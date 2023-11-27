Toscany's Coal Oven Pizza- New 4960 South Gilbert Road
Carryout Special
Appetizers
- Garlic Rotolis$9.90
Oven baked rolls topped with rotoli sauce (olive oil, roasted garlic, romano cheese and basil)
- Bruschetta$12.10
Oven baked bread slices topped with fresh tomatoes, garlic, red onion, balsamic glaze and parmesan
- Cheesy Pepperoni Rolls$13.20
Pepperoni & cheese rolled in our dough, baked to perfection and served with a side of marinara for dipping.
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$10.50
Oven baked bread slices (6 to an order) baked with mozzarella, then toppped with rotoli oil and parmesan
- Caprese$12.10
Slices of fresh mozzarella, roma tomato and basil, drizzled with olive oil
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.10
Artichoke and spinach mixed in 3 cheese blend, served with crostini
- Meatballs$13.80
Large Meatballs topped with marinara and sriracha
Salads
- Antipasto$16.30
Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, capicola, ham, provolone, black & green olive medley, fresh tomatoes, drizzed with Italian Dressing
- Classic Caesar$13.90
Romaine lettuce, shredded romano, housemade croutons, tossed with Caesar Dressing
- House Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, croutons, roma tomatoes and red onion
- Small Caesar$7.10
A smaller version of our Classic Caesar salad, includes Romaine lettuce, shredded romano, housemade croutons, tossed with Caesar Dressing
Wings
8" Specialty Pizzas
- 8" Margherita$16.50
Tomato Sauce and Fresh Mozzarella
- 8" Bianco$16.50
Olive oil, ricotta, provolone, romano and mozzarella
- 8" Pepperoni Classico$16.50
Tomato Sauce, fresh mozzarella and pepperoni
- 8" Capo$16.50
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted onions and roasted mushrooms
- 8" Buffalo Chicken$16.50
Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella, fresh roma tomatoes and celery, finished with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
- 8" Chicken Bruschetta$16.50
Olive oil, roasted chicken, mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, bruschetta mix, feta, balsamic glaze
- 8" Greek$16.50
Olive oil, roasted garlic, romano and basil sauce, mozzarella, feta, green olives, red onions, banana peppers, roma tomatoes, spinach
- 8" BBQ$16.50
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, roasted chicken and bacon
- 8" Napoli$16.50
Tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and meatballs
- 8" Aloha$16.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, ham and bacon
- 8" Vegetariana$16.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted onions, fresh roma tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, spinach and roasted red & green peppers
18" Specialty Pizzas
- 18" Margherita$25.90
Tomato Sauce and Fresh Mozzarella
- 18" Bianco$26.90
Olive oil, ricotta, provolone, romano and mozzarella
- 18" Pepperoni Classico$26.90
Tomato Sauce, fresh mozzarella and pepperoni
- 18" Capo$31.02
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted onions and roasted mushrooms
- 18" Buffalo Chicken$31.02
Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella, fresh roma tomatoes and celery, finished with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
- 18" Chicken Bruschetta$31.02
Olive oil, roasted chicken, mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, bruschetta mix, feta, balsamic glaze
- 18" Greek$28.20
Olive oil, roasted garlic, romano and basil sauce, mozzarella, feta, green olives, red onions, banana peppers, roma tomatoes, spinach
- 18" BBQ$31.02
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, roasted chicken and bacon
- 18" Napoli$31.02
Tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and meatballs
- 18" Aloha$26.90
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, ham and bacon
- 18" Vegetariana$26.90
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted onions, fresh roma tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, spinach and roasted red & green peppers
Create Your Own
Pasta
Sandwiches
- Italian Sandwich$15.30
Ham, capicola, provolone, romaine, roma tomatoes and Italian Dressing on an Oven Baked Roll
- ToScany's Club Sandwich$15.30
Oven roasted chicken, bacon, cheddar, romaine, roma tomatoes and mayo on an Oven Baked Roll
- Meatball Sandwich$15.30
Meatballs, provolone and housemade tomato sauce on an Oven Baked Roll
Kids Menu
- Kids Cheese Pizza$8.50
Kid size cheese pizza (6 slices)
- Kids Oven Baked "Grilled" Cheese$8.50
Oven baked cheese sandwich
- Kids Spaghetti$8.50
Kid size spaghetti
- Kids Fountain Drinks$2.19
- Kids Milk$2.19
- Kids Chocolate Milk$2.19
- Kids Cranberry Juice$2.19
- Kids Orange Juice$2.19
- Kids Water
- Kids Iced Tea$2.19
- Kids Apple Juice$2.19