Food Menu
A La Carte
- Beef Burritos$9.25
- Beef Enchiladas (3)$8.50
- Cheese Enchiladas (3)$8.50
- Chicken Burritos$9.25
- Chicken Enchiladas (3)$8.50
- Chiles Poblanos (3)$10.99
- Chiles Reyenos (3)$9.99
- Crunchy Tacos (3)$9.50
- Fried Beef Burritos$9.25
- Fried beef taquitos$7.99
- Fried chicken Burritos$9.25
- Fried Chicken taquitos$7.99
- Order of cheese quesadillas (2)$5.99
- Soft Tacos (3)$9.50
- Tamales (3)$8.99
- Rice & Beans$6.50
Appetizers
- 16 oz Q Dip$10.98
- 16 oz Salsa$5.88
- 32 oz Q Dip$16.98
- 32 oz Salsa$10.88
- Bean Dip$5.99
- BEAN NACHOS$7.50
- BEEF NACHOS$8.99
- Botana Conbinada$13.99
- Cheese Dip$5.25
- CHEESE NACHOS$6.99
- Chicken Nachos$8.99
- Chips & Salsa$2.99
- Chory Beans$8.99
- Chory Queso$12.99
- Extra Chips$1.99
- Extra Salsa$1.25
- FAJITA NACHOS$12.25
- Guacamole Dip$5.99
- Large Bag Of Chips$7.99
- Nachos Bravos$13.98
- NACHOS TORO$10.99
Bed of nachos with ground beef, beans, tomato,sour cream, and guacamole
- QUESO FUNDIDO$9.99
- SHRIMP NACHOS$12.25
Grillded shrimp with grilled Fajita Vegetables
Combinations
- Buid your own Combination$11.99
- Burrito
- Chalupa
- Chile Poblano
- Chile relleno,
- Combination #1$11.99
- Combination #10$11.99
- Combination #11$11.99
- Combination #12$11.99
- Combination #13$11.99
- Combination #14$11.99
- Combination #15$11.99
- Combination #16$11.99
- Combination #17$11.99
- Combination #18$11.99
- Combination #19$11.99
- Combination #2$11.99
- Combination #20$11.99
- Combination #21$11.99
- Combination #22$11.99
- Combination #23$11.99
- Combination #24$11.99
- Combination #25$11.99
- Combination #3$11.99
- Combination #4$11.99
- Combination #5$11.99
- Combination #6$11.99
- Combination #7$11.99
- Combination #8$11.99
- Combination #9$11.99
- Enchilada
- Rice and bean
- Taco
- Tamal
- Tostada beef and cheese
- Tostaguac
DESSERTS
Dinner Specials
- Barbie Special$15.99
- Burrito Loco$14.99
- Burritos Deluxe$11.99
- Burritos Mexicanos$11.99
- Burritos Suizos$12.99
- Carnitas$14.25
- Chilaquiles$10.50
- Chile Colorado$13.98
- Chiles Poblanos$13.99
- Chimichangas$13.50
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$13.25
- Enchiladas Suizas$12.99
- Enchiladas Supremas$13.25
- Flautas Mexicanas$11.99
- Huevos Rancheros$10.99
- Huevos/ Chorizo$11.99
- La Michoacana$11.99
- Rancho grande$14.99
- Santa Ana Specia$15.98
- Suizo Combination$12.98
- Super Burrito$12.99
- Super Combination$14.99
- Tamales Mexicanos$11.99
- Pork Burrito$14.88
From The Grill
- Acapulco Special$15.99
- Alambres$16.50
- Carne Asada$16.50
- Carne Azteca$16.99
- Chicken Fajitas$15.25
- Chori Pollo$15.99
- Combo Fajitas$15.99
- El Toro Fajitas$16.99
- Fajita Burrito$15.28
- Fajita Rice Bowl$12.98
- Fajitas 3 Amigos$15.48
- Fajitas for 2$28.99
- Fajitas Locas$17.28
- Fajitas Poblanas$18.88
- Happy Pollo$15.99
- Molcajete$21.99
- Pollo Asado$14.99
- Pollo Empanizado$14.99
- Pollo Loco$15.98
- Saqueo$11.48
- Sargento Special$14.99
- Steak Fajitas$15.25
- Steak Mexicano$20.99
- Steak Ranchero$20.99
- Tacos De Carne Asada$12.99
- Tacos de Pollo Asado$12.99
- The Boss Burrito$16.25
- Milaneza$14.99
Kids Menu
Lunch Specials
- 1 | Lunch Special$8.25
- 2 | Lunch Special$8.25
- 3 | Lunch Special$8.25
- 4 | Lunch Special$8.25
