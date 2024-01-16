Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita 3 3811 N Fairfax Dr Suite 175
FOOD/MENU/IN/HOUSE
TORTAS
- TORTA/ASADA$11.99
New York steak, comes with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinegre.
- TORTA/BIRRIA$12.99
Beef Birria, comes with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, and chilies in vinegre.
- TORTA/CABEZA$12.99
BEEF HEAD. comes with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinegre.
- TORTA/CAMARON$12.99
Grilled Shrimp, Comes with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinegre.
- TORTA/CARNITAS$11.99
roasted Pork with Mexican spices, comes with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, pickled peppers.
- TORTA/CHORIZO$11.99
Mexican sausage, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinagre.
- TORTA/CUBANA$13.50
made with Ham, hot dog, Mexican sausage, steak, fresh omelette, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinagre.
- TORTA/CUERITO$12.50
Pork Skin, comes with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinegre.
- TORTA/JAMON$11.99
Ham with a fresh omelette, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinagre.
- TORTA/LENGUA$13.50
Beef tongue, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinegre.
- TORTA/MILANESA/BEEF$13.50
Breaded New York steak marinated with Mexican herbs, also comes with fresh omelette, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinegre.
- TORTA/MILANESA/POLLO$12.99
Breaded Chicken breast marinated with Mexican herbs, comes with a fresh omelette, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, Oaxaca cheese, chiles in vinegre.
- TORTA/MIXTA$11.99
New yorkSteak and Mexican sausage, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinagre.
- TORTA/MOLE$12.50
Shredded Chiken comes with Mole Oaxaca is Adobo made with mexican spices , comes with french bread, lettuce, raw onions, and fresh cheese.
- TORTA/PASTOR$11.99
Pork marinated with Mexican herbs adobo sauce and pineapple, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinagre.
- TORTA/PESCADO$12.99
Tilapa fillet, marinated in mexican adobo sauce, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinagre.
- TORTA/POLLO$12.25
Chicken marinated in mexican adobo sauce, All the Tortas come with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinagre.
- TORTA/TRIPA$13.50
Beef Tripe, comes with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinegre.
- TORTA/VEGGIE$11.99
comes with french bread, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, grilled and raw onions, grilled cactus, grilled toatoes, mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, chilies in vinegre.
TACOS / price per taco
- ASADA$3.60
New York steak, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- BIRRIA$3.60
Beef Birria, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- CABEZA$3.60
BEEF HEAD. Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
- CAMARON$3.75
Shrimp taco, served with lettuce, Each Taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- CARNITAS$3.60
Roasted Pork, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- CHORIZO$3.60
Mexican Sausage, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- CRISPY-CHEESY/BIRRIA-TACO$3.75
Beef crispy & cheesy birria taco, comes with crispy Tortilla, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh limes, hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- CUERITO$3.60
Pork Skin, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco) (price per taco)
- LENGUA$3.75
Beef Tongue, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- MIXTO$3.60
New York steak and Mexican Sausage, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- PASTOR$3.60
Pork in Mexican herbs served with pineapple, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- PESCADO$3.60
Tilapia Fish served with Avocado, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- POLLO$3.60
Chicken Marinated with Mexican Adobo sauce, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- TRIPA$3.70
Beef tripe, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
- VEGGIE$3.60
Vegetable taco served with Avocado, lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cactus, Grilled Tomatoes, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side. (price per taco)
QUESADILLAS
- Q/ASADA$11.50
Quesadilla comes with New york steak, Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/BIRRIA$12.50
Quesadilla comes with Beef Birria, also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/CABEZA$13.50
Quesadilla comes with BEEF HEAD, Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/CAMARON$12.75
Quesadilla comes with Shrimp, Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/CARNITAS$11.50
Quesadilla comes with roasted pork that's marinated in Mexican herbs. Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/CHEESE$7.99
Plain cheese quesadilla.
