Tortazo - Times Square 1441 Broadway
food
snacks
CHILE + GARLIC PEANUTS
CHIPS + SALSA
tomatillo salsa, chipotle salsa
CHIPS + GUACAMOLE - ALMOST NAKED
topped with cilantro + red onion, served with tomatillo salsa + chipotle salsa
CHIPS + GUACAMOLE - FULLY DRESSED
topped with cilantro + red onion, bacon, serrano chiles, cotija cheese, pepitas, tomatoes, served with tomatillo salsa + chipotle salsa
POTATO-POBLANO FLAUTAS
cotija + shredded cheese, cilantro crema, served with guacamole
BAJA SHRIMP COCTEL
avocado, cucumber, cilantro + red onion, tostadas
SMOKED SALMON CEVICHE TOSTADAS
guacamole, tomatoes, serranos, jicama
tortas
CRISPY CHICKEN MILANESA
napa cabbage, pickled jalapeños, cotija cheese, avocado-tomatillo salsa, cilantro crema
CUBANA
berkshire pork loin, bacon, avocado, shredded cheese, chipotle mustard, cilantro crema
CARNE ASADA
chile-rubbed prime sirloin, avocado, poblano rajas, arugula, chimichurri
CHIPOTLE-ROASTED CHICKEN
avocado, poblano rajas, shredded cheese, arugula, cilantro crema
EGGPLANT MILANESA
a vegetarian version of our most popular torta
HEIRLOOM TOMATO
avocado, queso oaxaca, cilantro-serrano mayo, garlic mojo
quesadillas
tacos caseros
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN TINGA
avocado, queso fresco, cilantro
SALSA NEGRA MUSHROOM
queso fresco, crispy chihuahua cheese, garlic mojo, cilantro + onion
CARNITAS
pork shoulder, guacamole, radish, cilantro + onion
SHRIMP A LA DIABLA
chihuahua cheese, cabbage + pickled carrot slaw, cilantro + onion
platos fuertes
CHICKEN CHILAQUILES
poblano rajas, jack & cotija cheese, black beans, tortilla strips, choice of chipotle or tomatillo salsa
CHICKEN ENCHILADA SUIZAS
poblano rajas, chihuahua cheese, tomatillo crema
soup + salads
TORTILLA SOUP
avocado, shredded cheese, pasilla chile, lime crema
GUACAMOLE COBB
romaine + arugula, bacon, roasted corn + black bean salsa, tomatoes, poblano rajas, queso fresco, chipotle ranch dressing
EL TORTAZO
romaine + arugula, avocado, pickled carrots, poblano rajas, radishes, chile dusted tortilla strips, agave avocado-tomatillo dressing
sides
FRIED PLANTAINS
cotija cheese, lime crema
BLACK BEANS
queso fresco, onion + cilantro
COLESLAW
napa cabbage, pickled onions, cotija cheese, cilantro crema
ENSALADA PEQUEÑA
romaine + arugula, cucumber, jicama, pickled carrots, green chile citrus vinaigrette
ESQUITES
corn, queso fresco, chipotle, tajin, mayo, lime
dessert
extras
AVOCADO AGAVE DRESSING
AVOCADO TOMATILLO SALSA
CAJETA CARAMEL
CHIMICHURRI
CHIPOTLE MUSTARD
CHIPOTLE RANCH
CHIPOTLE SALSA
CHOCOLATE
CILANTRO CREMA
CILANTRO SERRANO MAYO
GREEN CHILE CITRUS VINAIGRETTE
HABANERO SALSA
LIME CREMA
ONIONS + CILANTRO
PICKLED JALAPEÑOS
PISTACHIO GLAZE
SIDE GUACAMOLE
SOUR CREAM
TOMATILLO SALSA
beverage
to go booze
TO GO MARGARITA
an individual portion of our classic margarita. just pour over ice
BOTTLE ALMOST NAKED MARGARITA
bring the fiesta home. our almost naked margarita serves 4 people. just pour over ice
BOTTLE ANCHO MEZCAL MARGARITA
bring the fiesta home. our mezcal margarita serves 4 people. just pour over ice
BOTTLE EL SÚPER CLÁSICO MARGARITA
bring the fiesta home. our classic margarita serves 4 people. just pour over ice
BOTTLE MANGO + CHAMOY MARGARITA
bring the fiesta home. our chamoy margarita serves 4 people. just pour over ice
AURORA RAUSCHGARTEN MÄRZEN
BROOKLYN LAGER
CORONA
NEGRA MODELO
PHONOGRAPH CIDER
ROTATING IPA
little lobster - aurora brewing co, new england / hazy ipa
