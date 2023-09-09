Toka Cafe & Grill 7678 E Greenway Rd. Suite 104
FOOD
Breakfast Menu
Salmon BAGEL - Cream Cheese, Cucumbers and Arugula
$7.49
Croissant with Ham and Gruyère cheese
$5.49
Croissant with Nutella
$3.99
TOKA Breakfast Sandwich- Egg, avocado, gouda, tomato and Micro Greens on Ciabatta
$7.99
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich- Egg, bacon and gouda cheese on Ciabatta
$7.49
Bagel with Cream Cheese
$3.99
Lunch menu
BUREK - Homemade Albanian Burek with Feta and Cottage Cheese (Homemade plain yogurt included)
$7.99
BUREK - Homemade Albanian Burek With Spinach and green onions (Homemade plain yogurt included)
$8.99
Grilled Chicken Salad with Romaine Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber, red onion and toasted pepitas
$11.99
Grilled chicken thigh Sandwich with pepper jack cheese, aioli, lettuce and tomato on a baguette
$9.49
Qebapa (grilled homemade beef sausages) 5 pieces. Comes with sides (cabbage salad and sour cream with onion dip). Served on homemade pitalka bread.
$7.99
Qebapa (grilled homemade sausages) 10 pieces . Comes with sides (Cabbage salad and sour cream with onion dip). Served on homemade pitalka bread.
$12.99
Toka Signature Sandwich with smoked cured beef, topped with gruyere cheese, oregano and peperoncini
$9.99
Truffle grilled cheese with cremini mushroom, gruyere cheese, arugula and truffle carpaccio (served on sourdough)
$15.99
Sides
Toka Cafe & Grill Location and Hours
(480) 998-2007
Closed • Opens Monday at 9AM