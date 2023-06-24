Touch of Ukraine Bar and Grill 2438 Winnebago Street

Food

Appetizers/Shareables

Fried cheese curds with ranch/ Сирні шарики з соусом Ранч

$8.00

Onion rings with Chipotle aioli/Кільця цибулі з соусом Чіпотле

$8.00

Varenyky/Bареники

$8.00

Pelmeni/Пельмені

$10.00

Meat Mlyntsi/М'ясні Млинці

$10.00

Cottage cheese Mlyntsi topped with honey/Млинці з сиром з медом

$9.00

Chicken roll/Курячий рулет

$10.00

Charcuterie board/ Сирна дошка з оливками, крекерами, горіхами, гірчицею, фруктами

$8.00

Desserts

Napoleon Cake/Наполеон

$5.00

Syrnyk/Сирник

Banana Mlyntsi/Млинці з бананом

$5.00

Profiterole/Профітролі

$5.00

Entree

Chicken Kyiv/Котлета по–Київськи

$15.00

Glazed salmon/Лосось глазурований

$18.00

BBQ Ribs/Ребра барбекю

$19.00

Stuffed pepper/Перець фарширований

$15.00

Sides

Bowl of Borsch

$3.50

Bowl of Solyanka

$3.50

Bowl of soup of the day

$3.50

Cheese curds

$3.50

Cup of Borsch

$2.00

Cup of Solyanka

$2.00

Cup of soup of the day

$2.00

Fries/Картопля фрі

$4.00

House salad small/ Хаус салат маленький

$2.00

Krab salad/Салат крабовий

$4.00

Mashed potatoes/Картопляне пюре

$4.00

Onion rings

$3.50

Seasonal vegetables/Сезонні овочі

$4.00

Village style potatoes/Картопля по-селянськи

$4.00

Sandwiches

Hamburger/Гамбургер

$12.00

BLT/ БЛТ

$11.00

Chicken Salad sandwich/Сендвіч з кур. салатом

$11.00

Fried chicken sandwich/Сендвіч зі смаженої кур.

$12.00

Side Lunch

Baked potato/Запечена картопля

$4.00

Fries/Картопля фрі

$4.00

Homemade Potato chips/Домашні картопляні чіпси

$4.00

Mixed Greens/Зелений салат

$4.00

Soup/Суп

$4.00

Soup/Salad

Strawberry salad/Салат з полуницею

$12.00

House salad/Салат Хаус

$10.00

Borsch/Борщ

$7.00

Soup of the day/Суп дня

$7.00

Borsch cup/ Чашка Борщу

$4.00

Cup of Soup of the day/Чашка Супу дня

$4.00

Crab salat/Крабовий салат

$7.00

Starters

Chicken roll/Курячий рулет

Cooage Cheese Mlyntsi/Млинці з сиром

Fried Sliced Eggplant/Смажені баклажани

Fried Sliced Zucchini/Смажені цукіні

Meat Mlyntsi/Млинці з м'ясом

Pelmeni/Пельмені

Varenyky/Вареники

Drinks

Beer

Bud Lite

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

St. Pauli n/a

$5.00

Brandy/Cordials

Korbel

$6.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Cocktails

Absent

$13.00

Apple Martini

$11.00

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark' N Stormy

$9.00

French 75

$8.00

Harvey Wall banger

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Long Beach

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$8.00

Nutty Irishman

$12.00

Salty Dog

$7.00

Smith & Kerns

$9.00

Tom Collins Gin

$7.00

Tom Collins Rum

$7.00

Tom Collins Vodka

$7.00

Ukrainian Mule

$9.00

Ukrainian Cosmo

Coffee Drinks

Coffee Bailey's

$11.00

Coffee Disaronno

$11.00

Coffee Frangelico

$11.00

Coffee Grand Marnier

$12.00

Coffee Irish

$10.00

Coffee Mix of up to 3

$13.00

Gin

Beefeaters

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Fieldnotes

$6.00

Hendrick's

$8.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Whitey Neil

$8.00

House Featured Cocktails

Apple Martini

$10.00

Bee's Knee's

$12.00

Bottle Cap

$9.00

Charred Butter Beer

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French Silk Martini

$12.00

Harvey Wall Banger

$10.00

Key Lime Martini

$9.00

Kir Royal

$10.00

Mia Tai

$10.00

My Blue Heaven

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Perfect Margarita

$12.00

Pineapple Upside down Cake Martini

$9.00

Raspberry Tart martini

$9.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Side Car

$12.00

Smoked Old Fashion

$14.00

N/A Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Milk Chocolate

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Root beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Red Wine

Mondavi Cabernet Btl.

$28.00

Mondavi Cabernet Gls.

$7.00

Mondavi Merlot Btl.

$28.00

Mondavi Merlot Gls.

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Fieldnotes

$6.00

Myer's

$5.00

Vodka

Absolute

$7.00

Fieldnotes

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Tito's

$6.00

Whiskey, Bourbon & Scotch

Dewars

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

McMallan

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Woodford Reserve Dbl

$10.50

White Wine

Mondavi Chard Btl.

$28.00

Mondavi Chard Gls.

$7.00

Mondavi Pinot Grigio Btl

$28.00

Mondavi Pinot Grigio Gls.

$7.00

Mondavi Sauvignon blanc Btl.

$28.00

Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc Gls.

$7.00

WyCliff Sparkling brut Btl.

$28.00

WyCliff Sparkling Brut Gls.

$7.00