Tomokazu Japanese Cuisine
Main Menu
Sashimi
- Fresh Oyster$21.00
6 pieces
- Sake Sashimi$7.00+
- Salmon Belly Sashimi$8.00+
- Smoke Sake Sashimi$7.00+
- Maguro Sashimi$7.00+
- Bluefin Tuna Sashimi$11.00+
- Toro Sashimi$18.00+
- White Tuna Sashimi$7.00+
- Escolar Sashimi$7.00+
- Hamachi Sashimi$7.00+
- Hamachi Belly$9.00+
- Tai Sashimi$8.00+
- Tako Sashimi$7.00+
- Amaebi Sashimi$18.00+
- Hirame Uzusukuri$32.00
- Hotate (Scallop Sashimi)$7.00+
- Ankimo (Monk Fish Liver)$16.00
- Tuna Poki$25.00
- Mirugai Sashimi$16.00+
- Aji Sashimi$7.00+
- Shima Aji Sashimi$12.00+
- Kurodai Sashimi$8.00+
- Kinmedai Sashimi$16.00+
- Kanpachi Sashimi$16.00+
- Saba Sashimi$7.00+
- Hotaru Ika$13.00+
- Ika Sashimi$7.00+
- Nama Uni$28.00
- Hokkaido Nama Uni$48.00
Chef's Special Rolls
- 49Er Roll$15.00
Fresh salmon and lemon on top with tobiko and avocado
- Alaska Roll$10.00
Smoked salmon with avocado
- Burlingame Roll$10.00
Yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, and onion
- Big Island$16.00
Cucumber wrap, various fish, avocado, and special kimchee sauce
- California Special$15.00
California roll/cooked salmon and special mayo
- Caterpillar Roll$13.00
Tempura shrimp with avocado on outside
- Florida Roll$10.00
Tuna with avocado
- Four Season Roll$17.00
Tuna, crab meat, eel, and teriyaki sauce
- Futo Maki$13.00
- Hana Sushi$16.00
- Hot Love$15.00
Spicy scallop inside, kani salad outside, and spicy sauce
- Phoenix Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, unagi, and avocado
- Rainbow Roll$15.00
Hamachi, salmon, and tuna
- Rock'n Roll$10.00
Barbecued eel, cucumber, avocado, and special sauce
- Shrimp and Asparagus Roll$10.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
- Snow Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura and real crab meat
- Spicy Crab Roll$12.00
- Spider Roll (Soft Shell Crab)$15.00
- Summer Roll$16.00
Deep-fried asparagus and spicy fish with snapper on the outside
- Sushi Pizza$15.00
Deep-fried sushi rice, spicy tuna, and hamachi on top
- Tomokazu Special$9.00
Smoked salmon, shrimp, cucumber, avocado, and tobiko
- Vampire Roll$16.00
Spicy tuna and hamachi with avocado, jalapeño, and spicy sauce
- Vegetable Roll$8.00
Avocado and cucumber
- Volcano Roll$16.00
Deep-fried tekka with spicy real crab meat
- Lobster Roll$20.00
- Philadelphia Roll$10.00
- Mango Tango$16.00
- New Years Roll$16.00
- Lion King Roll$16.00
- Dynamite Roll$16.00
- Sexy Salmon$16.00
- Golden Scallop$18.00
Maki Sushi
- California Maki$10.00
Real crab meat with avoc
- Spicy Tuna Maki$9.50
With tobiko
- Avocado Maki$6.50
- Fresh Salmon Maki$7.00
- Smoked Salmon Maki$7.00
- Spicy Hamachi Maki$9.50
With scallion
- Spicy Salmon Maki$9.50
- Salmon Skin Maki$9.50
With scallion
- Tekka Maki$7.00
Tuna
- Hamachi Maki$7.00
Yellow tail
- Kappa Maki$6.00
Cucumber
- Chu Toro$13.00
- Gobo Maki$6.00
Burdock
- Oshinko Maki$6.00
Pickled radish
- Saba Maki$6.50
Marinated mackerel
- White Tuna Maki$7.00
- Unagi Maki$8.50
- Rice Roll$5.00
- Natto Roll$7.00
Deep Fried Rolls
Maki / Handroll
Nigiri Sushi (2 Pieces)
- Sake Nigiri$6.25
- Smoked Sake Nigiri$6.25
- Hamachi Nigiri$6.25
Yellowtail
- Hamachi Belly Nigiri$8.00
- Maguro Nigiri$6.25
Tuna
- Bluefin Tuna Nigiri$11.00
- Chu Toro Nigiri$13.00
- White Tuna Nigiri$6.25
Albacore tuna
- A5 Wagyu Nirigi Nigiri$12.00+
- Aji Nigiri Nigiri$10.00
- Amaebi Nigiri$18.00
Raw sweet prawn
- Ebi Nigiri$6.25
Shrimp
- Hirame Nigiri$8.50
Halibut
- Hokkaido Uni Nigiri$28.00
- Hotaru Ika Nigiri$10.00
- Hotate Nigiri$8.00
Plain scallops
- Hotate Salad$6.25
- Ika Nigiri$6.25
Squid
- Ikura Nigiri$11.00
