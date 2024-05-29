Tortazo Old Orchard
food
snacks
- CHIPS + SALSA
tomatillo salsa, chipotle salsa$4.00
- CHIPS + GUACAMOLE - ALMOST NAKED
topped with cilantro + red onion, served with tomatillo salsa + chipotle salsa$9.00
- CHIPS + GUACAMOLE - FULLY DRESSED
topped with cilantro + red onion, bacon, serrano chiles, cotija cheese, pepitas, tomatoes, served with tomatillo salsa + chipotle salsa$10.50
- CHILE + GARLIC PEANUTS$4.00
tortas
- CRISPY CHICKEN MILANESA
napa cabbage, pickled jalapeños, cotija cheese, avocado-tomatillo salsa, cilantro crema$14.00
- CUBANA
berkshire pork loin, bacon, avocado, shredded cheese, chipotle mustard, cilantro crema$13.00
- CARNE ASADA
chile-rubbed prime sirloin, avocado, poblano rajas, arugula, chimichurri$16.00
- CHIPOTLE-ROASTED CHICKEN
avocado, poblano rajas, shredded cheese, arugula, cilantro crema$12.75
- EGGPLANT MILANESA
a vegetarian version of our most popular torta$12.00
- CARNITAS
slow cooked pork shoulder, guacamole, pickled onions$14.00
quesadillas
tacos
soup + salads
- TORTILLA SOUP
avocado, shredded cheese, pasilla chile, lime crema$9.00
- GUACAMOLE COBB
romaine + arugula, bacon, roasted corn + black bean salsa, tomatoes, poblano rajas, queso fresco, chipotle ranch dressing$14.00
- EL TORTAZO
romaine + arugula, avocado, black beans, radishes, poblano rajas, cilantro, tortilla strips, green chile citrus vinaigrette$11.00
extras
- CHIPOTLE SALSA$0.50
- TOMATILLO SALSA$0.50
- HABANERO SALSA$0.50
- CHIPOTLE RANCH$1.00
- GREEN CHILE CITRUS VINAIGRETTE$1.00
- CAJETA CARAMEL$2.00
- CHOCOLATE$2.00
- AVOCADO TOMATILLO SALSA$0.50
- CHIMICHURRI$0.50
- CHIPOTLE MUSTARD$0.50
- CILANTRO CREMA$1.00
- LIME CREMA$0.75
- ONIONS + CILANTRO$0.50
- PICKLED JALAPEÑOS$0.50
- SALSA DIABLA$0.50
- SIDE GUACAMOLE$2.50
- SOUR CREAM$0.75
beverage
to go booze
- BOTTLE EL SÚPER CLÁSICO MARGARITA
bring the fiesta home. our classic margarita serves 4 people. just pour over ice. cups provided$45.00
- BOTTLE SEASONAL FRUIT MARGARITA
bring the fiesta home. our seasonal fruit margarita serves 4 people. just pour over ice. cups provided$46.00
- BOTTLE SPICY MARGARITA
bring the fiesta home. our spicy margarita serves 4 people. just pour over ice. cups provided$52.00
- TECATE CAN$5.00
- CORONA BTL$6.00
- NEGRA MODELO BLT$6.00
- NOON WHISTLE COSZO CAN
pale ale$7.00
- SON OF JUICE IPA CAN$9.00
to go drinks
- HORCHATA AGUA FRESCA
*contains dairy$4.00
- LIME AGUA FRESCA$4.00
- CITRUS + BASIL AGUA FRESCA$4.00
- JAMAICA AGUA FRESCA$4.00
- TAMARINDO AGUA FRESCA$4.00
- ICED TEA$3.50
- MEXICAN COKE$4.00
- DIET COKE$2.50
- JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH$4.00
- JARRITOS GRAPEFRUIT$4.00
- MEXICAN SPRITE$4.00
- ORANGE FANTA$4.00
- TOPO CHICO$3.75
- OPEN WATER$2.50
- PHONY MEZCAL NEGRONI N.A.
st. agrestis non-alchoholic mezcal negroni$12.00
- DARK MATTER COLD COFFEE - CHOCOLATE CITY
dark matter cold brew coffee - chocolate city, 7.5oz can$6.00
- DARK MATTER COLD COFFEE - VANILLA SUBURBS
dark matter cold brew coffee - vanilla suburbs, 7.5oz can$6.00
retail
to go retail
- NEMI PICKLED JALAPEÑO
cactus stick snack$4.50
- NEMI CHILE TURMERIC
cactus stick snack$4.50
- NEMI SMOKY CHIPOTLE
cactus stick snack$4.50
- NEMI CHURRO CINNAMON
cactus stick snack$4.50
- COCONUT ALFAJOR
dulce de leche stuffed butter cookies$4.50
- DARK CHOCOLATE ALFAJOR
dulce de leche stuffed chocolate cookies, dipped in belgian dark chocolate$4.50
- WHITE CHOCOLATE ALFAJOR
dulce de leche stuffed butter cookies, dipped in belgian white chocolate$4.50
- GUAVA ALFAJOR
dulce de leche stuffed butter cookies$4.50
- ALFAJORES GIFT BOX
12 miniature dulce de leche cookies in each flavor, coconut, guava, dark chocolate, & white chocolate$36.00
- CHOCOLATE BAR GIFT BOX
a collaboration with sleep walk chocolateria x chef rick bayless - a blend of cacaos from southern mexico roasted and handmade in chicago mole - with spices and mole filling jalisco - infused with tequila and guajillo aztec - with chile, spices, and marigold oaxaca - infused with mezcal and oaxacan pasilla$28.00
- EXCLUSIVE DARK MATTER COFFEE BEANS
from unión majomut cooperative in chiapas, mexico, blended exclusively for rick bayless. 12oz bag$16.00
- SIGNED COOKBOOK - MEXICAN KITCHEN
Rick Bayless provides the inspirations and guidance that home cooks have needed to translate the heart of this world-class cuisine to everyday cooking. Winner of the Cookbook of the Year at the 1996 IACP/Julia Child Cookbook Awards.$35.00
- SIGNED COOKBOOK - MEXICO ONE PLATE AT A TIME
Rick Bayless understands that preparing the bold flavors of Mexican food requires more time than most of us have for weeknight dinners. His latest cookbook is filled with recipes for fresh, delicious, nutritional meals that take less than 30 minutes to make.$35.00
- SIGNED COOKBOOK - FIESTA AT RICK'S
Whether you are hosting an intimate get-together for a few friends or an outdoor extravaganza for a crowd, Rick Bayless shows you the way. Rick presents 150 recipes, from libations and savory nibbles to street food and live-fire grilled meat and fish. Ideal for anyone who wants to spice up their parties.$35.00
- SIGNED COOKBOOK - MEXICAN EVERYDAY
Rick Bayless understands that preparing the bold flavors of Mexican food requires more time than most of us have for weeknight dinners. His latest cookbook is filled with recipes for fresh, delicious, nutritional meals that take less than 30 minutes to make.$35.00
- SIGNED COOKBOOK - MORE MEXICAN EVERYDAY
This follow-up to Rick’s groundbreaking “Mexican Everyday” celebrates even more deliciously simple dishes, with quick recipes suitable for both busy weeknights and weekends with friends.$35.00
- SIGNED COOKBOOK - AUTHENTIC MEXICAN
The complete and easy-to-use compendium of our southern neighbor’s cooking. It’s a book that joins the fundamentals of the Mexican kitchen with the culture that discovered and created them.$35.00
- HAT$25.00
- BANDANA$12.00
- SHIRT$30.00