Toreros Brazilian Churrascaria Kendall
Toreros Brazilian Churrascaria Kendall 15548 SW 72nd St.
15548 SW 72nd St., Miami, FL 33193
FOOD
SOFT DRINK
FOOD
RODIZIO
LAMB CHOPS 6
$22.99
LAMB CHOPS 4
$18.99
PICADA 3 LB
$39.99
PICADA 2 LB
$27.99
Churrasco
$9.99+
Picanha
$9.99+
Pechuga de Pollo c/ Bacon
$5.99+
Pierna de Cordero
$9.99+
Costillas de Cerdo
$7.99+
Ribeye
$9.99+
Lomo de Cerdo
$7.99+
Picada de 1 Lb
$17.99
KIDS MENUS
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES
$13.00
KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN
$12.00
EXTRA SIDES
Ensalada
$2.50
Arroz
$2.50
Frijoles Negros
$2.50
Yuca Frita
$2.50
Papas Fritas
$2.50
Platano Maduro
$2.50
Platano a la Tentacion
$2.50
Tostones
$3.50
Pure de Papas
$2.50
Vegetales Salteados
$3.50
Esparragos
$2.50
Ensalada Cesar Plein
$3.50
SOFT DRINK
Fanta
$3.00
Coca Cola
$3.00
Coca Cola Dieta
$3.00
Pepsi
$3.00
Materva
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Toreros Brazilian Churrascaria Kendall 15548 SW 72nd St. Location and Ordering Hours
(786) 362-5769
15548 SW 72nd St., Miami, FL 33193
Open now
• Closes at 9:30PM
All hours
