6 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$21.00

Ahi Sliders

$21.00

Alaskan Halibut Fish & Chips

$37.00

Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$45.00

Chilled Seafood Platter

$130.00

Crab Cake

$21.00

D Wagyu Burger

$23.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$26.00

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$26.00

Mini Tempura Lobster Tacos

$23.00

Octopus

$21.00

Oyster Pepper Shot

$5.00

Oyster Shooter

$4.00

Pork Belly Banh Mi

$18.00

Skirt Steak

$36.00

Tiger Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

Vegetable Flatbread

$15.00

Topsail Sides

Side Asparagus

$7.00

Side Broccolini

$7.00

Side Chef Vegetables

$7.00

Side Garden Salad

$10.00

Side Kale Salad

$10.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Basket of Sweet Potato

$8.00

Topsail Kids

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Corndog

$10.00

Kids Fried Chicken

$10.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Topsail Dessert

Mud Pie

$11.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Creme Brulee

$11.00

Smores Brownie

$11.00

Topsail Brunch

B Coconut French Toast

$17.00

B Maine Lobster Benedict

$27.00

B NY & Eggs

$29.00

B Vegetable & Potato Frittata

$22.00

Bar

On Draft

16oz Ketch IPA

$8.50

16oz Lattitude 33 Blood Orange

$8.50

16oz Bay City Lager

$8.25

16oz Eppig Harbor Cruise Kolsch

$8.00

16oz Baja Brewing La Surfa

$9.00

16oz Newtopia Cyder

$9.00

16oz CBC Salty Crew

$8.25

10oz Elysian Stout

$7.00

10oz Bambucha

$7.00

16oz Thorn Hopster Pot

$8.75

Wine by Bottle

BTL Allende Rioja

$68.00

BTL Austin Hope Cab

$127.00

BTL Aveleda Loureiro & Alvarinho

$48.00

BTL Cakebread Chard

$112.00

BTL Caymus Walking Food

$72.00

BTL Chateau Minuty Rose

$68.00Out of stock

BTL Daou Chard

$60.00

BTL Dr. Loosen Riesling

$56.00

BTL Hahn Pinot Noir

$56.00

BTL Hunters Sauv Blanc

$60.00

BTL JCB No. 69 Rose

$78.00

BTL Jean-Marc Cablis

$72.00

BTL Le Roi Des Pierres

$78.00

BTL Line 39 Cab

$45.00

BTL Line 39 Pinot

$45.00

BTL Michael David Zin

$60.00

BTL Mira Laguna Yoshi Rose

$64.00

BTL Obsidian Ridge Cab

$80.00

BTL Orin Swift Machete Blend

$98.00

BTL Outerbound Merlot

$66.00

BTL Riff Pint Grigio

$56.00

BTL Sailor's Grave Cab

$78.00

BTL Siduri Pinot Noir

$80.00

BTL Tattinger Brut

$132.00

BTL Villa Sandi Brut

$60.00

Wine by Glass

6oz Allende Rioja GL

$17.00

6oz Austin Hope Cab GL

$24.00

6oz Aveleda Loureiro & Alvarinho GL

$12.00

6oz Cakebread Chard GL

$27.50

6oz Caymus Walking Fool GL

$18.00

6oz Chateu Minuity GL

$17.00Out of stock

6oz Daou Chard GL

$15.00

6oz Dr. Loosen Riesling GL

$14.00

6oz Hahn Pinot GL

$14.00

6oz Hunters Sauv Blanc GL

$15.00

6oz JCB No. 69 Rose GL

$19.50

6oz Jean-Marc Chablis GL

$18.00

6oz Le Roi Des Pierres GL

$19.50

6oz Line 39 Cab

$12.00

6oz Line 39 Pinot

$12.00

6oz Michael David Zin GL

$15.00

6oz Mira Laguna Yoshi GL

$16.00

6oz Obsidian Ridge Cab GL

$20.00

6oz Outerbound Merlot GL

$16.50

6oz Riff Pinot Grigio GL

$14.00

6oz Sailors Grave Cab GL

$19.50

6oz Siduri Pinot GL

$20.00

6oz Villa Sandi Brut GL

$15.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Cold Brew Martini

$16.00

Mojito

$13.50

Negroni

$18.50

Rhubarb Collins

$14.50

Rye Old Fashioned

$13.50

Seaway Froze

$14.50

Spa Day

$13.50

Trader Morts Mai Tai

$14.50

Whiskey Sour

$13.50

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Carmen Miranda

$6.00

Coffee

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Evian 750

$7.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Kids Milk/Juice

$2.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Crush

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Raspberry Tea

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sierra Mista

$4.00

Soda Refill

Soda Water

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Topo Chico

$8.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.00

Virgin Marg

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Stawberry Daiquiri

$6.00

Virgin Strawberry Marg

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Liquor

Basil Haydens

