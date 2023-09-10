Tortazo Willis Tower
Popular Items
CHICKEN + BACON MOJO
tomatoes, shredded cheese, garlic mojo, cilantro crema
ALMOST NAKED CHURROS
three per order, rolled in cinnamon sugar
CRISPY CHICKEN PEANUT CRUNCH
kale + cabbage, pickled carrots, sesame-peanut crunch, spicy salsa macha vinaigrette
food
snacks
CHIPS + SALSA
tomatillo salsa, chipotle salsa
CHIPS + GUACAMOLE - ALMOST NAKED
topped with cilantro + red onion, served with tomatillo salsa + chipotle salsa
CHIPS + GUACAMOLE - FULLY DRESSED
topped with cilantro + red onion, bacon, serrano chiles, cotija cheese, pepitas, tomatoes, served with tomatillo salsa + chipotle salsa
POTATO-POBLANO FLAUTAS
cotija + shredded cheese, cilantro crema, served with guacamole
tortas
CRISPY CHICKEN MILANESA
napa cabbage, pickled jalapeños, cotija cheese, avocado-tomatillo salsa, cilantro crema
CUBANA
berkshire pork loin, bacon, avocado, shredded cheese, chipotle mustard, cilantro crema
CARNE ASADA
chile-rubbed prime sirloin, avocado, poblano rajas, arugula, chimichurri
CHIPOTLE-ROASTED CHICKEN
avocado, poblano rajas, shredded cheese, arugula, cilantro crema
EGGPLANT MILANESA
a vegetarian version of our most popular torta
HEIRLOOM TOMATO
avocado, queso oaxaca, cilantro-serrano mayo, garlic mojo
quesadillas
tacos caseros
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN TINGA
avocado, queso fresco, cilantro
SALSA NEGRA MUSHROOM
queso fresco, crispy chihuahua cheese, garlic mojo, cilantro + onion
CARNITAS
pork shoulder, guacamole, radish, cilantro + onion
platos fuertes
soup + salads
TORTILLA SOUP
avocado, shredded cheese, pasilla chile, lime crema
GUACAMOLE COBB
romaine + arugula, bacon, roasted corn + black bean salsa, tomatoes, poblano rajas, queso fresco, chipotle ranch dressing
EL TORTAZO
romaine + arugula, avocado, pickled carrots, poblano rajas, radishes, chile dusted tortilla strips, agave avocado-tomatillo dressing
CRISPY CHICKEN PEANUT CRUNCH
kale + cabbage, pickled carrots, sesame-peanut crunch, spicy salsa macha vinaigrette
sides
FRIED PLANTAINS
cotija cheese, lime crema
BLACK BEANS
queso fresco, onion + cilantro
COLESLAW
napa cabbage, pickled onions, cotija cheese, cilantro crema
ESQUITES
corn, queso fresco, chipotle, tajin, mayo, lime
churros
extras
AVOCADO AGAVE DRESSING
AVOCADO TOMATILLO SALSA
CAJETA CARAMEL
CHIMICHURRI
CHIPOTLE MUSTARD
CHIPOTLE RANCH
CHIPOTLE SALSA
CHOCOLATE
CILANTRO CREMA
CILANTRO SERRANO MAYO
HABANERO SALSA
LIME CREMA
ONIONS + CILANTRO
PICKLED JALAPEÑOS
PISTACHIO GLAZE
SALSA MACHA VINAIGRETTE
SIDE GUACAMOLE
SOUR CREAM
TOMATILLO SALSA
beverage
to go booze
BOTTLE ALMOST NAKED MARGARITA
bring the fiesta home. our almost naked margarita serves 4 people. just pour over ice
BOTTLE EL SÚPER CLÁSICO MARGARITA
bring the fiesta home. our classic margarita serves 4 people. just pour over ice
BOTTLE ANCHO MEZCAL MARGARITA
bring the fiesta home. our mezcal margarita serves 4 people. just pour over ice
BOTTLE MANGO + CHAMOY MARGARITA
bring the fiesta home. our chamoy margarita serves 4 people. just pour over ice
BOTTLE SEASONAL FRUIT MARGARITA
your choice of seasonal fruit, reposado tequila, combier d'orange, lime, cane sugar
CORONA
NEGRA MODELO
TECATE
HOP BUTCHER ROTATING
rip rap - american pale ale, 5.75% abv
CRUZ BLANCA PALM SHADE
tropical hazy ipa
NOON WHISTLE COSMO
pale ale
to go drinks
retail
to go retail
COCONUT ALFAJOR
dulce de leche stuffed butter cookies
CHOCOLATE ALFAJOR
dulce de leche stuffed chocolate cookies, dipped in belgian dark chocolate
GUAVA ALFAJOR
dulce de leche stuffed butter cookies
NEMI CHURRO CINNAMON
cactus stick snack
NEMI CHILE TURMERIC
cactus stick snack
NEMI SMOKY CHIPOTLE
cactus stick snack
SESAME PEANUT CRUNCH
4oz bag
