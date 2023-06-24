Touch of Ukraine Bar and Grill 2438 Winnebago Street
Food
Appetizers/Shareables
Fried cheese curds with ranch/ Сирні шарики з соусом Ранч
$8.00
Onion rings with Chipotle aioli/Кільця цибулі з соусом Чіпотле
$8.00
Varenyky/Bареники
$8.00
Pelmeni/Пельмені
$10.00
Meat Mlyntsi/М'ясні Млинці
$10.00
Cottage cheese Mlyntsi topped with honey/Млинці з сиром з медом
$9.00
Chicken roll/Курячий рулет
$10.00
Charcuterie board/ Сирна дошка з оливками, крекерами, горіхами, гірчицею, фруктами
$8.00
Desserts
Entree
Sides
Bowl of Borsch
$3.50
Bowl of Solyanka
$3.50
Bowl of soup of the day
$3.50
Cheese curds
$3.50
Cup of Borsch
$2.00
Cup of Solyanka
$2.00
Cup of soup of the day
$2.00
Fries/Картопля фрі
$4.00
House salad small/ Хаус салат маленький
$2.00
Krab salad/Салат крабовий
$4.00
Mashed potatoes/Картопляне пюре
$4.00
Onion rings
$3.50
Seasonal vegetables/Сезонні овочі
$4.00
Village style potatoes/Картопля по-селянськи
$4.00
Sandwiches
Side Lunch
Soup/Salad
Starters
Drinks
Cocktails
Absent
$13.00
Apple Martini
$11.00
Bloody Maria
$9.00
Bloody Mary
$9.00
Cosmopolitan
$9.00
Dark' N Stormy
$9.00
French 75
$8.00
Harvey Wall banger
$9.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$11.00
Long Beach
$10.00
Long Island
$10.00
Margarita
$7.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Mint Julep
$10.00
Mojito
$8.00
Nutty Irishman
$12.00
Salty Dog
$7.00
Smith & Kerns
$9.00
Tom Collins Gin
$7.00
Tom Collins Rum
$7.00
Tom Collins Vodka
$7.00
Ukrainian Mule
$9.00
Ukrainian Cosmo
Coffee Drinks
House Featured Cocktails
Apple Martini
$10.00
Bee's Knee's
$12.00
Bottle Cap
$9.00
Charred Butter Beer
$14.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
French Silk Martini
$12.00
Harvey Wall Banger
$10.00
Key Lime Martini
$9.00
Kir Royal
$10.00
Mia Tai
$10.00
My Blue Heaven
$10.00
Negroni
$10.00
Perfect Margarita
$12.00
Pineapple Upside down Cake Martini
$9.00
Raspberry Tart martini
$9.00
Sazerac
$11.00
Side Car
$12.00
Smoked Old Fashion
$14.00
N/A Drinks
Apple Juice
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Club Soda
Coffee
$3.00
Coke
$2.00
Coke Zero
$2.00
Cranberry Juice
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Diet Sprite
$2.00
Ginger Ale
$2.00
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Hot Chocolate
$5.00
Ice Tea
$3.00
Kiddie Cocktail
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Milk Chocolate
$3.00
Mocktail
$6.00
Orange Juice
$2.00
Pineapple Juice
$2.00
Root beer
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Tomato Juice
$2.00
Tonic
$2.00
Virgin Bloody
$5.00
Virgin Margarita
$5.00
Red Wine
Whiskey, Bourbon & Scotch
Touch of Ukraine Bar and Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(608) 844-9660
2438 Winnebago Street, Madison, WI 53704
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM