Tooley's Cafe 299 S Park Ave
Food
breakfast
- Corn Cakes$13.00
served with a side of black beans, jalapeno syrup and cholula butter
- Tofu Scramble$11.00
tofu, tumeric, grilled veggies
- Huevos Rancheros$15.00
2 eggs over two crisp corn tortillas, black beans, salsa roja
- Huevos Divoriciados$15.00
2 eggs over two crisp corn tortillas, black beans, salsa roja, salsa verde
- Achiote Pork Hash$14.00
home fries with slow braised prok in achiote sauce, two eggs, black beans, tortilla
- Breakfast Taco$6.00
egg, black beans, cheese, salsa on corn or flour fortilla
- Starving Artist$10.00
2 eggs, rice, grilled veggies, salsa
- Starving Student$8.00
2 eggs, tortilla
- Tofu Scramble Burro$12.00
tofu, tumeric, tomatoes, onions, green onions
- Potato, Egg, and Cheese Burro$12.00
black beans, rice, salsa, crema
- Turkey Jalapeno Burro$12.00
eggs, cheese
- Phil's Special$11.00
2 eggs over tooley's home fries, cheese, tomatoes
- Yogurt & Granola & Berries$11.00
lunch
- Pozole$6.00
- Black Bean Soup$6.00
- Solei's Favorite$10.00
2 bean and cheese tacos, crema and salsa
- Aris Speical$10.00
black beans, rice, salsa, pickled onion, crema, tortilla
- Bean & Cheese Burro$10.00
black beans, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce
- Turkey Burro$12.00
tooley's turkey, toamtoes, lettuce, onion, red cabbage, beens cheese
- The Killer Mailman Burro$12.00
chile rojo turkey, tomatoes, red cabbage, crema
- Enchilada Platter$16.00
- Veggie Burro$11.00
grilled onions, mushroom, poblano, black beans, tomatoes
- The Lost Barrio Burro$11.00
Black beans, rice, avocado
tacos
- Bean & Cheese Taco$5.00
- Potato Taco$5.00
potato, cheese, chipotle salsa, crema, green onion
- Holy Guacamole$6.00
avocado, lettuce, tomato
- The Killer Mailman Taco$6.00
chile rojo turkey, tomatoes, red cabbage, creme
- Turkey Taco$6.00
Tooley's turkey, cheese, tomatoes, onion, red cabbage
- Mushroom Taco$6.00
oyster & portabella mushroom, bacon, cilantro, crema, queso