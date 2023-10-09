Toscana Italian Ristorante
Dinner
Appetizers
Bruschetta
Toasted Bread topped with tomatoes and onions, garlic and olive oil, basil
Fried Calamari
Baby squid lightly breaded served with cocktail sauce and lemons
Calamari Toscana
Breaded, sautéed in garlic and olive oil white wine sauce with crushed red pepper
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh tomatoes, topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze
Shrimp Kalamata
Sauteed shrimp, fresh chopped tomatoes, onions, garlic , served with toasted garlic bread
Sausage And Peppers
Italian sausage, mix peppers and onions in white wine sauce
Goat Cheese
Baked in homemade marinara sauce, served with toasted baguette
Mussels
served in red or white sauce
Sides
Salads
Pasta
Rigatoni Vodka
Light creamy tomato sauce with a touch of vodka
Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy Parmesan sauce
Spaghetti Marinara
Homemade tomato sauce with garlic & Italian seasoning
Spaghetti Bolognese
Homemade meat sauce with Italian seasoning
Penne Pesto
Creamy sauce with olive oil, fresh garlic, basil, pine nuts
Spaghetti Primavera
Mixed vegetables sautéed in garlic & olive oil
Rigatoni Boscaiola
Italian sausage, mushrooms in homemade vodka sauce
Sausage Cacciatore
Sliced sausage, peppers, mushrooms, onions in tomato sauce served over spaghetti
Fettuccine Carbonara
Creamy Parmigiano sauce with bacon & onions
Rigatoni Prato
Rigatoni in alfredo sauce, topped with crispy chicken
Homemade Pasta
Cheese Ravioli
Served in marinara sauce
Meat Ravioli
Served in marinara sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Served in Alfredo Sauce
2 Fingers Cavateli
Vodka sauce, spinach, and ricotta
8 Fingers Cavatelli
Served in vodka sauce
Baked Gnocchi Bolognese
Baked with meatballs and sausage topped with melted mozzarella
Spinach Ravioli
Creamy vodka sauce
Gnocchi Carbonara
Creamy Parmigiano sauce with bacon & onions
Tortellini Paesano
Asiago Gnocchi
Baked Dishes
Baked Penne
Penne with ricotta & mozzarella cheese, topped with marinara sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded eggplant, layered & topped with melted mozzarella & ricotta cheese in marinara sauce served with pasta
Manicotti
Tube pasta, stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella cheese, topped with marinara sauce
Lasagna
Layers of noodles, ricotta & mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
Rolled Eggplant
Rolled Eggplant stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce, served with pasta
Seafood Pasta
Frutti Di Mare
Fresh clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp sauteed served over linguini with your choice of Spicy Diavolo, Marinara, White Wine Sauce
Linguini Mussels
Fresh mussels, olive oil served over linguini with your choice of Spicy Diavolo, Marinara, White Wine Sauce
Linguini Con Calamari
Sautéed calamari served over linguini with your choice of Spicy Diavolo, Marinara, White Wine Sauce
Linguini Shrimp
Sauteed in choice of red white or spicy diavolo sauce
Linguini Broccoli Shriimp
Broccoli & shrimp sautéed in garlic & olive oil served over linguini
Linguini Clam Sauce
Fresh clams sautéed served over linguini with your choice of Spicy Diavolo, Marinara, White Wine Sauce
Chicken Dishes
Chicken Marsala
Boneless chicken breast & mushrooms simmered in marsala wine sauce served with potatoes
Chicken Cacciatore
Boneless chicken breast, peppers, mushrooms, onions & tomatoes served over spaghetti
Chicken Parmigiaqna
Breaded boneless chicken breast, baked with mozzarella cheese in marinara sauce served over spaghetti
Chicken Napolitana
Breaded, topped with breaded eggplant, baked in marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti
Chicken Francese
Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast in lemon sauce served with veggies and potatoes
Chicken Milanese
Pan-Fried, lightly breaded chicken breast, topped with fresh tomatoes, onions, basil and olive oil, served with side veggies and potatoes
Chicken Vesuvio
Boneless chicken breast, sautéed in garlic & oil, served with roasted potatoes
Veal Dishes
Veal Marsala
Sautéed veal & mushrooms, simmered in marsala wine sauce served with potatoes
Veal Napolitana
Veal cutlet & breaded eggplant, topped with mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce served over spaghetti
Veal Vesuvio
Veal sautéed in garlic & oil served with roasted potatoes
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese served over spaghetti
Veal Milanese
Pan-fried, topped with fresh tomatoes, onions, basil, balsamic, garlic and olive oil, served with veggies and potatoes
Fish
Sandwiches
Lunch
Lunch Appetizers
Sandwiches
Sides
Daily Specials
Grigliata Mista
grilled calamari, shrimp, scallops and baby octopus, balsamic reduction, olive oil and garlic.
Lobster Rissoto
Lobster tail, shrimp, scallops, over rissoto with asparagus and mushrooms in garlic white wine sauce.
Filet Mignon
Grilled, light demi glaze sauce, served with potatoes and veggies
Lamb Shank
Oven roasted, served with potatoes and veggies
Beef Short Ribs
Boneless, served in demi glaze sauce with potatoes and veggies
Grilled Pork Chop
Grilled, served with vesuvio potatoes