TOÑOS BAR AND GRILL
Toños Food Menu
Appetizers
Nachos
Monterrey Jack & jalapeños
Panchos
Monterrey Jack, beans, chorizo, avocado, & jalapeños
Quesadillas
Flour or corn tortillas, filled with Monterrey Jack
Gorditas
Filled with guisado de puerco, chicharron en salsa Verde or refried beans and cheese
Portabella Mushrooms
Marinated, sautéed with poblano and veggies
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served with toasted baguette slices
Choriqueso
Monterrey Jack and spicy Mexican chorizo
Queso Frito
Fried cheese smothered in cilantro or chipotle sauce
Toño's Melted Cheese
Sautéed onions, poblanos, tomato, corn, mushrooms, and cheese
Quail Drumsticks
Served with buffalo sauce
Buffalo Shrimp
Fried shrimp in buffalo sauce - served with bleu cheese dressing
Guacamole Lg
Served with crispy tortilla chips
Salpicon
Onions,tomatoes,cheese and lettuce
Botana platter
Guacamole small
Soup
Cup Lala's Poblano Soup
The original cream of roasted poblano peppers, topped with cheese and crispy tostaditas "Sometimes hot...sometimes not"
Bowl Lala's Poblano Soup
The original cream of roasted poblano peppers, topped with cheese and crispy tostaditas "Sometimes hot...sometimes not"
Cup Caldo Loco
Spicy vegetable and chicken soup, topped with cheese, crispy tostadas, and avocado
Bowl Caldo Loco
Spicy vegetable and chicken soup, topped with cheese, crispy tostadas, and avocado
Cup Creamy ck Artichoke
Bowl Creamy ck Artichoke
Cup Chicken wild rice
Bowl Chicken wild rice
Cup roasted jalapeño
Bowl roasted jalapeño
Cup fideo
Bowl fideo
Salads
House Salad
Toño's Salad
Mixed greens, onions, and mushrooms
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, topped with chicken and your choice of dressing
Fried Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, topped with chicken and your choice of dressing
The Stack
Layered tomato, onion, beets, avocado, heart of palm, and panela cheese
Cesar salad
Ck tonos salad
Entrées
Flautas
Beef or chicken with avocado sauce, served with fries & refried beans
Flautitas
(Beef or chicken) with guacamole, Mexican salsa, and fries
Enchiladas Suizas
(Chicken or cheese) topped with creamy tomatillo sauce and cheese, served with poblano rice & refried beans
Enchiladas Rojas
Filled with white cheese, topped with diced carrots and potatoes, served with poblano rice & refried beans
Torta
Your choice of chicken sabana, beef or chicken milanesa, or Mexican chorizo served with fries
Tostadas
Fried or al comal, choice of chicken or Mexican chorizo
Chicken Milanesa
"The Mexican fried steak" served with fries and refried beans
Beef Milanesa
"The Mexican fried steak" served with fries & refried beans
Milanesa Al Chipotle
Chicken or beef milanesa topped with chipotle sauce & cheese, served with poblano rice & refried beans
Grilled Chicken Sabana
Topped with green onions and serranos, served with borracho beans & poblano rice
Sabana Al Chipotle
Grilled chicken topped with chipotle sauce and cheese, served with refried beans & poblano rice
Sabana Lorena
Topped with veggies and cheese, served with poblano rice & refried beans
Albondigas Al Chipotle
Spicy meatballs sautéed in a chipotle tomato sauce served with poblano rice & refried beans
Guisado De Puerco
Sauteed in spicy cascabel sauce, served with poblano rice & refried beans
Mole
Shredded chicken in mole sauce, served with white rice and refried beans
Tacos Al Carbon
(Beef or chicken) flour or corn tortillas, served with borracho beans
Tacos Poblanos
(Beef or chicken) sauteed with poblano peppers & cheese, served with borracho beans
Enmoladas
Chicken cilantro
Chicken lemon pepper
Chicken florentine
Chicken cordon bleu
Meat
Medalliones
Lemon butter, chipotle, or house served with poblano rice & veggies
Beef Tenderloin
8 oz. served with baked potato & veggies
Filete De La Casa
4 oz. tenderloin served on a fried corn tortilla, refried beans, chipotle sauce, and Jack cheese. Served with poblano rice & veggies
Ribeye
Prime 12 oz. served with baked potato & veggies
Lamb Chops
Served with poblano rice & veggies
Quail
Grilled. Served with poblano rice & veggies