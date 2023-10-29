Tony's Taco's - Normal 304 North Main Street
TACOS
Braised beef with onions & cilantro
With onions & cilantro
With onions & cilantro
Pork with onions & pineapple. Topped with cilantro & onion
With onions & cilantro
Ground beef, potatoes, peas & carrots
Green peppers, tomatoes & onions
With Tony's seasoning
Queso fresco & sour cream
Steak & chorizo topped with cilantro & onion
With onions & cilantro
Pollock with Tony's chipotle mayo, lettuce on flour torilla
With onions & cilantro
With onions & cilantro
Steak fajitas, grilled chicken, shrimp, pico de gallo, sauteed onions & cheese
Flank steak with onions & cilantro
Cheese & lettuce
Cheese & lettuce on flour tortilla
Cheese, lettuce, Tony's chipotle mayo, pico de gallo on flour tortilla
Seasoned grilled shrimp, avocado, pico de gallo
Sauteed peppers & onions
Sauteed peppers & onions
Sauteed peppers & onions
Rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms & avocado
Steak with sauteed jalapenos, tomatoes & onions
Shredded chicken in chipotle sauce with lettuce, sour cream & queso fresco
1 entire green chile pepper stuffed with cheese and coated with egg. Topped with sour cream
Skirt steak with potatoes, chorizo, sauteed onions, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese, avocado & pico de gallo
Lettuce & mozzarella cheese
Grilled chicken, chorizo, rice & queso dip
Steak & chorizo with sauteed onions & guacamole
Sauteed jalapenos, tomatoes & onions
Sauteed onions, tomatoes, green pepper, avocato & side of chipotle sauce
Ground beef with Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes
Skirt steak with homemade french fries, sauteed onions & guacamole
Steak with Chihuahua cheese, onions, green, yellow & red peppers
ENTREES
Choice of chicken, ground beef or cheese. Red or green salsa, topped with sour cream & queso fresco. Served with rice, beans & salad
Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
2 poblano peppers suffed with queso fresco, coated with egg & covered with our delicious tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortilla
9oz skirt steak with Tony's seasoning. Served with sauteed onion, 1 chile Toreado, rice, beans, salad & tortillas
10 shrimp with rice, beans & tortillas
4 deep-fried flautas with lettuce, sour cream & queso fresco. Served with rice, beans & salad
Grilled chicken & chorizo with queso dip over a bed of rice
9oz skirt steak with sauteed jalapnos, tomatoes & onions. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
9 jumbo shrimp with sauteed jalapenos, tomatoes & onions. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
2 shrimp cured in lime juice topped with avocato, cilantro, onions & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans
Juicy, large shrimp cooked in our homemade spicy red chili sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
9 jumbo shrimp with our delicious tomato sauce, onion, cilanto & avocado
Choice or meat, corn, tomato, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream on lettuce
MEALS
Choice of meat, sour cream, lettuce & queso fresco. Served with rice & beans
Choice of meat, sour cream, lettuce & queso fresco. Served with rice & beans
Choice of meat & chihuahua cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & beans
Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice & beans
Filled with beans, topped with choice of meat, green salsa, onions & queso fresco. Served with rice & beans
Choice of meat, queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream & refried beans. Served with rice & beans
Choice of meat, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, refried beans. Deep fried and served with rice, beans & covered with queso dip.
Choice of meat, sour cream, lettuce, cheese & tomato
Choice of meat, avocao, tomato, onion, refriend beans & mayo
Bacon, pastor, chorizo, mayo, beans, jalapenos, avocado, onions & lettuce
Breaded steak, egg, chorizo, hot dog, ham, cheese, mayo, onions, avocado, beans & tomatoes
Choice of meat, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato & refried beans. Served with rice & beans
Lettuce, tomatoes, rice, refried beans & sour cream. Served with rice & beans
Grilled chicken, chipotle mayo, rice, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with rice & beans
Steak, sauteed jalapenos, onions, tomatoes & all regular burrito toppings. Served with rice & beans
Bacon, pastor, chorizo, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, refried beans. Served with rice & beans
Beans, rice, queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream & tomato. Served with rice & beans
Cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato & beans. Served with rice & beans
Cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato & beans. Served with rice & beans
Cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato & beans. Served with rice & beans
Cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato & beans. Served with rice & beans
Choice of meat, queso dip, nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes & onions
Choice of meat, queso dip, nacho cheese, sour cream & jalapenos
SANDWICHES
Cheese, mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes. Served with fries
Chipotle mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions & jalapenos. Served with fries
Guacamole, sauteed onions, jalapenos, mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served with fries
SALADS & MORE
Steak or grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, mozzarella cheese, avocado, lettuce & sour cream
Chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, corn, tomato, yellow, green & red peppers, onion & mozzarella cheese
Chicken, chipotle mayo, lettuce, onion, corn, tomato, avocado, tortilla strips & mozzarella cheese
Chorizo, potatoes, sour cream, lettuce & queso fresco
One tamale in red salsa
One tamale in green salsa
Pork, hominy & red chili stew topped with lettuce, onion & radish
VEGAN
Vegan sour cream, vegan cheese, refriend beans, lettuce, olives, corn, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, guacamole & toatoes
KIDS MENU
APPETIZERS
SIDES
Medium chips
DESSERTS
BREAKFAST
Bacon, egg, chorizo, cheese, potatoes & rice, side of beans
Chorizo, potatoes, egg & cheese
Ground beef, egg & cheese
Scrambled egg, wtih tomato, onion, jalapeno & cheese
Scrambled egg, ham & cheese
Scambled egg, salchicha & cheese
Scrambled egg with ground beef, peas, carrots & cheese
Scambled egg, mushroom, tomato, green pepper, onion & cheese