- Q/CHORIZO$11.50
Quesadilla comes with Mexican sausage (chorizo) Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/CUERITO$11.95
Quesadilla comes with Pork Skin, Also comes with Mozzarella Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Tomatoes and Onions, Mayo, Mustard inside. On the side: Pickled Peppers, and hot or Mild Sauce.
- Q/HAMON$11.50
Quesadilla comes with Smoked ham. Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/LENGUA$12.99
Quesadilla comes with Beef tongue. Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/MIXTA$11.50
Quesadilla comes with New york steak and Mexican sausage (chorizo) Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/PASTOR$11.50
Quesadilla comes with pork marinate in Mexican herbs and pineapple, Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/PESCADO$11.95
Quesadilla comes with Grilled tilapia Marinate with Mexican spices, Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce
- Q/POLLO$11.75
Quesadilla comes with Chicken breast that's marinated in Adobo sauce and Mexican herbs. Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/TRIPA$13.50
Quesadilla comes with Beef Tripe, Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
- Q/VEGGIE$11.50
Quesadilla comes with grilled cactus and cilantro. Also comes with mozzarella cheese, avocado, omelette, grilled tomatoes and onions, mayo, mustard inside. On the side: Pickled peppers, and hot or mild sauce.
ALAMBRES
- A/ASADA$13.75
New York steak, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers, grilled onions, melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/BIRRIA$13.75
Beef Birria, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers, grilled onions, melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/CABEZA$13.99
BEEF HEAD. All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers, grilled onions, melted Oaxaca cheese on top, and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/CAMARON$13.99
Shrimp , All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers and onions, also melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/CARNITAS$13.75
Roster pork, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers and onions, also melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/CHORIZO$13.75
Mexican chorizo, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers and onions, also melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/CUERITO$13.75
Pork Skin, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers, grilled onions, melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/LENGUA$13.99
Beef Tonge, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers and onions, also melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/MIXTO$13.75
New york steak with mexican Chorizo, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers and onions, also melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/PASTOR$13.75
pork marinate with the pineapple, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers and onions, also melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/POLLO$13.75
Grilled Chiken marinated with Adobo Sauce, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers and onions, also melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
- A/TRIPA$13.99
Beef tripe, All the Alambres comes with sauteed bell peppers and onions, also melted cheese on top and a touch of chipotle sauce.
HUARACHES
- H/ASADA$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes with New york steak,Refried beans ,grilled cactus,lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/BIRRIA$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes with Beef Birria, Refried beans ,grilled cactus,lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/CABEZA$13.99
Hand made tortilla comes with BEEF HEAD, Refried beans , grilled cactus,lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/CAMARON$13.99
Hand made tortilla comes with Grilled Shrimp, Refried beans ,grilled cactus,lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side
- H/CARNITAS$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes, with Roasted Pork marinate with Mexican herbs, Refried beans ,grilled cactus,lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/CHORIZO$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes with, Mexican (Chorizo) Sausage, Refried beans ,grilled cactus,lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/CUERITO$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes with Pork Skin, Refried beans ,grilled cactus,lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side
- H/LENGUA$13.99
Hand made tortilla comes with Beef tongue, Refried beans, grilled cactus, lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/MIXTO$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes with New york steak and Mexican sausage, Refried beans, grilled cactus, lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/MOLE$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes with Mexican Mole and Shredded chicken, Refried beans, grilled cactus, lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/PASTOR$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes with pork marinate with mexican herbs and pineapple, Refried beans, grilled cactus, lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/POLLO$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes with Chicken breast marinate in adobo sauce, Refried beans, grilled cactus, lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/TRIPA$13.99
Hand made tortilla comes with Beef Tripe, Refried beans ,grilled cactus,lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled and raw onions, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- H/VEGGIE$12.99
Hand made tortilla comes with grilled cactus ,Refried beans, lettuce, fresh cheese, grilled Tomatoes, raw onions, grilled onios, fresh Avocado, sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
SOPES
- S/ASADA$5.99
A Hand made tortilla with New York Steak. Comes lettuce, fresh cheese, refried beans, grilled and raw onions on top. Sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- S/BIRRIA$5.99
A Hand made tortilla comes with Beef Birria, lettuce, fresh cheese, refried beans, grilled and raw onions on top. Sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side
- S/CABEZA$6.50
A Hand made tortilla with BEEF HEAD. Comes lettuce, fresh cheese, refried beans, grilled and raw onions on top. Sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- S/CAMARON$6.50
A Hand made tortilla with Grilled Shrimp, Comes lettuce, fresh cheese, refried beans, grilled and raw onions on top. Sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- S/CARNITAS$5.99
A Hand made tortilla with roasted pork marinated in Mexican herbs. Comes lettuce, fresh cheese, refried beans, grilled and raw onions on top. Sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- S/CHORIZO$5.99
A Hand made tortilla with Mexican sausage (chorizo). Comes lettuce, fresh cheese, refried beans, grilled and raw onions on top. Sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- S/CUERITO$5.99
A Hand Made Tortilla with Pork Skin, Comes Lettuce, fresh Cheese, refried Beans, grilled and raw Onions on top. Sour Cream, hot or mild Sauce on the side.
