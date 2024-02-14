Tony Boy's Sandwich House - Montville
CUTLET SANDWICHES!!!
- #10$11.99
Fresh Mozz , Roasted Peppers, Balsamic
- Mustang$12.50
STUDENT FAVORITE Melted Cheddar , Bacon , Ranch
- Lumpy$12.50
Melted Mozz , Bacon , Coleslaw , 1k Dressing
- Murph$12.50
Sauteed Peppers and Onion in Balsamic sauce
- Parm$12.50
- Drunk$12.50
Often imitated but never duplicated!!! Our famous vodka sauce and fresh mozz
- Chop Chop (chopped salad on a sub)$12.50
Why choose between a salad and a sub when you can have both!! Chopped Romaine , Onion ,Tomato , Olives Balsamic dressing
- American$11.99
American cheese , tomato , lettuce , Hellmans mayo
- West coast$12.50
Smashed Avocado , Bacon , Swiss , Mayo
- Chipolte$12.50
Make sure you buy a drink!! Chipolte Mayo , Jalepenos , Provolone
- Cordon Blue$12.50
Tonyboy's personal favorite!! Boars Head Ham , Melted Swiss and the absolute best Honey Mustard Sauce on the planet!!
- Nutty Pig$12.50
You think I'm nuts??? Try it!! Warm Peanut Butter Sauce , Bacon , Cool Jelly
- Stallone$12.50
Pepperoni , Melted Fresh Mozz , Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Calzone$12.50
Boars Head Ham , Ricotta Cheese , Melted Fresh Mozz with a side of Marinara
- The Angry Bird$13.99
Choice of cutlet.. Vodka Sauce, melted provolone, pepperoni, hot pepper spread with a honey drizzle
COLD SUBS!!!
- The Phat Phil$13.99
Boars Head Turkey & Ham , Melted Swiss, Bacon , L/T/Oi Pickles, 1k dressing , oil vinegar topped with crushed potato chips!!
- #1$10.99
Turkey Provolone
- #2$10.99
Ham Provolone
- #3$11.99
Sous Vide Rare Roast Beef and Cheese
- #4$11.99
Homemade Solid White Meat Tuna.. The best!!!
- #7$11.99
Turkey , Ham Swiss
- #15$11.99
Turkey , Sous Vide Homemade Roast Beef , Swiss
- #23$11.99
Ham , Salami Provolone
- #33$11.99
Cappicolla,Salami,Pepperoni,Provolone
RIBEYE CHEESESTEAKS!!
- Boardwalk$13.50
Peppers , Onions , American Cheese and Heinz Ketchup
- Mac$13.50
American Cheese , Lettuce , Tomato , Pickle and 1k Dressing
- California$13.50
American Cheese , Lettuce , Tomato Hellmans Mayo
- Doozer$13.99
Fresh Mozz , Cherry Peppers EVOO
- Hangover$13.99
Vodka Sauce and Fresh mozz
- Mr. Goodbyte$13.99
Cheddar , Jalepeno , Sauteed Onion , Smashed Avocado , Bacon and Chipolte Mayo
HOT SUBS!!!
CHOPPED SALADS!!
- Simple$8.99
Tomato , Onion , Cucumber , Olives Italian Dressing
- Ceasar$9.99
Shaved Parm , House Made Croutons
- Fruity Pebble$11.99
Romaine,apple,strawberry,feta,candied almonds tomato,onion balsamic
- Santorini$11.99
Romaine,feta,cucumber,kalamata,tomato onion house dressing
- Marra$11.99
Romaine fresh mozz roasted peppers tomato onion olives balsamic
- Cobb$13.99
Romaine grilled chicken,blue cheese,bacon avocado tomato onion house dressing
- Buffalo$13.99
Romaine ,chicken,blue cheese tomato onion ranch dressing
- Chef$13.99
Romaine,turkey,ham,swiss tomato,onion,olives,cucumber house dressing
- TonyBoy$13.99
Romaine,pepperoni,salami,provolone,tomato,onion,cucumber,olives house dressing
- Salon$13.99
Romaine,turkey,avocado,tomato,onion,cucmber honey mustard
NOT JUST SUBS!!
MILKSHAKES!!!
CHIPS!!
SWEET STUFF!!
DRINKS
- Water$1.99
- Coke$2.99
- Diet coke$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Tonyboy Root Beer$2.99Out of stock
- Tonyboy Pineapple Soda$2.99Out of stock
- Tonyboy Black Cherry$2.99Out of stock
- Tonyboy Vanilla Soda$2.99
- Tonyboy Orange Soda$2.99Out of stock
- Tonyboy Lemonade$2.99Out of stock
- Iced Tea$2.99
- Diet Iced Tea$2.99
- Rasberry Iced Tea$2.99Out of stock
- Diet Raspberry Iced Tea$2.99Out of stock
- Peach Iced Tea$2.99Out of stock
- Diet Peach Iced Tea$2.99Out of stock
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$2.99
- Ginger Ale$2.99
- Seltzer$2.99Out of stock
- Powerade$2.99