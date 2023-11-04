Tosca Cafe 242 Columbus Ave
Tosca Dinner Menu
Antipasti
Pasta
Dessert
Events
House Cocktails
Event Cocktails
Liquor
Amaro & Aperitif
Brandy
Gin
Tequila/Mezcal
- Tequila Ocho Reposado$18.00
- Tequila Ocho Anejo$22.00
- Maestro Dobel$17.00
- Mezcal Metiche Salmiana$14.00
- Pierde Almas mezcal$22.00
- Well Tequila$12.00
- Siete Leguas blanco$15.00
- Siete Leguas reposado$18.00
- Siete Leguas añejo$25.00
- Quiereme mucho cuise mezcal$21.00
- Cimarron Reposado$13.00
- Gran Coramino Cristalino$21.00
- Lalo Tequila blanco$14.00
- Well Mezcal$13.00
- Casamigo Blanco$16.00
- Casamigo Reposado$20.00
- Espolon Anejo$20.00
- Sauza Tres Generaciones Anejo$21.00
- Tequila ocho Blanco$15.00
- Bozal cuiche$18.00
Rum
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Limoncello$12.00
- Pimms No. 1$11.00
- Prado Pastis$10.00
- St George Pear Liqueur$15.00
- St Germain$10.00
- St. George Absinthe$10.00
- Suze$10.00
- Tempis Fugit Crème de Menthe$10.00
- Pernod$10.00
- Luxardo Amaretto$10.00
- Sambuca$12.00
- Dolin Genepy$10.00
- Drambuie$12.00
- Frangelico$12.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- Lillet Blanc$12.00
- Lillet Rouge$12.00
- Cointreau$11.00
- Ancho Reyes$12.00
- Bailey's Irish Cream$13.00
- Benedictine$12.00
- Bonal$10.00
- Borghetti espresso liquor$12.00
- Chartreuse, Green$16.00
- Chartreuse, Yellow$16.00
- Cocchi Americano$10.00
Whiskey
- Well Bourbon$12.00
- Basil Hayden$16.00
- Blantons$18.00
- Buffalo Trace$14.00
- Crown Royal$13.00
- Eagle rare 10 year$14.00
- High West american prairie$14.00
- Jack Daniels$13.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Knob Creek Bourbon$14.00
- Maker's Mark$14.00
- Michters Bourbon$14.00
- Mulholland Whisky$14.00
- Uncle Nearest$15.00
- Weller 12 year$22.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
Rye
Scotch
- Well Scotch$12.00
- Glenfiddich 21, Rum Cask$44.00
- Glenkinchie 12$15.00
- Glenlivet 12$15.00
- Highland park 12$16.00
- Iwai Japanese Whiskey$14.00
- Johnny Walker red$13.00Out of stock
- Johnny Walker Black$15.00
- Jura 10$13.00
- Lagavulin16$24.00
- Laphroig 10$16.00
- Macallan 12$18.00
- Macallan 18$75.00Out of stock
- Nikka Coffey grain$16.00
- Nikka from the barrel$18.00
- Oban 14yr$24.00
- Suntory Toki$14.00
- Balvenie 14 year$21.00
Vermouths
Vodka
Wine
BTG
Sparkling
- BTL Drusian Rose Mari$63.00
- BTL Il Colle Prosecco$63.00
- BTL Piper-Hiedseick Champagne$105.00
- BTL Biancavigna Rosa$63.00
- BTL Billecart-Salmon, Brut Rosé (375ml)$120.00
- BTL Bollinger Champagne$165.00
- BTL Delamotte Brut Champagne$136.00
- BTL Dom Perignon$608.00
- BTL Domaine Carneros$92.00
- BTL J.L. Vergnon Champagne$155.00
- BTL Le Vigne Di Alice Prosecco$60.00
- BTL Pierre Gimonnet Brut Rosé$170.00
- BTL Roederer Estate$72.00
- BTL Taittinger Brut Champgne$120.00
- BTL Veuve Clicquot$198.00
- BTL Belle Bolle Brut Rose$58.00
- BTL Biancavigna Prosecco Superiore Brut NV$56.00
- BTL Giuseppe Prosecco$63.00
White
- BTL Gail Pinot Grigio$67.00Out of stock
- BTL Erste & Neue Sauvignon$63.00
- BTL Durin Vermentino$60.00
- BTL Benanti Carricante$90.00
- BTL Cakebread Chardonnay$80.00
- BTL Durian Vermentino$60.00
- BTL Fattoria di Magliano Vermentino$56.00
- BTL Flowers Chardonnay$200.00
- BTL Frank Family Chardonnay$80.00
- BTL Fontaleoni Vernacccia$50.00
- BTL Kistler Chardonnay$140.00
- BTL Marisa Cuomo Falanghina$105.00
- BTL Marchetti Verdicchio$50.00
- BTL Mesa vermentino$67.00
- BTL Ricci Timorasso$110.00
- BTL Sturm Chardonnay$68.00
- BTL Villa Alpina PG$56.00Out of stock
- BTL Casale Frascati$52.00
Red
- BTL Fattoria Di Petrognano Sangiovese$85.00
- BTL Routestock Pinot Noir$80.00
- BTL Adaptation Cab$175.00
- BTL Arnot Roberts Syrah$120.00
- BTL ARPEPE Nebbiolo$130.00Out of stock
- BTL Bertani Amarone$170.00
- BTL Cade Cab$345.00
- BTL Col D'Orcia Brunello$162.00
- BTL Dei Cabernet Blend$125.00Out of stock
- BTL DuMol Pinot Noir$160.00
- BTL Et Cetera Cabernet$64.00
- BTL Girolamo Russo Nerello Mascalese$95.00
- Btl I Favati Taurasi$145.00Out of stock
- BTL La Spinetta Barbaresco$398.00
- BTL Lamole Sangiovese$60.00Out of stock
- BTL Miner Cabernet Sauvignon$110.00
- BTL Opus One 3L 2014$3,000.00
- BTL Osvaldo Viberti Nebbiolo$72.00
- BTL Palladino Barbera$80.00
- BTL Paolo Cali Frappato$72.00
- BTL Plumpjack Merlot$145.00
- BTL Prunotto Barbaresco$155.00
- BTL Tenuta di Arceno Cabernet Franc$225.00
- BTL The Counselor Cabernet Sauvignon$80.00
- BTL Val di Suga Rosso di Montalcino$90.00
- BTL Nebbiolo Viberti Giovanni$72.00
Dessert Wine
Corkage fee
N/A Beverages
- San Pellegrino$9.00
- Panna$9.00
- Club Soda$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$5.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$5.00
- Arnold Palmer$6.00
- Shirly Temple$6.00
- Roy Rodgers$6.00
- Orange Juice$6.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$8.00
- Ginger Ale$5.00
- Tonic Water$5.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Mocktail$8.00
- NO-Groni$10.00Out of stock
- Refill iced tea
Buyout
Antipasti
Hot apps
passed
Dessert