- S/LENGUA$6.50
A Hand made tortilla with beef tongue. Comes lettuce, fresh cheese, refried beans, grilled and raw onions on top. Sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- S/MIXTO$5.99
A Hand made tortilla with New York Steak and Mexican sausage (chorizo). Comes lettuce, fresh cheese, refried beans, grilled and raw onions on top. Sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- S/PASTOR$5.99
A Hand made tortilla with pork marinate in Mexican herbs and pineapple . Comes lettuce, fresh cheese, refried beans, grilled and raw onions on top. Sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- S/POLLO$5.99
A Hand made tortilla with chicken breast marinated in adobo sauce. Comes lettuce, fresh cheese, refried beans, grilled and raw onions on top. Sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- S/TRADICIONAL$4.99
A Hand made tortilla. Comes lettuce, fresh cheese, refried beans, grilled and raw onions on top. Sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- S/TRIPA$6.50
A Hand made tortilla with Beef tripe. Comes lettuce, fresh cheese, refried beans, grilled and raw onions on top. Sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- S/VEGGIE$5.99
A Hand made tortilla with grilled cactus and cilantro. Comes lettuce, fresh cheese, refried beans, grilled and raw onions on top. Sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
CARNE,ASADA/CHILAQUILES/&/FLAUTAS
- FLAUTAS/CARNE$9.99
Crispy rolled up taquitos: come with Flank steak, onions, and tomatoes inside. Also, comes with; pico de gallo, lettuce, fresh cheese, avocado on top. Sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- FLAUTAS/POLLO$8.99
Crispy rolled up taquitos: come with shredded chicken, onions, and tomatoes inside. Also, comes with; pico de gallo, lettuce, fresh cheese, avocado on top. Sour cream, hot or mild sauce on the side.
- CARNE/ASADA/DINER$17.99
12 Oz GRILL NEW YORK STEAK . Served with Mexican Rice, Corn Tortilla, onion Cambrie, cactus, jalapeno, salad, avocado. TIME FOR PREP 15 MINUTES.
- PORK/CHICHARRON/ONLY/1Lb$15.50
1LB OF MEXICAN PORK CHICHARRONES CRISPY.
- CHILAQUILES$8.75
Chilaquiles are a traditional Mexican dish consisting of corn tortillas cut into quarters and lightly fried, also is sautéed with combination of salsa verde and salsa Roja, comes with sour cream, fresh onions, fresh Cotija cheese, and your choice of extra difference type of meats.
APPETIZERS
- 3/GREEN/ONIONS/CAMBRAY$3.80
Three Grilled onions.
- 3/JALAPENO/&/CHEESE$4.35
three Grilled Jalapenos stuffing with Mexican oxaca cheese.
