Tony and Tina's Deli 8133 S. Cass Ave Darien, IL 60561
Food
Subs/Paninis/Hot Sandwiches
- Ham Sub$9.99+
Ham
- Club Sub$9.99+
Ham, bacon and turkey
- Tony's Choice Sub (Italian)$9.99+
Pepperoni, salami, capocollo
- Brayden's Choice Sub (turkey)$9.99+
Turkey
- The Finley (roast beef)$9.99+
Roast beef/Provolone
- Veggie Delight$9.99+
Traditional hummus, baby spinach, tomato, lettuce, cucmbers and avocados
- Paytyn's Choice Panini (caprese)$9.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic vinegar
- Tina's Choice Panini (blt)$9.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Meatball Sandwich$9.99
Meatballs smothered in marinara
- Italian Sausage$9.99
Italian sausage
Soups
Salads
- Garden Salad$10.00
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, carrots, red onion, shredded cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing (ranch, caesar, french, italian)
- Chicken salad$12.50
lettuce, chicken breast, carrots, smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing (ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinegar)