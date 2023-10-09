Dinner

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$10.00

Toasted Bread topped with tomatoes and onions, garlic and olive oil, basil

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Baby squid lightly breaded served with cocktail sauce and lemons

Calamari Toscana

$15.00

Breaded, sautéed in garlic and olive oil white wine sauce with crushed red pepper

Mozzarella Caprese

$13.00

Fresh tomatoes, topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze

Shrimp Kalamata

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp, fresh chopped tomatoes, onions, garlic , served with toasted garlic bread

Sausage And Peppers

$15.00

Italian sausage, mix peppers and onions in white wine sauce

Goat Cheese

$14.00

Baked in homemade marinara sauce, served with toasted baguette

Mussels

$17.00

served in red or white sauce

Sides

Spinach

$5.00
Broccoli

$5.00
Mushrooms

$5.00
Roasted Potatoes

$5.00
Grilled Mix Veggies

$5.00

Green Beans Almondine

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

5 Grilled Shrimps

$10.00

Cup Minestroni

$4.00

Cup Daily Soup

$4.00

House Salad Side

$4.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Meatballs

$5.00

Bowl Minestroni

$9.00

Side Pasta

$5.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Calamari Salad

$17.00
Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Shrimp Caesar

$18.00

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Salmon Salad

$23.00

Steak Salad

$21.00

Pasta

Rigatoni Vodka

$18.00

Light creamy tomato sauce with a touch of vodka

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Creamy Parmesan sauce

Spaghetti Marinara

$17.00

Homemade tomato sauce with garlic & Italian seasoning

Spaghetti Bolognese

$18.00

Homemade meat sauce with Italian seasoning

Penne Pesto

$18.00

Creamy sauce with olive oil, fresh garlic, basil, pine nuts

Spaghetti Primavera

$20.00

Mixed vegetables sautéed in garlic & olive oil

Rigatoni Boscaiola

$20.00

Italian sausage, mushrooms in homemade vodka sauce

Sausage Cacciatore

$20.00

Sliced sausage, peppers, mushrooms, onions in tomato sauce served over spaghetti

Fettuccine Carbonara

$20.00

Creamy Parmigiano sauce with bacon & onions

Rigatoni Prato

$20.00

Rigatoni in alfredo sauce, topped with crispy chicken

Homemade Pasta

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Served in marinara sauce

Meat Ravioli

$18.00

Served in marinara sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$22.00

Served in Alfredo Sauce

2 Fingers Cavateli

$20.00

Vodka sauce, spinach, and ricotta

8 Fingers Cavatelli

$19.00

Served in vodka sauce

Baked Gnocchi Bolognese

$23.00

Baked with meatballs and sausage topped with melted mozzarella

Spinach Ravioli

$20.00

Creamy vodka sauce

Gnocchi Carbonara

$20.00

Creamy Parmigiano sauce with bacon & onions

Tortellini Paesano

$20.00

Asiago Gnocchi

$20.00

Baked Dishes

Baked Penne

$20.00

Penne with ricotta & mozzarella cheese, topped with marinara sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.00

Breaded eggplant, layered & topped with melted mozzarella & ricotta cheese in marinara sauce served with pasta

Manicotti

$20.00

Tube pasta, stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella cheese, topped with marinara sauce

Lasagna

$20.00

Layers of noodles, ricotta & mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

Rolled Eggplant

$20.00

Rolled Eggplant stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce, served with pasta

Seafood Pasta

Frutti Di Mare

$36.00

Fresh clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp sauteed served over linguini with your choice of Spicy Diavolo, Marinara, White Wine Sauce

Linguini Mussels

$22.00

Fresh mussels, olive oil served over linguini with your choice of Spicy Diavolo, Marinara, White Wine Sauce

Linguini Con Calamari

$21.00

Sautéed calamari served over linguini with your choice of Spicy Diavolo, Marinara, White Wine Sauce

Linguini Shrimp

$23.00

Sauteed in choice of red white or spicy diavolo sauce

Linguini Broccoli Shriimp

$23.00

Broccoli & shrimp sautéed in garlic & olive oil served over linguini

Linguini Clam Sauce

$21.00

Fresh clams sautéed served over linguini with your choice of Spicy Diavolo, Marinara, White Wine Sauce

Chicken Dishes

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Boneless chicken breast & mushrooms simmered in marsala wine sauce served with potatoes

Chicken Cacciatore

$20.00

Boneless chicken breast, peppers, mushrooms, onions & tomatoes served over spaghetti

Chicken Parmigiaqna

$20.00

Breaded boneless chicken breast, baked with mozzarella cheese in marinara sauce served over spaghetti

Chicken Napolitana

$20.00

Breaded, topped with breaded eggplant, baked in marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti

Chicken Francese

$22.00

Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast in lemon sauce served with veggies and potatoes

Chicken Milanese

$22.00

Pan-Fried, lightly breaded chicken breast, topped with fresh tomatoes, onions, basil and olive oil, served with side veggies and potatoes

Chicken Vesuvio

$20.00

Boneless chicken breast, sautéed in garlic & oil, served with roasted potatoes

Veal Dishes

Veal Marsala

$23.00

Sautéed veal & mushrooms, simmered in marsala wine sauce served with potatoes

Veal Napolitana

$23.00

Veal cutlet & breaded eggplant, topped with mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce served over spaghetti

Veal Vesuvio

$23.00

Veal sautéed in garlic & oil served with roasted potatoes

Veal Parmigiana

$23.00

Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese served over spaghetti

Veal Milanese

$24.00

Pan-fried, topped with fresh tomatoes, onions, basil, balsamic, garlic and olive oil, served with veggies and potatoes

Fish

Crusted Barramundi

$25.00

Almond crusted Australian white fish, topped with creamy lemon sauce, rice, and veggies

Salmon Grigliata

$27.00

Grilled salmon served with mixed vegetables and rice with lemon butter sauce

Sandwiches

Steak Toscana

$15.00

Angus Beef Burger

$15.00

Pepper and Egg Sandwi

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Lunch

Lunch Appetizers

Bruschetta

$10.00

Toasted bread, garlic, tomato, basil

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Calamari Toscana

$15.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$13.00

Shrimp Kalamata

$18.00

Sausage And Peppers

$15.00

Goat Cheese

$14.00

Mussels

$17.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Sandwiches

Steak Toscana

$15.00

Angus Beef Burger

$14.00

Pepper And Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Stromboli Sandwich

$13.00

Fish Wrap

$15.00

Steak Wrap

$15.00

Frittata Omelet

Frittata

$12.00

Veggies Frittata

$14.00

Cheese Frittata

$14.00

Meat Frittata

$16.00

Sides

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Cup Minestroni Soup

$4.00

Cup Daily Soup

$4.00

Side Pasta

$5.00

Dessert

Desserts

Cannoli

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Vanillachello

$10.00

Daily Specials

Grigliata Mista

$24.00

grilled calamari, shrimp, scallops and baby octopus, balsamic reduction, olive oil and garlic.

Lobster Rissoto

$36.00

Lobster tail, shrimp, scallops, over rissoto with asparagus and mushrooms in garlic white wine sauce.

Filet Mignon

$49.00

Grilled, light demi glaze sauce, served with potatoes and veggies

Lamb Shank

$36.00

Oven roasted, served with potatoes and veggies

Beef Short Ribs

$28.00

Boneless, served in demi glaze sauce with potatoes and veggies

Grilled Pork Chop

$28.00

Grilled, served with vesuvio potatoes

Catering

Appetizers

Half Fried Calamari

$80.00

Full Fried Calamari

$160.00

Half Sausage And Peppers

$45.00

Full Sausage And Peppers

$90.00

Half Mussels

$70.00

Full Mussels

$140.00

Half Bruschetta

$35.00

Full Bruschetta

$70.00

Half Fried Zucchini

$30.00

Full Fried Zucchini

$60.00

Half Baked Clams

$55.00

Full Baked Clams

$110.00

Half Crab Cakes

$50.00

Full Crab Cakes

$100.00

Half Stuffed Mushrooms

$40.00

Full Stuffed Mushrooms

$70.00

Pasta

Half Rigatoni Vodka

$50.00

Full Rigatoni Vodka

$90.00

Half Penne Marinara

$40.00

Full Pene Marinara

$80.00

Half Penne Bolognese

$40.00

Full Penne Bolognese

$80.00

Half Penne Pesto

$50.00

Full Penne Pesto

$95.00

Half Gnocchi Carbonara

$60.00

Full Gnocchi Carbonara

$110.00

Half Ravioli

$55.00

Full Ravioli

$100.00

Half Fettuccine Alfredo

$50.00

Full Fettuccine Alfredo

$100.00

Half Lasagna

$55.00

Full Lasagna

$110.00

Half Rolled Eggplant

$50.00

Full Rolled Eggplant

$100.00

Half Linguini Clams

$70.00

Full Linguini Clams

$140.00

Half Penne Broccoli

$50.00

Full Penne Broccoli

$90.00

Half 2 Fingers Cavateli

$70.00

Full 2 Fingers Cavateli

$130.00

Entrees

Half Chicken Vesuvio

$70.00

Full Chicken Vesuvio

$140.00

Half Chicken Marsala

$70.00

Full Chicken Marsala

$140.00

Half Chicken Parmigiana

$70.00

Full Chicken Parmigiana

$140.00

Half Chicken Francese

$70.00

Full Chicken Francese

$140.00

Half Chicken Scallopini

$70.00

Full Chicken Scallopini

$140.00

Half Veal Vesuvio

$85.00

Full Veal Vesuvio

$170.00

Half Veal Marsala

$85.00

Full Veal Marsala

$170.00

Half Veal Parmigiana

$85.00

Full Veal Parmigiana

$170.00

Half Veal Scallopini

$85.00

Full Veal Scallopini

$170.00

Half Veal Francese

$85.00

Full Veal Francese

$170.00

Half Italian Roast Beef

$70.00

Full Italian Roast Beef

$140.00

Half Meatbalss Sausage

$50.00

Full Meatballs Sausage

$100.00

Half Crusted Barramundi

$60.00

Full Crusted Barramudni

$120.00

Half Salmon

$130.00

Full Salmon

$230.00

Salads

Half Toscana Salad

$50.00

Full Toscana Salad

$100.00

Half House Salad

$40.00

Full House Salad

$80.00

Half Caesar Salad\

$45.00

Full Caesar Salad

$80.00

Half Mozzarella Caprese

$45.00

Full Mozarella Caprese

$90.00

Half Pasta Salad

$40.00

Full Pasta Salad

$70.00

Half Roasted Potatoes

$30.00

Full Roasted Potatoes

$60.00

Half Green Beans Almondine

$40.00

Full Green Beans Almondine

$80.00

Sides

Giardinera

$5.00

Sweet Peppers

$5.00

Sauce Pint

$7.00

Dressing Pint

$7.00

Creamy Pesto Pint

$10.00

Drink

$2.00

Utensils Set

$1.00

Stirnos

$2.00

Rocks

$5.00