- BEANS/&/CHEESE/8oz$3.80
8oz Refried beans with fresh cheese on
- CEVICHE/MIX$13.25
Ceviche mix comes with fresh Tilapia and Shrimp that's marinated in fresh lime juice and Ginger. Also comes with fresh Tomatoes, red Onions. Chips and Valentina sauce are also included on the side.
- CHEESE/MELT/8oz$3.99
MELTED OXACA CHEESE DIP. 8oz
- SKIN.CHICHARRONES/&/BEANS$7.85
Fried Pork skin with refried Beans and fresh Cheese.
- SKIN.CHICHARRONES/&/GUACAMOLE$8.99
Fried Pork skin with fresh Guacamole.
- SKIN.CHICHARRONES/&/PICO$7.25
Fried Pork skin with Pico de Gallo.
- SKIN.CHICHARRONES/ONLY$5.50
Fried Pork skin only.
- CHIPS/&/GUACAMOLE$8.25
- CHIPS/&/MELTED/CHEESE$6.90
CHIPS AND MELTED OXACA CHEESE DIP. 8oz
- CHIPS/&/PICO$5.90
- CHIPS/BEANS/&/CHEESE$6.90
- CHIPS/ONLY$3.90
- CONSOME/12oz$4.25
12oz. beef birria soup comes with fresh silantro an fresh onions a good combination for your tacos.
- ELOTE$3.99
Grilled Corn with Mayo, fresh cheese, and chilli powder.
- ELPANADAS/FLANK STEAK$8.75
Patty/ Stuffed with OxacaCheese and shredded flank steak.
- EMPANADAS/POLLO$8.25
Patty/ Stuffed with OxacaCheese, Shredded Chicken it's cooking with tomatoes onions, touch of chipotle sauce.
- FRIES$3.75
- FRITURA/MEX$13.75
FRITURA MEX. comes with deep fry shrimp, calamari, tentacles, tilapia, bell peppers, and onions.
- GUACAMOLE/ONLY$5.90
- NOPAL/COMBO$5.60
Grilled Cactus comes with two green onions and a grilled Jalapeno stuffin with cheese.
- PICO/DE/GALLO/ONLY$4.75
- TOSTADA/TINGA$4.25
Shredded Chicken it's cooking with tomatoes onions, touch of chipotle sauce. also on the side comes with a flat hard tortilla, lettuce, fresh cheese, sour cream, and hot or mild sauce.
- XTR/SIDE/OF/MEXICAN/RICE/8oz$3.35
- XTR/SIDE/OF/WHITE/RICE/8oz$3.00
- PORK.CHICHARRON/ONLY 1Lb. New$15.50
1LB OF MEXICAN CHICHARRONES CRISPY WITH MEAT.
- PLATANOS/MADUROS/$7.50
Fried Ripe Plantains, served whit fried pintos beans and fresh cream.
SIDES
- AVANERO/1oz$0.60
- AVANERO/8oz$6.25
- BAG/40TORTILLAS$5.50
- RADISH/&/CUCUMBERS/8oz$2.50
- SALSA/CAMARON/8oz$4.95
- SALSA/ROJA/1oz$0.50
- SALSA/ROJA/8oz$4.95
- SALSA/VERDE/1oz$0.50
- SALSA/VERDE/8oz$4.95
- SOUR/CREAM/1oz$0.50
- SOUR/CREAM/8oz$5.50
XTR/SIDE/OF/WHITE/ RICE/8oz
MEGA/NACHOS
- ASADA/NACHOS$12.99
Mega nachos, they come with Newyork Steak, re-fried pinto beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled jalapenos, salsa verde, and a touch of cilantro.
- BIRRIA/NACHOS$12.99
Mega nachos, they come with Beef birria, re-fried pinto beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled jalapenos, salsa verde, and a touch of cilantro.
- CABEZA/NACHOS$13.99
Mega nachos, they come with BEEF HEAH, re-fried pinto beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled jalapenos, salsa verde, and a touch of cilantro.
- CAMARON/NACHOS$13.99
Mega nachos, they come with , Shrimp, re-fried pinto beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled jalapenos, salsa verde, and a touch of cilantro.
