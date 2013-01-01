Sushi

Sushi & Sashimi

Conch
$6.00
Eel
$6.00
Flying Fish Egg
$6.50
Inari Tofu Skin
$5.50
Kani Crab Stick
$6.00
Mackerel
$6.00
Octopus
$6.00
Salmon
$6.00
Salmon Roe
$6.50
Scallop
$7.00
Shrimp
$6.00
Smoked Salmon
$7.00
Squid
$6.00
Surf Clam
$6.00
Sweet Shrimp
$7.00
Tamago Sweet Egg
$5.50
Tuna
$6.00
Uni(1pc.)
$8.50
White Fish
$6.00
Yellowtail
$6.00

Sushi Bar Appetizers

Baby Octopus
$9.50
Sunomono
$10.50

Assorted seafood with pon-su sauce

Tuna Tataki
$11.50

Thin sliced tuna with pon-su sauce

5 Pieces Sushi
$10.50

Assorted sushi at chefs choice

Sashimi
$12.50

Assorted sashimi at chefs choice

Rolls or Hand Rolls

California Roll
$7.00

Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado I/O with S.S

Alaska Roll
$7.00

Smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado I/O with S.S

Boston Roll
$7.00

Shrimp, cucumber, lettuce & mayo I/O with S.S

Eel Roll
$7.00

Eel & cucumber I/O with S.S. And eel sauce

Japanese Bagel Roll
$7.00

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese I/O with S.S

Salmon Skin & Scallion Roll
$6.00
Yellow Tail & Scallion Roll
$7.00
Salmon Roll
$6.00
Tuna Roll
$6.00
Spicy Salmon Roll
$7.00
Spicy Tuna Roll
$7.00
Spicy Scallop Roll
$9.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$8.00

Tempura shrimp and cucumber I/O with S.S

House Special Rolls

Spider Roll
$12.50

Fried soft shell crab with cucumber lettuce, mayo I/O F.F

Dragon Roll
$11.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese I/O with avocado on top

Rainbow Roll
$11.50

California roll with assorted fish on top

Dancing Tuna Roll
$11.50

Spicy tuna I/O with tuna, avocado on top

French Roll
$12.50

Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese I/O with egg crepe & spicy mayo

Sashimi Roll
$12.50

Tuna, salmon, white fish, cucumber, avocado I/O with F.F

T.G.I.F
$12.50

Imitation crab, avocado, eel, cucumber I/O with fish tempura on top

Crunchy Shrimp Roll
$10.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese with tempura flakes & eel sauce

Kamikaze Salmon
$11.50

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, crabstick, F.F. & scallion deep fried with spicy pon-su sauce

Volcano Roll
$11.50

California roll smothered with baked scallops, crabstick, mayo & F.F. Mixed

Dinosaur Roll
$11.50

Tuna, eel, crabstick, scallion, F.F. Deep fried, topped with house spicy mayo & eel sauce

American Dream
$13.50

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, rolled inside out with eel then smothered with tempura flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Tornado Roll
$13.50

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber roll with tempura flakes, topped with baked crab meat & scallops mixed with mayo

Mexican Roll
$12.50

Tempura shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, tomato & spicy mayo I/O S.S

K.C. Roll
$12.50

Salmon, cream cheese, crab meat, avocado and masago with scallions wrapped with cucumber

Tennessee Roll
$12.50

Spicy tuna topped with assorted fish, crab sticks, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo & tempura flakes

Smyrna Roll
$12.50

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber with crabstick wrapped with soy paper & topped with spicy mayo

Eastern Roll
$12.50

Tempura salmon, eel, avocado, crabstick with masago and eel sauce on top

Special Roll
$13.50

Vegetable Rolls or Hand Rolls

Cucumber Roll
$5.50
Avocado Roll
$5.50
Vegetable Roll
$6.50

Avocado, cucumber, pickled radish, carrot I/O S.S

Tempura Yam Yam Roll
$6.50

Deep fried sweet potato I/O S.S

Sushi Bar Platters

Maki Combo
$17.00

Tuna roll, California roll, and Japanese roll

Unagi Don
$20.00

BBQ eel over sushi rice

Chirashi
$24.00

Assorted sashimi over sushi rice

Sushi Regular
$20.00

8 pieces. Chef's choice sushi with tuna roll

Sushi Deluxe
$22.00

10 pieces. Chef's choice with California roll

Sashimi Regular
$24.00

15 pieces. Fish at chef's choice

Sashimi Deluxe
$27.00

18 pieces. Fish at chef's choice

Sushi Special
$46.00

18 pieces of assorted sushi at chef's choice with California roll and dragon roll

