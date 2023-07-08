Tony & Enzo's Pizzeria
Goodfellas (Create Your Own Pizza)
The Family (Signature Pizza)
Bagman (Classic Cheese)
Classic Cheese
Goombah (Classic Pepperoni)
Classic Pepperoni
The Godfather (Meat Lovers)
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham
The Don (Deluxe)
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
RICO Violation (Veggie)
Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive
Tommy Gun (Chicken, Bacon, Ranch)
Chicken, Bacon, Tony Sauce Drizzle
Bada Bing (BBQ Chicken)
Chicken, BBQ Drizzle, French Fried Onion
Chicken Man (Nashville Hot Chicken)
Chicken, Sweet and Spicy Pickle, Nashville Hot Sauce Drizzle
Tony 2 Times (White Base)
Double Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Hot Honey
Enzo the Line
Italian Sausage, Banana Pepper, Hot Pepper
Crime Scene (White Base)
Creamy Garlic Seasoned White Base, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Spotted with Red Sauce on Top
The Vacation (Hawaiian)
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple
Sleep with the Fishes (White Base)
Marinated Shrimp, Onion, Cherry Tomato, Enzo Sauce Drizzle
Cement Shoes (Toasted Subs)
Waist Management (Simple Salad)
Witness Protection (Wings)
The Big Cheese (Cheesy Garlic Strips)
The Goods (Desserts)
Tony & Enzo's Pizzeria Location and Ordering Hours