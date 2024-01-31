Top It Pizza 3778 Highway 903
PIZZA
Large Pizzas
- LG Cheese (Build Your Own)$15.99
Cheese and Sauce
- LG Loaded Pepperoni$21.99
Extra cheese and loads of pepperoni
- LG Meat Lovers$22.99
Pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, ham, bacon and extra cheese
- LG Supreme$20.99
Pepperoni, ground beef, pork sausage,onion, green pepper, mushrooms and extra cheese
- LG Super Supreme$23.99
Pepperoni, ground beef, pork sausage, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, black olives, onion, green pepper, mushrooms and extra cheese
- LG Veggie$19.99
Fresh sliced tomato, mushrooms, onions, green pepper, spinach, black olives and extra cheese
- LG Hawaiian$19.99
Loads of ham, juicy pineapple and extra cheese
- LG White$19.99
Fresh sliced tomato, olive oil, spinach, basil, fresh garlic and extra cheese
Medium Pizzas
- MED Cheese (Build Your Own)$13.99
Cheese and Sauce
- MED Loaded Pepperoni$18.99
Extra cheese and loads of pepperoni
- MED Meat Lovers$19.99
Pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, ham, bacon and extra cheese
- MED Supreme$17.99
Pepperoni, ground beef, pork sausage,onion, green pepper, mushrooms and extra cheese
- MED Super Supreme$20.99
Pepperoni, ground beef, pork sausage, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, black olives, onion, green pepper, mushrooms and extra cheese
- MED Veggie$17.99
Fresh sliced tomato, mushrooms, onions, green pepper, spinach, black olives and extra cheese
- MED Hawaiian$17.99
Loads of ham, juicy pineapple and extra cheese
- MED White$17.99
Fresh sliced tomato, olive oil, spinach, basil, fresh garlic and extra cheese
Small Pizzas
- SM Cheese (Build Your Own)$12.99
Cheese and Sauce
- SM Loaded Pepperoni$16.99
Extra cheese and loads of pepperoni
- SM Meat Lovers$17.99
Pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, ham, bacon and extra cheese
- SM Supreme$15.99
Pepperoni, ground beef, pork sausage,onion, green pepper, mushrooms and extra cheese
- SM Super Supreme$18.99
Pepperoni, ground beef, pork sausage, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, black olives, onion, green pepper, mushrooms and extra cheese
- SM Veggie$15.99
Fresh sliced tomato, mushrooms, onions, green pepper, spinach, black olives and extra cheese
- SM Hawaiian$15.99
Loads of ham, juicy pineapple and extra cheese
- SM White$15.99
Fresh sliced tomato, olive oil, spinach, basil, fresh garlic and extra cheese
Stromboli & Calzones
- Cheese Stromboli (Create your own)$11.99
1 Topping and mozzarella cheese
- Loaded Pepperoni Stromboli$14.99
- Meat Lovers Stromboli$15.99
- Supreme Stromboli$14.99
- Veggie Stromboli$13.99
- Super Supreme Stromboli$16.99
- Hawaiian Stromboli$13.99
- Archie's Stromboli$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
- Calzone$13.99