- CARNITAS/NACHOS$12.99
Mega nachos, they come with Shredded pork Marinate with Mexican Herbs, re-fried pinto beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled jalapenos, salsa verde, and a touch of cilantro.
- CHORIZO/NACHOS$12.99
Mega nachos, they come with Mexican Sausage-Chorizo, re-fried pinto beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled jalapenos, salsa verde, and a touch of cilantro.
- LENGUA/NACHOS$13.99
Mega nachos, they come with Beef tonge, re-fried pinto beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled jalapenos, salsa verde, and a touch of cilantro.
- MIX/NACHOS$12.99
Mega nachos, they come with Newyork Steak, and Mexican Sausage-Chorizo, re-fried pinto beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled jalapenos, salsa verde, and a touch of cilantro.
- PASTOR/NACHOS$12.99
Mega nachos, they come with pork Marinate with Pineapple, and Mexican Herbs, re-fried pinto beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled jalapenos, salsa verde, and a touch of cilantro.
- PESCADO/NACHOS$12.99
Mega nachos, they come with Grilled Tilapia Marinate with Mexican Herbs, re-fried pinto beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled jalapenos, salsa verde, and a touch of cilantro.
- POLLO/NACHOS$12.99
Mega nachos, they come with Grilled Chicken Marinate with Mexican Herbs, re-fried pinto beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled jalapenos, salsa verde, and a touch of cilantro.
- VEGGIE/NACHOS$12.99
Mega nachos, they come with, Grlled Tomatoes, Grilled Cactus, Marinate With Mexican Herbs, re-fried pinto beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled jalapenos, salsa verde, and a touch of cilantro.
MEGA/BURRITOS
- B/ASADA$11.99
Burrito comes With New york steak, also comes with oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, beans, grilled onions, also the jalapeno and sour cream comes on the side.
- B/BIRRIA$12.99
Burrito comes With Beef Birria, also comes with oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, beans, grilled onions, also the jalapeno and sour cream comes on the side.
- B/CABEZA$12.99
Burrito comes BEEF HEAD, also comes with oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, beans, grilled onions, also the jalapeno and sour cream comes on the side.
- B/CAMARON$12.99
Burrito comes With Shrimp, also comes with oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, beans, grilled onions, also the jalapeno and sour cream comes on the side.
- B/CARNITAS$11.99
Burrito comes With Roasted Pork thats' marinate in Mexican herbs, also comes with oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, beans, grilled onions, also the jalapeno and sour cream comes on the side.
- B/CHORIZO$11.99
Burrito comes With Mexican sausage, also comes with oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, beans, grilled onions, also the jalapeno and sour cream comes on the side.
- B/CUBANO$12.99
Burrito comes With New york steak, Ham, Hot Dog, Mexican Sausage, fresh omelette, also comes with oaxaca cheese, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, rice, beans, grilled onions, also the jalapeno and sour cream comes on the side.
- B/HAMON$11.99
Burrito comes With Ham and fresh omelette, also comes with oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, beans, grilled onions, also the jalapeno and sour cream comes on the side.
- B/LENGUA$12.99
Burrito comes With Beef Tonge, also comes with oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, beans, grilled onions, also the jalapeno and sour cream comes on the side.
- B/MIX$11.99
Burrito comes With New york steak and Mexican Sausage, also comes with oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, beans, grilled onions, also the jalapeno and sour cream comes on the side.
- B/PASTOR$11.99
Burrito comes With Pork marinate with pineapple, also comes with oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, beans, grilled onions, also the jalapeno and sour cream comes on the side.
- B/PESCADO$11.99
Burrito comes With Grilled Tilapia, also comes with oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, beans, grilled onions, also the jalapeno and sour cream comes on the side.
- B/POLLO$11.99
Burrito comes With Chicken Breast, also comes with oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, beans, grilled onions, also the jalapeno and sour cream comes on the side.
