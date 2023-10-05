Tops Bar-B-Q #23 Cordova
Bar-B-Q Sandwiches
Tops Classic Pork Sandwich
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
Fire-Braised Chicken Sandwich
Delicious pulled fire-braised chicken on a bed of pickles drizzled in Tops unique Memphis white sauce served on a toasted bun.
Smoked BBQ Bologna Sandwich
Seasoned BBQ bologna smoked low and slow and then grilled to order. Served on a bun w/ Tops original mild sauce & slaw.
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce
Rib Sandwich
Smoked and seasoned 1/4 slab of St Louis ribs served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
Tops Famous Burgers
Hamburgers
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Double Hamburgers
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Bacon Cheeseburgers
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with American cheese, bacon, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
The Fireman
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with American cheese topped with a portion of our smoked pork shoulder, slaw and original sauce
Turkey Burgers
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Bar-B-Q Plates
Pork Shoulder Plate
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with two sides, a toasted bun and our original mild BBQ sauce
Brisket Plate
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with two sides, a toasted bun and sweet BBQ sauce
Sampler Plate
Chopped pork shoulder, sliced beef brisket, and 1/4 slab of ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun, and sweet and mild BBQ sauces.
Rib Plate
1/3 or 1/2 slab of smoked & seasoned St Louis ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun and original mild BBQ sauce on the side.
Nachos & Specialty Fries
Bar-B-Q Nachos
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
Fire-Braised Chicken Nachos
Our fire-braised pulled chicken on a bed of tortilla chips topped with creamy white queso, sweet BBQ sauce, Memphis white sauce and our signature rub.
Flamin' Hot Cheetos Nachos
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of Flamin' Hot Cheetos topped with white queso, jalapenos, original hot BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
Bar-B-Q Cheese Fries
A basket of Tops crinkle cut fries drizzled with white queso and topped with smoked pork shoulder, original mild BBQ sauce and signature rub.
Cheese Fries
A basket of Tops crinkle cut fries drizzled with white queso
BBQ Mac & Cheese
A delightful fusion of creamy mac & cheese layered with hickory smoked pork, sweet BBQ sauce and our signature rib rub.
Sides
Bar-B-Q Beans
Tops original recipe with smoked, pork shoulder
Coleslaw
Made fresh daily with Tops original slaw dressing
Potato Salad
Tops signature potato salad
New Mac & Cheese
Tops Mac & Cheese made with real cheddar, whole milk and butter
Bag of Potato Chips
Assorted flavors from Brim
Fries - Regular Order
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Fries - Large Order
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Desserts
Beverages
Party Packs and Bulk
Sandwich Packs
Direct fire chopped pork or beef brisket with enough BBQ sauce, slaw, and buns for up to 6, 12 or 24 people.
Party Packs
Direct fire chopped pork or beef brisket, with enough sauce, slaw, BBQ beans, buns, plates, and utensils for up to 6, 12 or 24 people
Rib Slabs
1/2 or full slab of smoked, seasoned, St Louis ribs served with Tops original BBQ sauce on the side
Tops Famous Bar-B-Q Beans
Tops original recipe with smoked, pork shoulder in various sizes
Tops Original Slaw
Made fresh daily with Tops original slaw dressing in various sizes
Tops Potato Salad
Tops signature potato salad in various sizes
Tops Mac & Cheese
Tops Mac & Cheese with real cheddar cheese, whole milk and butter
Tops Banana Pudding
Indulge in our version of the timeless classic.
Gallon Drinks
Tea and Lemonade by the Gallon