$14.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Red Breast

$17.00

Rittenhouse

$11.00

Screwball

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

**Basil Haydens

$19.00

**Bulliet

$17.00

**Crown Royal

$16.00

**Jack Daniels

$16.00

**Makers Mark

$17.00

**Red Breast

$22.00

**Rittenhouse

$16.00

**Screwball

$17.00

**Tullamore Dew

$16.00

**Well Whiskey

$13.00

**Woodford Reserve

$17.00

**Chivas Regal 18Yr

$17.50

**Glenfiddich

$18.00

**Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

**Johnnie Walker Blue

$63.00

**Macallan 12yr

$22.00

**Macallan 18yr

$75.00

**Bruichladdich

$38.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Titos

$11.50

Grey Goose Lemon

$13.00

**Grey Goose

$17.00

**Grey Goose Lemon

$18.00

**Ketel One

$17.00

**Titos

$16.50

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Botanist

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Gin

$8.00

**Bombay Sapphire

$17.00

**Botanist

$17.00

**Hendricks

$17.00

**Tanqueray

$15.00

**Well Gin

$13.00

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Mt Gay Eclipse

$10.00

Trader Vics

$9.00

**Bacardi Silver

$15.00

**Captain Morgan

$15.00

**Mt Gay Eclipse

$15.00

**Trader Vics

$14.00

400 Conejos

$11.50

Casamigos Anejo

$17.50

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.50

Casamigos Reposado

$16.50

Clase Azul Anejo

$90.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$25.00

Clase Azul Gold

$80.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$27.00

Don Julio 1942

$31.00

Don Julio 70th Anejo

$20.00

El Jimador Reposado

$9.50

El Jimador Silver

$9.50

Gran Centenario

$12.00

Lalo Tequila

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

**400 Conejos

$16.50

**Casamigos Anejo

$22.50

**Casamigos Blanco

$21.00

**Casamigos Mezcal

$23.50

**Casamigos Reposado

$21.50

**Clase Azul Anejo

$95.00

**Clase Azul Blanco

$30.00

**Clase Azul Gold

$85.00

**Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

**Don Julio 1942

$36.00

**Don Julio 70th Anejo

$25.00

**El Jimador Reposado

$14.50

**El Jimador Silver

$14.50

**Gran Centenario

$17.00

**Lalo Tequila

$18.00

**Patron Anejo

$20.00

**Patron Silver

$18.00

Aperol

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$13.50

Baileys

$13.75

Frangelico

$15.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$18.00

Dry Vermouth

$7.00

Campari

$13.75

Sweet Vermouth

$7.00

Fernet

$10.00

Jager

$13.00

Mr. Black

$13.00

Lillet Blanc

$120.00

Banquet

Lunch

BQ Swordfish

$41.00

BQ Salmon

$41.00

BQ Macadamia Mahi

$40.00

BQ New York

$48.00

BQ Eggplant

$37.00

BQ Crispy Chicken

$39.00

BQ Filet Mignon

$64.00

BQ Scalllops

$56.00

BQ Wok-Charred Ahi

$40.00

BQ Chops

$42.00

BQ Lobster Tempura Tacos

$42.00

BQ Coconut Macadamia Shrimp

$41.00

Dinner

BQ D Swordfish

$49.00

BQ D Salmon

$48.00

BQ D Wok Charred Ahi

$49.00

BQ D Macadamia Mahi

$47.00

BQ D Lobster

$72.00

BQ D New York

$54.00

BQ D Filet

$64.00

BQ D Steak & Shrimp

$66.00

BQ D Chicken

$39.00

BQ D Scallops

$56.00

BQ D Eggplant

$37.00

BQ D Pork Chops

$42.00

Bev-2

Casamigos Reposado

$16.50

**Casamigos Reposado

$21.50

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

**Casamigos Blanco

$21.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.50

**Casamigos Mezcal

$23.50

6oz Brigantine Pinot GL

$11.00

Beer

Can Ketch Seltzer

$8.00

Can Ketch IPA

$9.00

Can Ketch Alta Mar

$8.50

Can Ketch Pilsner

$8.50

Can Ketch Hazy IPA

$9.75

Liquor

Jack Daniels

$11.00

**Jack Daniels

$16.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$12.50

**Chivas Regal 18Yr

$17.50

El Jimador Silver

$9.50

**El Jimador Silver

$14.50

Tanqueray

$10.00

**Tanqueray

$15.00

Titos

$11.50

**Titos

$16.50

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

**Bacardi Silver

$15.00

Wine

BTL Piper Sonoma Blanc

$20.00

6oz Echo Bay SB GL

$11.00

BTL Echo Bay Sauv Blanc

$41.00

BTL Brigantine PN

$37.00

6oz Brigantine Pinot GL

$11.00

BTL Joel Gott Cab

$49.00

6oz Joel Gott Cab GL

$13.00

6oz Daou Rose GL

$12.00

BTL Daou Rose

$48.00

BTL Harken Chard

$48.00

6oz Harken Chard GL

$12.00