Sushi & Sashimi Combo
$31.00

5 pieces sushi & 12 pieces sashimi at chef's choice with California roll

Tokyo Boat for Two
$58.00

10 pieces sushi & 18 pieces sashimi at chef's choice with California roll & rainbow roll

Titanic Cruiser for Four
$115.00

20 pieces sushi and 32 pieces sashimi at chef's choice with California roll, tuna roll, dragon roll & rainbow roll

Dinner From Kitchen

Appetizers

3 Pieces Harumaki
$5.50

Japanese spring roll

Shumai
$8.50

Steamed or fried seafood dumplings

Gyoza
$7.50

Pan fried dumplings

Edamame
$5.50

Steamed soybean

2 Pieces Yakitori
$7.50

BBQ chicken on skewer

Age Tofu
$5.50

Deep fried bean curd

8 Pieces Vegetable Tempura
$6.50

Deep fried lightly battered assorted vegetable with tempura sauce

8 Pieces Sweet Potato Tempura
$6.50
Shrimp Tempura Appetizers
$8.50

2 pieces shrimp & 5 pieces vegetable

Beef Negimaki
$11.50

Top prime beef rolled with scallion

Soft Shell Crab
$10.50

Deep fried with special sauce

Kushi Yaki
$11.50

Skewered beef with onion and bell peppers grilled on a stick

5 Pieces Baked Mussels
$10.50

Mixed with baked crab sticks, scallops, mayo, and masago. Topped with scallions

Soup

Miso Soup
$2.50
Mushroom & Onion Soup
$2.50
Seafood Soup
$6.00

Shrimp, scallop, fish cake, in fish broth

Quart Mush Soup
$5.00
Quart Miso
$5.00

Salad

House Garden Salad
$5.00

Mixed fresh green salad with house made ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad
$6.00

Cold wakame seaweed salad

Avocado Salad
$7.00

Garden salad, avocado, served with ginger dressing

Kani Salad
$8.00

Imitation crabmeat & cucumber served with pon-su sauce

Ika Sansai
$10.00

Seasoned squid salad

Sm. House Salad
$2.50

Yaki Soba or Udon

Chicken
$14.00
Pork
$14.00
Beef
$16.00
Shrimp
$16.00

Nabe Soba or Udon

Chicken*
$14.00
Shrimp Tempura
$17.00
Beef*
$17.00
Seafood
$19.00

Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, and fish cake

Tempura Dinners

Vegetable tempura Dinner
$14.00
Chicken Tempura Dinner
$16.00

6 pc Chicken & Vegetables

Shrimp Tempura Dinner
$18.00

6 pc Shrimp & Vegetables

Combo Tempura Dinner
$21.00

2 Pieces Shrimp, 2 Pieces Chicken, 2 Pieces Fish & Vegetable

Katsu Dinner

Pork Ton Katsu
$16.00
Chicken Katsu
$17.00

Teriyaki Dinners

Tofu Teriyaki
$15.00
Chicken Teriyaki
$18.00
Steak Teriyaki
$22.00
Salmon Teriyaki
$22.00
Shrimp Teriyaki
$22.00
Beef Negimaki
$22.00

Side Order

Side Fried Rice
$4.75
Side Vegetable**
$6.00
Side Chicken****
$8.50
Side Steak**
$11.00
Side Filet Mignon*
$14.50
Side Noodle
$4.75
Side Salmon**
$11.00
Side Shrimp***
$10.00
Side Scallop*
$11.00
Side Lobster
$18.50
Side Mushroom
$4.00
Side Onion
$4.00
Side Broccoli
$4.00
Side Carrot
$4.00
Side Zucchini
$4.00
Side soba
$5.75
Extra Egg
$0.50
Extra yumyum
$0.50
Extra Teriyaki
$0.50
Extra Sp. Mayo
$0.50
Extra Soy
$0.50
Side W. Rice
$4.75

Dessert

Ice Cream Chocolate
$4.00
Ice Cream Vanilla
$4.00
Tempura Ice Cream
$10.00
Ice Cream Green Tea
$6.00
Ice Cream Red Bean
$6.00
Tempura Cheese Cake
$10.00

