Topsail Portside Pier Topsail - 1360 N. Harbor Drive
Food
Topsail Food
6 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$21.00
Ahi Sliders
$21.00
Alaskan Halibut Fish & Chips
$37.00
Brussel Sprouts
$16.00
Charcuterie & Cheese Board
$45.00
Chilled Seafood Platter
$130.00
Crab Cake
$21.00
D Wagyu Burger
$23.00
Grilled Salmon Salad
$26.00
Lobster Mac N Cheese
$26.00
Mini Tempura Lobster Tacos
$23.00
Octopus
$21.00
Oyster Pepper Shot
$5.00
Oyster Shooter
$4.00
Pork Belly Banh Mi
$18.00
Skirt Steak
$36.00
Tiger Shrimp Cocktail
$24.00
Vegetable Flatbread
$15.00
Topsail Sides
Topsail Kids
Topsail Brunch
Bar
On Draft
Wine by Bottle
BTL Allende Rioja
$68.00
BTL Austin Hope Cab
$127.00
BTL Aveleda Loureiro & Alvarinho
$48.00
BTL Cakebread Chard
$112.00
BTL Caymus Walking Food
$72.00
BTL Chateau Minuty Rose
$68.00Out of stock
BTL Daou Chard
$60.00
BTL Dr. Loosen Riesling
$56.00
BTL Hahn Pinot Noir
$56.00
BTL Hunters Sauv Blanc
$60.00
BTL JCB No. 69 Rose
$78.00
BTL Jean-Marc Cablis
$72.00
BTL Le Roi Des Pierres
$78.00
BTL Line 39 Cab
$45.00
BTL Line 39 Pinot
$45.00
BTL Michael David Zin
$60.00
BTL Mira Laguna Yoshi Rose
$64.00
BTL Obsidian Ridge Cab
$80.00
BTL Orin Swift Machete Blend
$98.00
BTL Outerbound Merlot
$66.00
BTL Riff Pint Grigio
$56.00
BTL Sailor's Grave Cab
$78.00
BTL Siduri Pinot Noir
$80.00
BTL Tattinger Brut
$132.00
BTL Villa Sandi Brut
$60.00
Wine by Glass
6oz Allende Rioja GL
$17.00
6oz Austin Hope Cab GL
$24.00
6oz Aveleda Loureiro & Alvarinho GL
$12.00
6oz Cakebread Chard GL
$27.50
6oz Caymus Walking Fool GL
$18.00
6oz Chateu Minuity GL
$17.00Out of stock
6oz Daou Chard GL
$15.00
6oz Dr. Loosen Riesling GL
$14.00
6oz Hahn Pinot GL
$14.00
6oz Hunters Sauv Blanc GL
$15.00
6oz JCB No. 69 Rose GL
$19.50
6oz Jean-Marc Chablis GL
$18.00
6oz Le Roi Des Pierres GL
$19.50
6oz Line 39 Cab
$12.00
6oz Line 39 Pinot
$12.00
6oz Michael David Zin GL
$15.00
6oz Mira Laguna Yoshi GL
$16.00
6oz Obsidian Ridge Cab GL
$20.00
6oz Outerbound Merlot GL
$16.50
6oz Riff Pinot Grigio GL
$14.00
6oz Sailors Grave Cab GL
$19.50
6oz Siduri Pinot GL
$20.00
6oz Villa Sandi Brut GL
$15.00
Cocktails
NA Beverages
Apple Juice
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$4.00
Carmen Miranda
$6.00
Coffee
$3.25
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Diet Dr. Pepper
$4.00
Diet Pepsi
$4.00
Dr. Pepper
$4.00
Evian 750
$7.00
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Grapefruit Juice
$4.00
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Kids Milk/Juice
$2.00
Kids Soda
$2.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Mango Tea
$4.00
Milk
$4.00
Orange Crush
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Pellegrino
$7.00
Pepsi
$4.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Raspberry Tea
$4.00
Red Bull
$4.00
Root Beer
$4.00
Roy Rogers
$4.00
Shirley Temple
