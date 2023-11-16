Tonality Brewing Company
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Roasted Bone Marrow$15.00
Grilled rosemary flatbread and house pickled red onion.
- Fried Cauliflower$10.00
Topped with toasted pine nuts, pomegranate seeds, and a creamy spiced yogurt.
- Fried Cheese Curds$10.00
Beer-battered white cheddar with basil ranch.
- Baked Pretzel$10.00
Smoked cheddar sauce and house mustard.
- Wings (6)$12.00
Choice of sauce: Peach Habanero, Honey Sriracha, Soy Glaze, or Golden Honey Mustard.
- Short Rib Flatbread$12.00
Reduced au jus, bleu cheese, arugula, and caramelized onion on a house-made flatbread.
Salads
- House Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, sliced radish, carrot, tomato, manchego cheese with an herb vinaigrette and house croutons.
- Grilled Caesar Salad$15.00
Grilled romaine heart, anchovy, fresh parmesan with Caesar dressing and house crouton.
- Kale Salad$13.00
Black kale, roasted butternut squash, house pickled red onion, and crushed hazelnut with a pomegranate vinegar dressing.
- Beet Salad$15.00
Beets, butternut squash, pepitas, honey, and crispy onion with a honey yogurt.
Sides
Sandwiches / Burgers
- BLT$14.00
Candied bacon, fresh tomato, hopped aioli, on sourdough (optional sub mushroom for bacon) with French fries.
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled or fried chicken breast, basil ranch, house pickle, and Honey Sriracha sauce with French fries.
- Smash Burger$16.00
Bacon onion jam, Hook’s cheddar, and house pickles with French fries.
- Bratwurst Burger$14.00
House-made bratwurst patty, house mustard, and caramelized onions with French fries.
Dinner
- Short Ribs$32.00
Cauliflower mash, roasted baby carrots, and au jus.
- Miso Cod$26.00
Black Cod with a miso glaze, soy potatoes, and broccolini.
- Mushroom Risotto$18.00
Cremini, shiitake, and portabellas, arborio rice, and parmesan cheese with a crispy mushroom garnish.
- Bone-In Pork Chop$22.00
Premium bone-in pork chop with cannellini beans, red wine sauce, and spinach.
- Half Chicken$22.00
Soy Glaze, grilled lemon, and French fries.
Drinks Menu
Cocktails
Liquor
- 1792 Small Batch Bourbon$5.00+
- Old Forester 1870 Bourbon$7.00+
- WhistlePig Piggyback Rye Whiskey$7.00+
- Knob Creek Rye Whiskey$5.00+
- Calumet Farms 15 Yr. Bourbon$17.00+
- 114 Old Grand-Dad Bourbon$4.00+
- Calumet Farms 16 Yr. Bourbon$19.00+
- WhistlePig Rye Whiskey$13.00+
- Elijah Craig Bourbon$5.00+
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye Whiskey$6.00+
- Maker's Mark Bourbon$4.00+
- Maker's 46 French Oak Bourbon$5.00+
- Templeton Rye Whiskey$5.00+
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$7.00+
- Angel's Envy Bourbon$7.00+
- Jefferson's Ocean Aged Bourbon$11.00+
- Horse Soldier Bourbon$6.00+
- Hornito's Plata Tequila$8.00
- Hornito's Reposado Tequila$8.00
- Hornito's Anejo Tequila$5.00+
- Tres Generaciones Plata Tequila$6.00+
- Don Julio Blanco Tequila$8.00+
- Don Julio Reposado Tequila$8.00+
- Don Julio 1942 Tequila$19.00+
- Tito's Vodka$8.00
- Belvedere Vodka$9.00
- Hendrick's Gin$9.00
Beer
- Hofbrau Dunkel Weizen$7.00Out of stock
ABV 4.9%
- Art History Pilsner$6.50Out of stock
ABV 5.2%
- Analog Kolsch$6.50
5.7% ABV A light-drinking, malty German ale. Spectacularly clean. Enjoy with vinyl. Or without. Your call.
- Bronco Fuel New England IPA$8.00
Juicy, juicy, juicy. The fruity aroma absolutely explodes out of the glass in this ode to joy (and Galaxy and Nectaron hops).
- Fadeaway West Coast IPA$8.00
Hugely hopped with Columbus, Simcoe, and Centennial hops, which provide notes of pine and citrus. Always remember to treat people cool.
- Ramble On Red$6.50
Caramel and toffee notes with a splash of roasted barley. Pairs well with leaves falling all around.
- Beer Flight$10.00
Choice of any 4 of our on-tap beers.
- 1/2 Hofbrau$4.50Out of stock
- 1/2 Pilsner$4.25Out of stock
- 1/2 Kolsch$4.25
- 1/2 Bronco$5.00
- 1/2 Fadeaway$5.00
- 1/2 Red$4.25
- Two Fools Cider$7.00Out of stock
- Seltzer$6.00
- Hofbrau$6.50Out of stock
- Dragons Milk$9.00
- 1/2 Dragons Milk$5.50
Wine
N/A Bev
Retail
- Tee Shirt$20.00
- Light Hoodie (Blue)$35.00
- Baseball Hat$20.00
- Winter Hat$20.00
- Socks$10.00
- Medium Hoodie (Gray)$50.00
- Holographic Sticker$2.00
- $50 Gift Card$50.00
- Art - A Storm Gathers$250.00
- Art - Asiatic Lily$250.00
- Art - Awakening$400.00
- Art - Calm$200.00
- Art - Day Lilly at Sunset$250.00
- Art - Daisy Up Close$250.00
- Art - Golden Hour$190.00
- Art - Hosta Dreams$200.00
- Art - Jess' Peony$250.00
- Art - Morning at Court Hs. Butte$190.00
- Art - Morning at Jones Island$250.00
- Art - Oro Valley Sunset$225.00
- Art - The Sentinel$250.00
- Art - Water Lake Ducks$160.00
- Art - Crocus$280.00
- Art - Galena Barn$200.00
- Art - Ohio Barn$75.00
- Art - Grayslake Barn$75.00
- Art - Wisconsin Barn Book$14.95