- B/VEGGIE$11.99
Burrito comes With Fresh Omelette, Avocado, grilled Cactus, oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, beans, grilled onions, also the jalapeno and sour cream comes on the side.
SOUPS
- CONSOME$4.25
12oz. beef birria soup comes with fresh silantro an fresh onions a good combination for your tacos.
- MOLE/OLLA$14.99
32.oz/Beef soup, comes with Ossobuco, carrots, corn, potatos, zuchini, cabbage, Chayote, cilantro, Mexican epazote, chick pea, and a touch of Guajillo peppers sauce.
- POZOLE$13.99
32/oz. Pork soup comes with Hominy and touch of Guajillo sauce
- SOPA/MARISCOS$14.99
32.oz/Seafood soup comes with Crab meat,Shrimp, Calamari, Mussels, Tilapia, bell peppers, and a touch of cream sauce, cream is opcional.
- SOPA/POLLO$13.50
32.oz/Chicken soup, comes with Chicken thigh & leg bone in, corn, Potatos, Zuchini, Yellow Squash, Tomatoes, Celery, cilantro, 4Tortillas, Onios, and fresh limes on the side.
DESSERTS
- ARROS/CON/LECHE$6.99
Hot, Traditional Mexican Rice pudding
- BREAD PUDDING$4.99
- CHEESECAKE$6.99
Creamy vanilla cheesecake
- CHOCO FLAN$6.99
HALF CHOCOLATE CAKE & HALF FLAN
- CHURROS$6.99
- FLAN$6.99
- MANGO MOUSSE CAKE$6.99
Home made Mango mousse cake.
- MANGO/&/CHILE$4.50
- RASPADOS (Snow Cones)$4.75
Snow Cone mix your choice of flavors Tamarindo. Mango. Passion fruit. Grape. Pina Colada. chilli with fresh lime. condensed Milk.
- TIRAMISU$6.99
- TRES LECHES$6.99
KIDS/MENU
TRAYS
- PREMIUM/TRAY/25-TACOS$78.00
CHOISE OF 25 TACOS
- PREMIUM/TRAY/10/TORTAS$115.00
- TRAY/10-QUESADILLAS/$11.50$87.00
- TRAY/REGULAS/10-TORTAS$96.00
- TRAY/15-CORN$47.00
15 corn on the cob comes with mayo, chilli powder,fresh cheese, and fresh lime.
- TRAY/BEANS/W/CHEESE ONLY$25.00
- TRAY/CEVICHE-MIX$110.00
- TRAY/CHIPS/&/BEANS W/ CHEESE$39.00
- TRAY/CHIPS/&/GUAC$49.00
- TRAY/CHIPS/&/PICO$33.00
- TRAY/CHIPS/ONLY$17.00
- TRAY/GUAC/ONLY$43.00
- TRAY/PICO/ONLY$25.00
- TRAY/R-10-QUESADILLAS/$9.50$87.00
- TRAY/REGULAR-TACOS/25$72.00
- TRAY/RICE$28.00
- TRAY/BEANS$28.00
BEVERAGES
- APPLE JUICE$3.75
- CAN/COKE$2.50
- COCONUT WATER$3.99
- COLA/CHAMPAGNE$3.50
- DEER/PARK$2.50
- DIET/COKE$2.50
- ICE/TEA$3.99
- INKA/COLA$3.50
- J/FRUIT/PUNCH$3.50
- J/GUAVA$3.50
- J/JAMAICA$3.50
HIBISCUS
- J/LIMON$3.50
- J/MANDARINA$3.50
- J/MANGO$3.50
- J/PINA$3.50
- J/TAMARINDO$3.50
- J/TORONJA$3.50
- MEXICAN/COKE$3.50
- ORANGE/JUICE$3.50
- RED BULL$3.99
8oz
- S/PEREGRINO$3.99
SPRANKLING WATER 500.MM S, PEREGRINO
- SANGRIA$3.50
- SIDRAL$3.50
- SPRITE$2.50
- VITAMIN/WATER$3.50