$4.00
Sierra Mista
$4.00
Soda Refill
Soda Water
$4.00
Tea
$4.00
Tomato Juice
$4.00
Tonic
$4.00
Topo Chico
$8.00
Virgin Daiquiri
$6.00
Virgin Marg
$6.00
Virgin Mary
$6.00
Virgin Mojito
$6.00
Virgin Stawberry Daiquiri
$6.00
Virgin Strawberry Marg
$6.00
Virgin Pina Colada
$6.00
Liquor
Basil Haydens
$14.00
Bulliet
$12.00
Crown Royal
$11.00
Jack Daniels
$11.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Red Breast
$17.00
Rittenhouse
$11.00
Screwball
$12.00
Tullamore Dew
$11.00
Well Whiskey
$8.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
**Basil Haydens
$19.00
**Bulliet
$17.00
**Crown Royal
$16.00
**Jack Daniels
$16.00
**Makers Mark
$17.00
**Red Breast
$22.00
**Rittenhouse
$16.00
**Screwball
$17.00
**Tullamore Dew
$16.00
**Well Whiskey
$13.00
**Woodford Reserve
$17.00
**Chivas Regal 18Yr
$17.50
**Glenfiddich
$18.00
**Johnnie Walker Black
$18.00
**Johnnie Walker Blue
$63.00
**Macallan 12yr
$22.00
**Macallan 18yr
$75.00
**Bruichladdich
$38.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Ketel One
$12.00
Titos
$11.50
Grey Goose Lemon
$13.00
**Grey Goose
$17.00
**Grey Goose Lemon
$18.00
**Ketel One
$17.00
**Titos
$16.50
Bombay Sapphire
$12.00
Botanist
$12.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
Well Gin
$8.00
**Bombay Sapphire
$17.00
**Botanist
$17.00
**Hendricks
$17.00
**Tanqueray
$15.00
**Well Gin
$13.00
Bacardi Silver
$10.00
Captain Morgan
$10.00
Mt Gay Eclipse
$10.00
Trader Vics
$9.00
**Bacardi Silver
$15.00
**Captain Morgan
$15.00
**Mt Gay Eclipse
$15.00
**Trader Vics
$14.00
400 Conejos
$11.50
Casamigos Anejo
$17.50
Casamigos Blanco
$16.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$18.50
Casamigos Reposado
$16.50
Clase Azul Anejo
$90.00
Clase Azul Blanco
$25.00
Clase Azul Gold
$80.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$27.00
Don Julio 1942
$31.00
Don Julio 70th Anejo
$20.00
El Jimador Reposado
$9.50
El Jimador Silver
$9.50
Gran Centenario
$12.00
Lalo Tequila
$13.00
Patron Anejo
$15.00
Patron Silver
$13.00
**400 Conejos
$16.50
**Casamigos Anejo
$22.50
**Casamigos Blanco
$21.00
**Casamigos Mezcal
$23.50
**Casamigos Reposado
$21.50
**Clase Azul Anejo
$95.00
**Clase Azul Blanco
$30.00
**Clase Azul Gold
$85.00
**Clase Azul Reposado
$32.00
**Don Julio 1942
$36.00
**Don Julio 70th Anejo
$25.00
**El Jimador Reposado
$14.50
**El Jimador Silver
$14.50
**Gran Centenario
$17.00
**Lalo Tequila
$18.00
**Patron Anejo
$20.00
**Patron Silver
$18.00
Aperol
$12.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$13.50
Baileys
$13.75
Frangelico
$15.00
Kahlua
$12.00
Grand Marnier
$18.00
Dry Vermouth
$7.00
Campari
$13.75
Sweet Vermouth
$7.00
Fernet
$10.00
Jager
$13.00
Mr. Black
$13.00
Lillet Blanc
$120.00
Banquet
Lunch
Dinner
Bev-2
Beer
Liquor
Topsail Portside Pier Topsail - 1360 N. Harbor Drive Location and Ordering Hours
(619) 719-4961
Closed