food

snacks

CHILE + GARLIC PEANUTS

$4.00

CHIPS + SALSA

$5.00

tomatillo salsa, chipotle salsa

CHIPS + GUACAMOLE - ALMOST NAKED

$12.00

topped with cilantro + red onion, served with tomatillo salsa + chipotle salsa

CHIPS + GUACAMOLE - FULLY DRESSED

$14.00

topped with cilantro + red onion, bacon, serrano chiles, cotija cheese, pepitas, tomatoes, served with tomatillo salsa + chipotle salsa

POTATO-POBLANO FLAUTAS

$10.00

cotija + shredded cheese, cilantro crema, served with guacamole

BAJA SHRIMP COCTEL

$14.00

avocado, cucumber, cilantro + red onion, tostadas

SMOKED SALMON CEVICHE TOSTADAS

$14.00

guacamole, tomatoes, serranos, jicama

tortas

CRISPY CHICKEN MILANESA

$15.00

napa cabbage, pickled jalapeños, cotija cheese, avocado-tomatillo salsa, cilantro crema

CUBANA

$15.00

berkshire pork loin, bacon, avocado, shredded cheese, chipotle mustard, cilantro crema

CARNE ASADA

$18.00

chile-rubbed prime sirloin, avocado, poblano rajas, arugula, chimichurri

CHIPOTLE-ROASTED CHICKEN

$14.50

avocado, poblano rajas, shredded cheese, arugula, cilantro crema

EGGPLANT MILANESA

$13.00

a vegetarian version of our most popular torta

HEIRLOOM TOMATO

$14.50

avocado, queso oaxaca, cilantro-serrano mayo, garlic mojo

quesadillas

CHICKEN + BACON MOJO

$16.50

tomatoes, shredded cheese, garlic mojo, cilantro crema

ROASTED MUSHROOM

$15.00

poblano rajas, shredded cheese, garlic mojo, cilantro crema

tacos caseros

3 per order; made with sobre masa heirloom corn tortillas
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN TINGA

$16.50

avocado, queso fresco, cilantro

SALSA NEGRA MUSHROOM

$15.50

queso fresco, crispy chihuahua cheese, garlic mojo, cilantro + onion

CARNITAS

$16.50

pork shoulder, guacamole, radish, cilantro + onion

SHRIMP A LA DIABLA

$17.00

chihuahua cheese, cabbage + pickled carrot slaw, cilantro + onion

platos fuertes

CHICKEN CHILAQUILES

$16.50

poblano rajas, jack & cotija cheese, black beans, tortilla strips, choice of chipotle or tomatillo salsa

CHICKEN ENCHILADA SUIZAS

$19.00

poblano rajas, chihuahua cheese, tomatillo crema

soup + salads

TORTILLA SOUP

$8.00

avocado, shredded cheese, pasilla chile, lime crema

GUACAMOLE COBB

$15.50

romaine + arugula, bacon, roasted corn + black bean salsa, tomatoes, poblano rajas, queso fresco, chipotle ranch dressing

EL TORTAZO

$12.50

romaine + arugula, avocado, pickled carrots, poblano rajas, radishes, chile dusted tortilla strips, agave avocado-tomatillo dressing

sides

FRIED PLANTAINS

$5.00

cotija cheese, lime crema

BLACK BEANS

$5.00

queso fresco, onion + cilantro

COLESLAW

$4.00

napa cabbage, pickled onions, cotija cheese, cilantro crema

ENSALADA PEQUEÑA

$5.00

romaine + arugula, cucumber, jicama, pickled carrots, green chile citrus vinaigrette

ESQUITES

$8.00

corn, queso fresco, chipotle, tajin, mayo, lime

dessert

ALMOST NAKED CHURROS

$5.00

three per order, rolled in cinnamon sugar

BAKERS DOZEN CHURROS

$20.00

extras

AVOCADO AGAVE DRESSING

$1.00
AVOCADO TOMATILLO SALSA

$0.50
CAJETA CARAMEL

$2.00
CHIMICHURRI

$0.50
CHIPOTLE MUSTARD

$0.50
CHIPOTLE RANCH

$1.00
CHIPOTLE SALSA

$0.50
CHOCOLATE

$2.00
CILANTRO CREMA

$0.50
CILANTRO SERRANO MAYO

$0.50
GREEN CHILE CITRUS VINAIGRETTE

$1.00
HABANERO SALSA

$0.50
LIME CREMA

$0.75

ONIONS + CILANTRO

$0.50

PICKLED JALAPEÑOS

$0.50
PISTACHIO GLAZE

$2.00
SIDE GUACAMOLE

$2.00
SOUR CREAM

$0.75
TOMATILLO SALSA

$0.50

kids

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.50
CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.50
CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS + CHIPS

$9.00
CHICKEN TACOS

$6.00

beverage

to go booze

TO GO MARGARITA

$15.00

an individual portion of our classic margarita. just pour over ice

BOTTLE ALMOST NAKED MARGARITA

$52.00

bring the fiesta home. our almost naked margarita serves 4 people. just pour over ice

BOTTLE ANCHO MEZCAL MARGARITA

$56.00

bring the fiesta home. our mezcal margarita serves 4 people. just pour over ice

BOTTLE EL SÚPER CLÁSICO MARGARITA

$52.00

bring the fiesta home. our classic margarita serves 4 people. just pour over ice

BOTTLE MANGO + CHAMOY MARGARITA

$59.00

bring the fiesta home. our chamoy margarita serves 4 people. just pour over ice

AURORA RAUSCHGARTEN MÄRZEN

$12.00

BROOKLYN LAGER

$7.00

CORONA

$7.00

NEGRA MODELO

$7.00

PHONOGRAPH CIDER

$10.00

ROTATING IPA

$12.00

little lobster - aurora brewing co, new england / hazy ipa

SLOOP ROTATING SOUR ALE

$8.00

TECATE

$6.00
THREES VLIET PILSNER

$9.00

to go drinks

CUCUMBER + CILANTRO AGUA FRESCA

$5.00
CITRUS + BASIL AGUA FRESCA

$5.00
JAMAICA AGUA FRESCA

$5.00
LIME AGUA FRESCA

$5.00
ICED TEA

$4.50
TOPO CHICO

$4.00
SARATOGA WATER

$4.50
MEXICAN COKE

$4.50
DIET COKE

$2.50
JARRITOS GRAPEFRUIT

$4.50
ORANGE FANTA

$4.50
MEXICAN SPRITE

$4.50
DRIP COFFEE

$3.50

retail

COOKBOOK - MEXICAN KITCHEN

$35.00
COOKBOOK - MEXICO ONE PLATE AT A TIME

$35.00
COOKBOOK - FIESTA AT RICK'S

$35.00
COOKBOOK - MEXICAN EVERYDAY

$35.00
COOKBOOK - MORE MEXICAN EVERYDAY

$35.00
COOKBOOK - AUTHENTIC MEXICAN

$35.00
GUEST HAT

$16.00
GUEST BANDANA

$12.00Out of stock
GUEST SHIRT

$20.00
SOFT MINI COOLER

$15.00Out of stock