Tony & Enzo's Pizzeria


Goodfellas (Create Your Own Pizza)

8" Personal CYO

$6.99

12" Medium CYO

$10.99
16" X-Large CYO

$14.99

12" Gluten Friendly CYO

$13.99

The Family (Signature Pizza)

Bagman (Classic Cheese)

Classic Cheese

Goombah (Classic Pepperoni)

Classic Pepperoni

The Godfather (Meat Lovers)

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham

The Don (Deluxe)

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

RICO Violation (Veggie)

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive

Tommy Gun (Chicken, Bacon, Ranch)

Chicken, Bacon, Tony Sauce Drizzle

Bada Bing (BBQ Chicken)

Chicken, BBQ Drizzle, French Fried Onion

Chicken Man (Nashville Hot Chicken)

Chicken, Sweet and Spicy Pickle, Nashville Hot Sauce Drizzle

Tony 2 Times (White Base)

Double Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Hot Honey

Enzo the Line

Italian Sausage, Banana Pepper, Hot Pepper

Crime Scene (White Base)

Creamy Garlic Seasoned White Base, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Spotted with Red Sauce on Top

The Vacation (Hawaiian)

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple

Sleep with the Fishes (White Base)

Marinated Shrimp, Onion, Cherry Tomato, Enzo Sauce Drizzle

Cement Shoes (Toasted Subs)

The Night Club

$10.99

Breaded Chicken, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Sweet and Spicy Pickle, French Fried Onion, Enzo Sauce

Jersey Boy (Italian)

$9.99

Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Hot Pepper, Tony Sauce

Waist Management (Simple Salad)

Salad

$4.99

Simple Salad, Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomato

Witness Protection (Wings)

8 Jumbo Bone-in

$11.99

Jumbo Wings with a Side of Sweet and Spicy Pickle, and a Side of Dressing

6 Boneless Tenders

$11.99

6 Breaded Boneless Chicken Tenders with a Side of Sweet and Spicy Pickle, a Side of Sauce, and a Side of Dressing

The Big Cheese (Cheesy Garlic Strips)

Small (8") Cheesy Garlic Strips

$8.99

Garlic Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Pizza Cheese, Side of Pizza Sauce

Large (12") Cheesy Garlic Strips

$12.99

Garlic Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Pizza Cheese, Side of Pizza Sauce

The Goods (Desserts)

N.Y. Style Cheesecake

$6.50

Pizza Dippers, Sauces and Dressings

Tony Sauce

$1.00

Enzo Sauce

$1.00

Mike's Hot Honey

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

French Dressing

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00