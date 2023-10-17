Tosh's Ramen Tosh's Ramen Holladay
Ramen
Silky tonkotsu (pork) broth served with wheat noodles, chashu (pork slice), onsen tamago (soft boiled egg), moyashi (bean sprouts), and Negi (spring onion).
Spicy tonkotsu pork broth ramen. Silky tonkotsu (pork) broth served with niku miso (spicy ground pork, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts), onsen tamago (soft boiled egg), sweet shiitake mushroom, moyashi (bean sprouts), and Negi (spring onion).
Japanese beef curry flavored tonkotsu broth. Japanese style pork cutlet, onsen tamago (soft boiled egg), bok choy, Negi (spring onion), and wheat noodles.
Blend of tonkotsu pork broth and shoyu ramen. Chashu (pork slice), onsen tamago (soft boiled egg), moyashi (bean sprouts), Negi (spring onions), and wheat noodles.
Shiitake, Eringi mushroom and kombu based broth with bok choy, sweet shiitake mushroom, sesame ra-yu, bean sprouts, spring onion, and wheat noodles
Japanese fermented soybean paste. Served with pork (chashu), onsen tamago (egg), moyashi (bean sprouts), sweetcorn, and Negi (spring onions).
Soy-dashi broth. Udon noodles with fried tofu, bok choy, eringi and sweet shiitake mushroom, sesame ra-yu, bean sprouts, and spring onion.
Soy-Dashi broth with Udon noodles, Fried Shrimp Tempura, Fried bok choy, wheat noodles and topped with spring onion.
Hot and sour Thai soup, with shrimp, green onion, bean sprouts squid and steamed Bok Choy served with wheat noodles and a soft boiled egg.
Just Pork Broth and Noodles
Rice Dishes
Appetizers
Steamed and salted soybeans
Pork dumplings pan seared and served with our signature sauce. 6 pieces
Breaded and deep fried shrimp tails
Sweet and slightly spicy chicken wings Toshs Ramen style
Japanese fried chicken
Hand breaded and deep fried pork tenderloin garnished with lettuce.
Savory Pancake Balls with Octopus, 4Pieces
Cabbage, carrots, sweet shiitake mushroom, sweet potato noodles deep fried (5 pc.)
Kids Ramen
Drink Menu
Beverages
Ramune is both a drink and a candy. The drink is one of Japan's most popular carbonated drinks and it was introduced in 1884. It's pretty much like the Coca-Cola of Japan but it comes in a special codd-neck bottle that keeps the drink fizzy.