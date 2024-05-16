Top Hat Sports Grill 11970 U.S. 36
Food
Appetizers
- Saratoga Chips With BBQ Pub Sauce$5.95
Thinly Sliced Potatoes, Fried Until Golden and Crispy. Served with Tangy BBQ Sauce
- Loaded Potato Fries$9.95
Potato perfection! Topped with queso, bacon and onions. Served with sour cream.
- Loaded Potato Wedges$9.95
- Tortilla Chips with Queso$6.95
Deliciously rich and creamy with queso with a hint of a tex-mex kick and a bit of southwestern spiciness.
- Tortilla Chips with Black Bean Hummus$7.95
A twist on your traditional hummus, chipotle pepper black beans instead of chickpeas gives you that southwest flavor.
- Breaded Mushrooms$7.95
A half pound of whole mushrooms dipped in an irresistible batter and fried to a crispy savory exterior. Served with ranch.
- Cheese Curds$9.50
Creamy white cheddar cheese curds fried until golden and crispy on the outside, melty and creamy on the inside. Served with ranch or pizza sauce.
- Fried Ravioli$8.95
Half pound of breaded cheese filled ravioli fried and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with pizza sauce.
- Hot Pepper Cheese Balls$8.50
Cubes of smooth cheese with spicy jalapeno flavoring covered in fine breadcrumbs fried until golden brown. Served with ranch.
- Pickle Fries$8.95
Fried pickles taken to the next level, pickle fries double coated in masa batter and fried to perfection! Served with ranch.
- Pretzel Bites$8.95
Large order of soft pretzel bites deep fried. Served with queso.
- Mini Corn Dogs$8.95
Delicious mini franks dipped in sweet honey corn batter and flawlessly deep fried! Served with our own Top Hat mustard blend.
Wings
- 10 House Smoked Wings$14.95
Wings house smoked to seal in that rich, smoky flavor and then flash fried to achieve that crispy exterior. Served with your choice of one sauce on the side.
- 15 House Smoked Wings$20.95
Wings house smoked to seal in that rich, smoky flavor and then flash fried to achieve that crispy exterior. Served with your choice of one sauce on the side.
- 10 Boneless Chunks$12.95
All-natural, whole-muscle product. The breading delivers a superior, savory crunch tossed in your choice of one sauce.
- 15 Boneless Chunks$16.95
All-natural, whole-muscle product made from chickens raised without antibiotics and fed a vegetarian diet. The breading delivers a superior, savory crunch tossed in your choice of one sauce.
Kids Meal
Salads
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.95
An iceberg romaine mix with onions, cheese, tomato, bacon and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Fried Chicken Salad$13.95
An iceberg romaine mix with onions, cheese, tomato, bacon and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Italian Salad$11.95
Iceberg romaine mix with pepperoni, salami, ham, banana peppers, black olives, green peppers and onions. Served with italian dressing.
Baskets
Sandwiches/Wrap
- Breaded Cod Sandwich$12.95
Cod breaded with a crispy cracker crunch topped with cheese, lettuce and tartar sauce on the side.
- SouthWest Chicken Wrap$12.95
Large flour tortilla served with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, black bean hummus and our house made ranch.
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$13.95
House breaded fresh local pork tenderloins topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.95
Pulled pork, house smoked, with a layer of BBQ sauce served on a brioche bun.
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.95
Fried chicken topped with pizza sauce, melted cheese and served on a garlic toasted bun.
Burgers
- 1/2 lb Cheeseburger$13.50
A delicious half pound burger topped with your choice of american or pepper jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
- Honey Bun Cheeseburger$15.50
A mouthwatering half pound burger in between two grilled honey buns topped with american cheese, bacon and drizzled with hot honey.
- Pizza Burger$14.50
A pizza patty topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperonis and pizza sauce. Served on a garlic toasted bun.
- Top Hat Western Burger$14.95
A flavorsome half pound burger topped with melted pepper jack cheese, pulled pork, onion rings and topped with BBQ sauce.
- 1/4 lb Cheeseburger$11.50
Desserts
- Toffee Cake With Ice Cream$6.95
A warm, buttery, gooey, sweet and sticky cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- Dawg Pound Delight$6.50
A scoop of vanilla ice cream wrapped in bread, deep fried and rolled in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with your choice of caramel or chocolate sauce. Do not be afraid to try this, you will be missing out
- Ice Cream With Topping$3.95
A scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with your choice of caramel or chocolate syrup.
Sides
Drinks
Pizza
- 10 Inch Cheese Pizza$10.50
- 14 Inch Cheese Pizza$13.50
- 18 Inch Cheese Pizza$17.50
- 10 Inch Pepperoni Pizza$11.50
- 14 Inch Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
- 18 Inch Pepperoni Pizza$19.50
- 10 Inch Supreme Pizza$13.50
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions
- 14 Inch Supreme Pizza$19.50
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions
- 18 Inch Supreme Pizza$25.50
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions
- 10 Inch Pulled Pork Pizza$14.50
BBQ Sauce, Smoked Pulled Pork, Onions, Cheese
- 14 Inch Pulled Pork Pizza$20.50
BBQ Sauce, Smoked Pulled Pork, Onions, Cheese
- 18 Inch Pulled Pork Pizza$26.50
BBQ Sauce, Smoked Pulled Pork, Onions, Cheese
- 10 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza$14.50
Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage
- 14 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza$20.50
Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage
- 18 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza$26.50
Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage
- 10 Inch Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$13.50
- 14 Inch Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$19.50
- 18 Inch Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$25.50
- 10 Inch Build Your Own Pizza$10.50
- 14 Inch Build Your Own Pizza$13.50
- 18 Inch Build Your Own Pizza$17.50