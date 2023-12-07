Robiolina Amore
DINNER
APPETIZERS
SOUP & SALADS
- Grilled Caesar Salad$12.00
Avocado, garlic crostini, classic Caesar dressing
- Tri-Color Salad$12.00
Goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, almonds, lemon vinaigrette
- Caprese Mozzarella$12.00
Tomato, mozzarella, arugula pesto, extra virgin olive oil
- Organic Mixed Greens$12.00
Fried calamari, herbed goat cheese, red onions, caramelized nuts, pomegranate citrus dressing
- Roasted Beet Salad$12.00
Shaved fennel, caramelized nuts, bel paese cheese, citrus dressing
PASTA
ENTRÉE
- Grilled Salmon$26.00
White sambuca lemon sauce
- Veal Scaloppine Alla Marsala$26.00
Prosciutto, smoked mozzarella
- Pan-Seared Duck Breast$30.00
Blueberry port wine reduction
- Pan-Seared Pork Chop$26.00
Balsamic reduction
- Lamb Shank$28.00
Braised, osso buco style
- NY Steak$32.00
Honey balsamic truffle sauce
DESSERT
BEVERAGES
Libations
Whiskey, Bourbon, Scotch
White Glass
White Bottle
- Biancavigna Prosecco$35.00
Dry, fresh and fruity lingering sweetness. Nice level of subtle sparkle, light with a long finish
- Tre Fili Pinot Grigio$40.00
Veneto, organic. Crisp apple and citrus aromas with a balanced finish
- Farina Soave$38.00
Vanilla, oak and a hint of citrus lemon lime. Medium acidity
- Rocca Giovanni Chardonnay$40.00
Piedmont. Citrus driven bright and crisp with a fine finish
- Dipinti Sauvignon Blanc$38.00
Marlborough, NZ. Flavors of lemon lime, passion fruit, guava, and kiwi. Light bodied, high acidity, easy to drink
- Moncalvina Moscato$42.00
Fragrant aromas of white blossoms and ripe peaches are truly intoxicating. Sweet and fruity. Peach, apricot, and apple to the nose
- Dr. Hans Vonmuller Reisling$38.00
Germany. Refreshing citrus, apple and mineral flavors. Just the right balance of sweetness and acidity for a rich mouthfeel and a lingering finish
- Pala Soprasole$52.00
- Zeni Bardolino$36.00
- Verdiccio CLassico$49.00
- Dipinti Cardonnay$40.00
- Dalia Pinot Grigio$38.00
Red Glass
Red Bottle
- Castorani Cadetto$40.00
- Amarone Della Valpolicella$130.00
Classico Barriquese, Zeni winery, Bardolino, It. Citrus rich, dry Italian red wine from the Veneto region. Full-bodied, harmonic, pleasantly tannin-rich, with notes of vanilla
- Barbaresco Riserva$55.00
Barbaresco wines are often light in color, but filled with tart berry flavors mixed with flavors of dry earth, spices, and potpourri
- McNab Cabernet Sauvignon$55.00
Mendocino Co. Strong nose of raisin, dried fruits, licorice. Full bodied, bold, smooth tannins. Dark color and low acidity makes an easy drinking cab
- Barolo$80.00
Nebbiolo grape. Transparent medium garnet. High acidity. Blackberry and charred oak. Very pleasant campfire aroma
- Al Passo Toscana$75.00
- Bramosia Cianti$50.00
- Pala Centosere$52.00
- Ali Toscana$40.00
- Copertino Riserva$42.00
- Dipinti Pinot Noir$40.00