- 5 | Lunch Special$8.25
- 6 | Lunch Special$8.25
- 7 | Lunch Special$8.25
- 8 | Lunch Special$8.25
- 9 | Lunch Special$8.25
- 10 | Lunch Special$8.25
- Alambres Lunch Special$12.99
- Chimichanga Lunch Special$10.49
- Fajita Lunch Special$10.75
- Chile Poblano Lunch$9.99
- Sargento Lunch Special$10.99
- Speedy Gonzales$7.75
- Acapulco Lunch$12.99
- Burrito Loco Lunch$11.98
- Chory Pollo Lunch$12.99
Quesadillas
Salads
Seafood
SIDES
- AVOCADO$4.50
- BEAN ENCHILADA$2.85
- BEANS$3.75
- BEEF ENCHILADA$2.85
- BLACK BEANS$4.25
- BURRITO$3.99
- CHEESE ENCHILADA$2.85
- CHICKEN ENCHILADA$2.85
- CHILE RELLENO$3.99
- CRAB MEAT ENCHILADA$4.50
- CRABMEAT BURRITO$7.00
- DICE TOMATO$1.00
- FRIES$4.25
- FRIES W/ CHEESE SAUCE$5.25
- GRILL CHICKEN BURRITO$6.75
- HARD TACO$3.25
- JALAPENO$1.00
- LETTUCE$1.75
- PICO DE GALLO$1.00
- POBLANO PEPPER$3.99
- RICE$3.75
- RICE W/ CHEESE SAUCE$6.25
- SHREDDED CHEESE$1.00
- SHRIMP BURRITO$7.00
- SHRIMP ENCHILADA$4.99
- SHRIMP TACO$4.50
- SOFT TACO$3.25
- SOUR CREAM$1.25
- STEAK BURRITO$6.75
- TACO CARNITAS$3.88
- TACO CHORIZO$4.25
- TACO CRAB MEAT$4.25
- TACO GRILL CHICKEN$3.88
- TACO PASTOR$3.99
- TACO STEAK$3.88
- TAMAL$3.25
- Flour Tortillas$0.98
- Corn Tortillas$0.98
- Taco Lengua$3.99
- Taco Cabeza$3.99
- Fried Chicken burrito$4.98
- Fried Beef burritos$4.98
Soups
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian Fajitas$13.99
- Vegetarian Platter$12.99
One burrito stuffed with grill vegetables topped with green salsa, served with rice, black beans,and a cheese quesadilla
- Vegetarian A$11.99
bean burrito, cheese enchilada, tostada with bean and nacho cheese
- Vegetarian B$11.99
Chalupa, cheese enchilada, rice and beans
- Vegetarian C$11.99
One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla, one chalupa
- Vegetarian D$11.99
one bean, one tostaguac, one cheese enchilada and rice
- Vegetarian E$11.99
One bean burrito with nacho cheese, one cheese enchilada and one cheese quesadilla
- Vegetarian F$11.99
One chile poblano, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans
Tortas
Drink Menu
Beer
Liquors
- House Vodka$4.50
- Titos Vodka$6.00
- Absolut Vodka$6.00
- Smirnoff Vodka$6.00
- Tanqueray$5.99
- House Gin$4.00
- House Rum$4.50
- Bacardi$6.00
- Captain Morgan$6.00
- Malibu$6.00
- 1800$8.98
- Cazadores$8.98
- Cuervo Anejo$9.98
- Don Julio Anejo$8.78
- Don Julio Blanco$6.28
- Don Julio Reposado$8.28
- El Jimador$5.98
- Gold Sauza$5.98
- Herradura$5.98
- Hornitos$5.98
- Patron Anejo$8.98
- Patron Silver$6.28
- Sauza Tres Generaciones$5.98
- House Tequila$4.98
- Southern Comfort$5.99
- Jack Daniels$6.25
- Jim Beam$6.25
- Seagram's 7$6.00
- Seagram's Canadian Club$6.00
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Jameson$6.25
- Fireball$6.00
- Los Amantes$8.99
- 400 Conejos$7.99
Margaritas
Mix Drinks
N/A Beverages
- Cherry Pepsi$3.25
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Coffee$3.58
- Diet Mountain Dew$3.25
- Diet Pepsi$3.25
- Dr. Pepper$3.25
- Horchata$3.98
- Iced Tea$3.25
- Jarritos$3.98
- Lemonade$3.25
- Mexican Coke$3.98
- Milk$3.50
- Mountain Dew$3.25
- Mug Root Beer$3.25
- Pepsi$3.25
- Sierra Mist$3.25
- Sweet Tea$3.58
- Tea$3.50
- Agua Mineral Preparada$5.98
- Michelada Virgen$6.50