Little Ninja Menu

Kids Chicken
$11.50
Kids Steak
$13.50
Kids Shrimp
$12.50
Nuggets and Fries
$7.95

Stir Fried Rice

Chk Fried Rice
$15.95
STK Fried Rice
$17.95
Shr Fried Rice
$16.95
Combo Fried Rice
$18.95
General Tsos Chk
$15.95
Sesame Chk
$15.95
2 Meat Combo F.Rice
$18.95

Hibachi

Hibachi Dinners

Vegetable Hibachi
$13.00

No shrimp appetizer

Chicken Hibachi
$19.00
Steak Hibachi
$23.00
Shrimp Hibachi
$22.00
Salmon Hibachi
$23.00
Scallop Hibachi
$23.00
Filet Mignon Hibachi
$30.00
Twin Lobster Hibachi
$38.00

Hibachi Combo

Chicken & Salmon Hibachi
$24.00
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
$24.00
Chicken & Scallop Hibachi
$24.00
Chicken & Steak Hibachi
$24.00
Steak & Salmon Hibachi
$25.00
Steak & Shrimp Hibachi
$25.00
Steak & Scallop Hibachi
$26.00
Steak & Lobster Hibachi
$32.00
Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi
$26.00
Shrimp & Salmon Hibachi
$26.00
Scallop & Salmon Hibachi
$27.00
Ocean Delight Hibachi
$37.00

Combinations of shrimp, scallop and lobster

For Two House Special Hibachi
$56.00

Combinations of shrimp, steak and chicken

Shrimp & Lobster
$33.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka
$7.00
Tito's
$8.00
Absolute
$8.00
Absolute Flavored
$8.00
Ketel One
$8.50
Grey Goose
$8.50
Stoli
$8.00
Skyy
$8.00
Ciroc
$8.00
Smirnoff
$8.00
Level 1
$8.50

Gin

Well
$7.00
Bombay Dry
$8.50
Bombay Sapphire
$8.50
Tanqueray
$8.00
Beefeater
$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequila
$7.00
Patron
$8.50
Don Julio
$8.50
1800 Gold
$8.00
1800 Silver
$8.00
Casamigos Blanco
$9.00
Casamigos Repasado
$10.00
Casamigos Anejo
$11.00
Casamigos Cristialano
$12.00
Cabo Wabo
$8.50

Rum

Well
$7.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Bacardi Gold
$8.50
Bacardi Oak
$8.50
Captain Morgan
$8.00
151 Proof
$8.50
Malibu
$8.50

Whiskey

Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jack Fire
$8.00
Gentleman Jack
$9.00
S.B. Jack Daniels
$10.00
Crown Royal
$8.50
Crown Apple
$8.50
Crown Peach
$8.50
Jameson
$8.00
Seagrams 7
$8.00
Jack Honey
$8.00

Bourbon/Scotch

Well Scotch
$7.00
Well Bourbon
$7.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Uncle Nearest
$8.50
Woodford Reserve
$8.50
Maker's Mark
$8.50
Buffalo Trace
$8.50
Wild Turkey
$8.50
Four Roses
$8.50
Bulleit
$8.50
Weller
$9.00
J+B
$8.50
Dewar's
$8.50
Southern Comfort
$8.00
Remy Martin 1738
$8.50
Hennessy
$10.00
Hennessy V.S.O.P.
$8.50
E+J Brandy
$8.50
Tenjaku
$8.50
Wiser's
$8.50

Liqours/Cordials

Creme De Menthe
$7.00
Cherry Pucker
$7.00
Cherry Brandy
$7.00
Razzmatazz
$7.00
Dekuyper Mango
$7.00
Dekuyper Papaya
$7.00
Dekuyper Blackberry
$7.00
Dekuyper Pomegranate
$7.00
Dekuyper Melon
$7.00
Dekuyper Amaretto
$7.00
Dekuyper Sloe Gin
$7.00
Dekuyper Peach
$7.00
Creme De Cacao
$7.00
Watermelon Pucker
$7.00
Creme De Cocoa
$7.00
Cream De Banana
$7.00
Rumplemintz
$7.00
Blue Curacoa
$7.00
Sweet Vermouth
$7.00
Dry Vermouth
$7.00
Baileys
$8.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Chambord
$8.50
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Xrated
$8.50
St. Germaine
$8.50

Party Deposit

Amount

Deposit
$100.00