade plain yogurt included)

$8.99
Grilled Chicken Salad with Romaine Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber, red onion and toasted pepitas

$11.99
Grilled chicken thigh Sandwich with pepper jack cheese, aioli, lettuce and tomato on a baguette

$9.49
Qebapa (grilled homemade beef sausages) 5 pieces. Comes with sides (cabbage salad and sour cream with onion dip). Served on homemade pitalka bread.

$7.99
Qebapa (grilled homemade sausages) 10 pieces . Comes with sides (Cabbage salad and sour cream with onion dip). Served on homemade pitalka bread.

$12.99
Toka Signature Sandwich with smoked cured beef, topped with gruyere cheese, oregano and peperoncini

$9.99
Truffle grilled cheese with cremini mushroom, gruyere cheese, arugula and truffle carpaccio (served on sourdough)

$15.99

Desserts

Homemade Baklava

$4.99
Homemade Coconut Ball

$1.99

Pastries

Cocoa Hazelnut Danish

$4.49
Vanilla Cheese Danish

$4.49
Cinnamon Crumble Muffin

$3.99

Sides

Chips

$1.79

DRINKS

Sprite

$1.99

Coca Cola

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.29

La Croix Sparkling Lime

$1.99

La Croix Sparkling Lemon

$1.99

Red Bull

$3.49

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.79

HOT DRINKS

Hot Beverages

Drip Coffee 16 oz

$2.99
Macchiato

$3.49
Cappuccino

$3.99
Hot Tea

$2.99
Espresso

$2.49
Latte (iced or hot)

$3.99

Turkish Coffee

$4.99