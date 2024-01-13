Tortas Ahogadas El Tio 3350 Main St
Drinks Menu / Bebidas
Appetizers / Bocadillos
Appetizers/ Aperitivos
- Pig Feet/ Patas de puerco$3.50
Pig Feet, onions, tomatoes, salsa
- Nachos$9.95
Corn tortilla chips topped w/cheese, pinto beans, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & jalapenos (choice of meat Extra)
- Molletes$7.95
Half of the Telera Bread with refried beans and panela cheese oven bake
- Chips n salsa$1.75
- Guacamole$3.95
- Queso Fundido$6.25
- Nachos Supreme$8.95
Main Menu / Menu Principal
Tortas
Tacos
Tostadas
Quesadillas
Burritos
Mexican Plates
- Barbacoa$14.00
Beef stew, Corn tortilla, onions, cilantro on the side
- Carne en su Jugo$18.00
Small pieces of flank steak are cooked in their juices, then mixed with whole beans and crispy crumbled bacon, cilantro, and onion
- Carne asada$18.00
Open flame Skirt steak, served w/ salsa fresca, chiles toreados & grilled onions, served with rice and beans
- Camarones a la Diabla$17.50
Prawns, onions, tomatoes, bell pepper sautéed in butter and out own tasty red sauce. Prawns are butterflied and peeled. Served with lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, rice and beans. Spicy!
- Fajitas$17.50
Your choice of steak, chicken, shrimp or a combination marinated in our special sauce then delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions, carrots and bell peppers. Served with rice and beans, tortillas, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Soup/Sopas
Paquetes
Breakfast / Desayunos
Breakfast/Desayunos
- Chilaquiles$14.50
Crispy corn tortillas, scrambled eggs, topped w/ queso fresco, jack cheese, crema, served w/ choice of beans or citrus salad
- Huevos con chorizo$14.50
2 eggs, sausage, beans, corn tortillas or bread roll
- Huevos con Jamon$14.50
2 eggs, Ham, beans, corn tortillas or bread roll
- Huevos a la Mexicana$14.50
2 Eggs with diced Tomatoes, Jalapeno Chili Sauce and diced Onions. With Beans and Tortillas or bread rolls
- Huevos Ahogados$14.50
2 Sunny side up eggs on top of corn tortilla with special sauce, beans
- Huevos Rancheros$14.50