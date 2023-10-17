Main Menu

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

Silky tonkotsu (pork) broth served with wheat noodles, chashu (pork slice), onsen tamago (soft boiled egg), moyashi (bean sprouts), and Negi (spring onion).

$14.95
Karai Ramen

Spicy tonkotsu pork broth ramen. Silky tonkotsu (pork) broth served with niku miso (spicy ground pork, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts), onsen tamago (soft boiled egg), sweet shiitake mushroom, moyashi (bean sprouts), and Negi (spring onion).

$15.55
Curry Ramen

Japanese beef curry flavored tonkotsu broth. Japanese style pork cutlet, onsen tamago (soft boiled egg), bok choy, Negi (spring onion), and wheat noodles.

$16.55
Kurumi Black Shoyu Ramen

Blend of tonkotsu pork broth and shoyu ramen. Chashu (pork slice), onsen tamago (soft boiled egg), moyashi (bean sprouts), Negi (spring onions), and wheat noodles.

$15.25
Vegetarian Ramen

Shiitake, Eringi mushroom and kombu based broth with bok choy, sweet shiitake mushroom, sesame ra-yu, bean sprouts, spring onion, and wheat noodles

$14.55
Miso Ramen

Japanese fermented soybean paste. Served with pork (chashu), onsen tamago (egg), moyashi (bean sprouts), sweetcorn, and Negi (spring onions).

$15.25
Fried Tofu Udon Ramen

Soy-dashi broth. Udon noodles with fried tofu, bok choy, eringi and sweet shiitake mushroom, sesame ra-yu, bean sprouts, and spring onion.

$14.55
Shrimp Tempura Udon

Soy-Dashi broth with Udon noodles, Fried Shrimp Tempura, Fried bok choy, wheat noodles and topped with spring onion.

$14.55
Tom Yum Ramen

Hot and sour Thai soup, with shrimp, green onion, bean sprouts squid and steamed Bok Choy served with wheat noodles and a soft boiled egg.

$16.55
Plain Ramen

Just Pork Broth and Noodles

$10.00

Rice Dishes

Katsu Curry Rice

Japanese style curry, pork cutlet and Japanese radish pickles over rice

$15.95
Katsudon Rice

A pork cutlet with eggs and onions, cooked in a savory soy sauce and served over rice

$15.95
Crispy Teriyaki Tofu Rice

Fried tofu with veggies in teriyaki sauce, served with rice

$15.95

Appetizers

Edamame

Steamed and salted soybeans

$6.55
Gyoza

Pork dumplings pan seared and served with our signature sauce. 6 pieces

$8.55
Deep Fried Shrimp

Breaded and deep fried shrimp tails

$8.55
Tokyo Wings

Sweet and slightly spicy chicken wings Toshs Ramen style

$8.55
Chicken Karaage

Japanese fried chicken

$8.55
Kushikatsu

Hand breaded and deep fried pork tenderloin garnished with lettuce.

$8.55
Takoyaki

Savory Pancake Balls with Octopus, 4Pieces

$8.55
Vegetable Crispy Rolls (vegetarian)

Cabbage, carrots, sweet shiitake mushroom, sweet potato noodles deep fried (5 pc.)

$8.55

Kids Ramen

Kids Karai Ramen

Spicy tonkotsu pork broth ramen

$9.95
Kids Blend Ramen

Blend of tonkotsu pork broth & shoyu ramen

$9.95
Kids Vegetarian Ramen

Shiitake, eringi mushroom and konbu broth ramen

$9.95
Kids Tonkotsu Ramen

Classic silky pork ramen

$9.95

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

Sticky rice with fresh mango slices, topped with creamy coconut milk.

$8.95

Drink Menu

Beverages

Diet Coke
$2.60
Dr. Pepper
$2.60
Coke
$2.60
Sprite
$2.60
Ramune Soda

Ramune is both a drink and a candy. The drink is one of Japan's most popular carbonated drinks and it was introduced in 1884. It's pretty much like the Coca-Cola of Japan but it comes in a special codd-neck bottle that keeps the drink fizzy.

$4.50
Perrier
$2.60