Salmon roe
- Inari Nigiri$5.50
- Kani Nigiri$6.25
Real crab meat
- Kani Salad Nigiri$6.25
- Kinmedai Nigiri$16.00
- Mirugai Nigiri$14.00
Long neck clam
- Saba Nigiri$6.25
Marinated mackerel
- Sayori Nigiri$8.00
- Shima Aji Nigiri$12.00
- Tai Nigiri$6.25
Red snapper
- Tako Nigiri$6.25
Octupos
- Tamago Nigiri$6.25
Egg omelet
- Tobiko Nigiri$6.25
Flying fish roe
- Toro Nigiri$18.00
Fatty tuna
- Udama Nigiri$2.00
Quail egg
- Unagi Nigiri$7.00
Eel
- Uni Nigiri$18.00
Sea urchin
Chef's Special Appetizer
Appetizer
- Edamame$5.50
- Horenso Oshitashi$6.00
- Horenso Gomaae$6.00
- Chicken Karaage$10.00
- Soft Shell Crab$12.00
- Cod Fish Roe$17.00
- Ayu Shioyaki$14.00
Grilled crown fish
- Negi-Asparagus Beef Roll$17.00
Beef wrapped around green onion asparagus-8 pieces
- Ika Maruyaki$15.00
Grilled whole squid
- Taramisozuke$15.00
Marinated cod fish with miso
- Tara Kasuzuke$15.00
Marinated cod fish with sake paste
- Unagi Kabayaki$21.00
Barbecued eel
- Yaki Gyoza$7.50
Potstickers-6 pieces
- Age-Tofu House Style$9.00
Deep-fried small cubed tofu with sauce on side
- Age-Tofu Japanese Style$10.00
Deep-fried large cubed tofu with sauce on top
- Kaki Fry$13.00
Deep-fried breaded oyster-6 pieces
- Tempura Appetizer$12.00+
Deep-fried prawns and vegetable
Chef Special
Sunomono
Soup
Dinner
- Vegetable Tempura Dinner$17.00
Deep-fried battered-dipped vegetable
- Tempura Dinner$20.00
Deep-fried battered-dipped prawn and vegetable
- Seafood Tempura Dinner$20.00
Deep-fried battered-dipped seafood and vegetable
- Chicken Teriyaki Dinner$19.00
Grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce
- Beef Teriyaki Dinner$22.00
Grilled beef with teriyaki sauce
- Steak Brochette Teriyaki Dinner$22.00
Beef and vegetable on skewer
- Salmon Teriyaki Dinner$20.00
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce
- Chicken Sukiyaki Dinner$19.00
Chicken, vegetable, tofu, and vermicelli noodle in sweet soy sauce
- Beef Sukiyaki Dinner$21.00
Beef, vegetable, tofu, and vermicelli noodle in sweet soy sauce
- Sukiyaki All Veggie$19.00
- Tonkatsu Dinner$17.00
Deep-fried pork cutlet
- Beef Katsu Dinner$22.00
Deep-fried beef cutlet
- Chicken Katsu Dinner$19.00
Deep-fried chicken cutlet
- Beef Short Ribs Dinner$22.00
Grilled marinated beef short ribs
- Saba Shioyaki Dinner$18.00
Salt-grilled mackerel
- Hamachi Shioyaki Dinner$19.00
Salt-grilled yellowtail
- Tara Kasuzuki Dinner$23.00
Grilled cod fish marinated with sake paste
- Kaki Fry Dinner Dinner$20.00
Deep-fried oyster
- Sashimi Dinner Dinner$27.00
Assorted raw fish
- Nigiri Moriawase Dinner$27.00
Tuna roll with 8 pieces of assorted
- Chirashi Dinner$26.00
Assorted sushi on sushi rice
- Unaju Dinner Dinner$24.00
Grilled eel over rice
- Mixed Tempura-Chicken Sukiyaki Dinner$23.00
- Mixed Tempura-Beef Sukiyaki Dinner$24.00
- Mixed Tempura-Chicken Teriyaki Dinner$22.00
- Mixed Tempura-Salmon Teriyaki Dinner$23.00
- Mixed Tempura-Beef Teriyaki Dinner$24.00
- Sashimi-Chicken Sukiyaki Dinner$25.00
- Sashimi-Beef Sukiyaki Dinner$26.00
- Sashimi-Chicken Teriyaki Dinner$25.00
- Sashimi - Salmon Teriyaki Dinner$26.00
- Sashimi - Beef Teriyaki Dinner$27.00
- Sashimi-Mixed Tempura Dinner$26.00
Noodle
- Nabe Yaki Udon$18.00
Noodle soup with shrimp, fishcake, seafood, egg, and vegetable
- Chicken Udon$16.00
Noodle soup with chicken and vegetable
- Beef Udon$19.00
Noodle soup with beef and vegetable
- Tempura Udon$16.00
Noodle soup with deep-fried prawn and vegetable
- Shabu-Shabu$27.00
Hot pot
- Seafood Yose Nabe$29.00
Assorted seafood, vegetable, vermicelli noodle, and tofu in a clear broth
- Yaki Udon$18.00