Tony's Taco Shop Lebanon 1500 S Main St
BREAKFAST
- BREAKFAST BURRITO$11.00
14" flour tortilla , meat (choose meat for breakfast), eggs, fried fresh potaoes, cheese
- DOUBLE MEAT BREAKFAST$14.00
14" flour tortilla , two meat (choose two meats for breakfast), eggs, fried fresh potaoes, cheese
- LOCO BREAKFAST$24.00
2x. 14" flour tortilla , three meat (choose three meats for breakfast), eggs, fried fresh potaoes, cheese
COMBO MEALS
- TWO CRUNCHY TACOS COMBO$15.00
two crunchy tacos with rice, beans on the side and 16oz drink
- FIVE ROLLED TACOS COMBO$15.00
five rolled tacos with rice, beans on the side and 16oz drink
- TWO ENCHILADAS COMBO$15.00
two enchiladas with rice, beans on the side and 16oz drink
- CHIMICHANGA COMBO$15.00
chimichanga with rice, beans on the side and 16oz drink
- TWO BIG SOFT TACOS COMBO$16.00
two soft tacos with rice, beans on the side and 16oz drink
- CHICKEN FAJITA PLATE COMBO$17.00
chicken fajitas with sour cream, cabbage, rice, beans on the side and 16oz drink
- TWO SOPES COMBO$16.00
two sopes with rice, beans on the side and 16oz drink
BURRITOS
- GIANT BURRITO$12.00
14" flour tortilla, meat (choose meat), refried beans, rice, onion, cilantro, guacamiole salsa
- OREGON BURRITO$12.00
14" flour tortilla, meat (choose meat), potato,pico de gallo, cheese
- CHICKEN FAJITA BURRITO$12.00
14" flour tortilla, meat ( pollo asado), bell peper, onion, cheese, rice , sour cream, refried beans
- BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$7.00
14" flour tortilla, refried beans, cheese
- CHILE RELLENO BURRITO$13.00
14" flour tortilla, chile relleno, refried beans, rice, cabbage, enchilada sauce
- VEGAN BURRITO$12.00
12" spinach tortilla, whole black beans, cabbage, fresh homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
- MACHO BURRITO$24.00
2x. 14" flour tortilla , refried beans, rice, cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream , fresh guacamole, meat (choose meat)
- CALIFORNIA BURRITO$12.00
14" flour tortilla, meat (choose meat), french fries, enchilada sauce, cheese, sour cream
- SUPREME BURRITO$11.00
14" flour tortilla , refried beans, rice, cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream , fresh guacamole
TACOS
- BIG SOFT TACO$5.00
corn tortilla with meat (choose meat), onion, cilantro, guacamole salsa and sliced lime
- 4 MINI TACOS$12.00
4 small corn tortillas with meat (choose meat), onion, cilantro, guacamole salsa and sliced lime
- CRUNCHY TACO$4.00
fried corn tortilla with your choice of meat, cabbage and cheese
- FIVE ROLLED TACOS$9.00
five rolled tacos chicken or beef with sour cream, cabbage and cheese on top
NACHOS & FRIES
- SUPER NACHOS$16.00
corn tortilla chips with cheese, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, refried beans and meat (choose meat) on top
- FRENCH FRIES SUPREME$17.00
french fries with cheese, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, refried beans and meat (choose meat) on top
- SUPREME TOTS$18.00
tarter tots with cheese, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, refried beans and meat (choose meat) on top
- BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS$7.00
corn tortilla chips with cheese and refried beans on top
- FRENCH FRIES XL SIDE$7.50
extra large side of french fries
- SIDE OF CHIPS$5.00
corn tortilla chips
MEXICAN DISHES
- MEAT SUPREME PLATE$18.00
meat (choose meat) with fresh guacamole, cabbage, tomato slices, fried onion, fried jalapeno, rice, beansand tortillas on the side
- TWO ENCHILADAS$10.00
two corn tortillas with meat (choose meat for enchiladas), red enchilada sauce, cabbage and cheese on top
- TWO CHILES RELLENOS POS$10.00
2 chiles rellenos with enchilada sauce, cheese, cabbage, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas on the side
- BIG MEAT QUESADILLA$13.00
14" flour tortilla with cheese, meat (choose meat), pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
SIDE ORDERS
- Side of 2 Chiles Toreados$2.00
2 fried jalapeños and fried onions
- Side Fresh Guacamole$4.50
3oz of fresh guacamole
- Side of sour cream$2.00
3oz of sour cream
- side Pico De Gallo$2.00
3oz of pico de gallo
- Sliced Lime$1.00
3 pieces of sliced lime
- Side flour tortilla$2.00
one 14" flour tortilla
- Side Tortilla Maiz$2.00
4 corn tortillas
- Side of homemade Rice$6.00
10oz of rice
- Side of homemade Refried Beans$6.00
10oz of refried beans
- Small Box of Refried Beans$20.00
- Small Box of homemade Rice$20.00
KIDS MEALS
MARISCOS
- SHRIMP BURRITO$16.00
14" flour tortilla, seasoned shrimp, bell peper, onion, cheese and rice
- SHRIMP FAJITA PLATE$19.00
seasoned shrimp with onion, bell peper, cabbage, tomato slices, sour cream, rice, beans and tortillas on the side
- SHRIMP DIABLA PLATE$19.00
extra spicy seasoned shrimp with fresh guacamole, cabbage, fried onion, tomato slices, rice, beansand tortillas on the side
- BIG SHRIMP TACO$8.00
corn tortilla, seasoned shrimp, bell peper, onion, cheese and rice