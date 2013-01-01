Tokyo Japanese Steak House
Sushi
Sushi & Sashimi
Sushi Bar Appetizers
Rolls or Hand Rolls
Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado I/O with S.S
Smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado I/O with S.S
Shrimp, cucumber, lettuce & mayo I/O with S.S
Eel & cucumber I/O with S.S. And eel sauce
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese I/O with S.S
Tempura shrimp and cucumber I/O with S.S
House Special Rolls
Fried soft shell crab with cucumber lettuce, mayo I/O F.F
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese I/O with avocado on top
California roll with assorted fish on top
Spicy tuna I/O with tuna, avocado on top
Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese I/O with egg crepe & spicy mayo
Tuna, salmon, white fish, cucumber, avocado I/O with F.F
Imitation crab, avocado, eel, cucumber I/O with fish tempura on top
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese with tempura flakes & eel sauce
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, crabstick, F.F. & scallion deep fried with spicy pon-su sauce
California roll smothered with baked scallops, crabstick, mayo & F.F. Mixed
Tuna, eel, crabstick, scallion, F.F. Deep fried, topped with house spicy mayo & eel sauce
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, rolled inside out with eel then smothered with tempura flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber roll with tempura flakes, topped with baked crab meat & scallops mixed with mayo
Tempura shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, tomato & spicy mayo I/O S.S
Salmon, cream cheese, crab meat, avocado and masago with scallions wrapped with cucumber
Spicy tuna topped with assorted fish, crab sticks, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo & tempura flakes
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber with crabstick wrapped with soy paper & topped with spicy mayo
Tempura salmon, eel, avocado, crabstick with masago and eel sauce on top
Vegetable Rolls or Hand Rolls
Sushi Bar Platters
Tuna roll, California roll, and Japanese roll
BBQ eel over sushi rice
Assorted sashimi over sushi rice
8 pieces. Chef's choice sushi with tuna roll
10 pieces. Chef's choice with California roll
15 pieces. Fish at chef's choice
18 pieces. Fish at chef's choice
18 pieces of assorted sushi at chef's choice with California roll and dragon roll
5 pieces sushi & 12 pieces sashimi at chef's choice with California roll
10 pieces sushi & 18 pieces sashimi at chef's choice with California roll & rainbow roll
20 pieces sushi and 32 pieces sashimi at chef's choice with California roll, tuna roll, dragon roll & rainbow roll
Dinner From Kitchen
Appetizers
Japanese spring roll
Steamed or fried seafood dumplings
Pan fried dumplings
Steamed soybean
BBQ chicken on skewer
Deep fried bean curd
Deep fried lightly battered assorted vegetable with tempura sauce
2 pieces shrimp & 5 pieces vegetable
Top prime beef rolled with scallion
Deep fried with special sauce
Skewered beef with onion and bell peppers grilled on a stick
Mixed with baked crab sticks, scallops, mayo, and masago. Topped with scallions
Soup
Salad
Mixed fresh green salad with house made ginger dressing
Cold wakame seaweed salad
Garden salad, avocado, served with ginger dressing
Imitation crabmeat & cucumber served with pon-su sauce
Seasoned squid salad
Yaki Soba or Udon
Nabe Soba or Udon
Tempura Dinners
Katsu Dinner
Teriyaki Dinners
Side Order
Dessert
Stir Fried Rice
Hibachi
Hibachi Dinners
Hibachi Combo
Combinations of shrimp, scallop and lobster
Combinations of shrimp, steak and chicken
